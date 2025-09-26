I Spent Hours Trying On Cashmere—All My Favourite Finds Come From This One Brand

This week, the early morning temperatures dipped into the single digits, and after months of comfortably resting in a drawer, my cashmere wares are officially back to work.
Every time that autumn rolls around, cashmere returns to its sacred spot as one of my most reached-for items, even on the milder days when you can find a soft cardigan and cosy jumper thrown over my shoulders for added insulation. For a long time, this luxurious fabric was savoured for designer buys, but in recent years, high street and mid-range brands have turned their attentions to the fabric, with a much more affordable price tag than the four-figure offerings. As a shopping editor, I've put a whole host of cashmere buys to the test, but I always find myself coming back to Reformation.
Whilst Reformation grew its standing in the fashion world via its beautiful collection of dresses, the brand has proven that it can turn its hand to any category. We editors often find ourselves singing the praises of its denim collections, exclaiming at the sleek outerwear on offer, and building wish lists from the series of sleek accessories, from footwear to newly released jewellery. Truly, if I had an unlimited budget, my wardrobe would be filled with Reformation.
There are a few things that draw me back to Reformation's cosy cashmere offerings each and every year. First, of course, is the wide range of styles on offer, as Reformation explores various cuts, styles and colours to suit all preferences. From those looking for a slouchy, oversized silhouette to a more fitted, classic cardigan, the brand has you covered. Second is the cashmere content. To really make the most of the sumptuous properties of cashmere, it's worth considering the mix of fabrics in a garment. Reformation's core pieces stick to a mix of 95% recycled cashmere and 5% cashmere, with new additions of 95% cashmere and 5% recycled wool. The high-quality compositions of the brand's pieces ensure their longevity, and with such a high percentage of cashmere, it's understandable that the prices are slightly higher than the average high street blends.
Currently, three Reformation cashmere knits hold space in my wardrobe. Last year, I spent the whole of autumn and winter alternating between two shades of the Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan, an easy-to-wear cardi that shows no signs of dating soon, and earlier this year, snapped up the relaxed Boyfriend sweater as well. With the cooler days rolling in, I'm in the market to add a new style to my collection, and just in case you're also looking to bolster your knits with a luxurious cashmere addition, I'm sharing all my insights on sizing, fit and form below.
After a few hours spent in the changing rooms, these 7 have made the shortlist of the best Reformation cashmere buys this season. For reference, I tend to wear a size small in tops, and have included sizing throughout to help you make the most informed decision. If you're interested in the full look, I've paired each cashmere piece with Reformation's Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans. But now, let's focus on the cashmere.
Looking to add a cosy and luxurious edge to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to explore my edit of the best Reformation cashmere.
When it comes to sweaters, there are few as enduring as the V-neck. It’s a style that has retained its place in fashionable wardrobes for years, and now Reformation brings proportion play to cement this as one of the best around. The oversized silhouette instantly feels comforting, with dropped shoulders and thick ribbing accenting the neckline, cuffs and hem. There’s a strong sense of comfort to the relaxed shape of this knit, which can seamlessly be elevated with accent jewellery and a polished shoe.
Here, I’ve tried on size small, which had the perfect amount of slouch for my preferences. This is my regular size, and if you like the oversized look above, I’d recommend choosing your regular size too.
Fit: Oversized
Weight: Medium
Fabric: 95% Recycled Cashmere, 5% Recycled Wool
Shop the Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater:
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
You'll savour this roomy knit every single autumn.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Made from all recycled materials.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Embrace the V-neck by layering up necklaces.
2. The Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
The Clara Cardigan holds two spots in my personal cashmere collection, and for good reason. The Clara is an undeniable classic, featuring a regular-fit silhouette, crew neckline and delicate ribbing on the neckline, cuffs and hem. The knit is a medium-weight style, ready to be that reliable insulating layer and polished finishing touch in one. The Clara comes in a host of colourways, ranging from understated neutrals to bolder shades, as well as a selection of patterns from stripes to argyle.
Here, I tried on the size XS, which fitted neatly (I tend to wear a size small). There’s a touch of natural stretch to the knit cashmere, so for a regular fit I would recommend taking your usual size. For those looking for a more relaxed fit, size up.
Fit: Regular
Weight: Medium
Fabric: 95% Recycled Cashmere, 5% Cashmere
Shop the Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan:
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reinvigorate neutral looks with this vibrant red cardi.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Completely timeless in every way.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
The hard part is choosing which colour to go for.
3. The Cove Cashmere Oversized Sweater
Years ago, I misplaced my most beloved navy cashmere sweater, and ever since, I’ve been waiting for the right piece to replace it. None has come close until now. The Cove is an ultra oversized, relaxed jumper with a classic crew neck finish and bold rib details that make it feel endlessly classic. The soft cashmere paired with the deep navy shade makes for a luxurious pairing, and one that I instantly want to add to my wardrobe. The length is slightly longer, sitting on me at 5’2” around the top of my thighs. Though the thick hem can be tucked underneath itself, or tucked into trousers if desired. My favourite part of this sweater is the ultra roomy sleeves.
Initially, I tried on my regular size small, but as this sweater has a very oversized fit, I sized down to the XS, which is pictured above. The knit still has an oversized shape, with the super relaxed sleeves and longer length.
Fit: Oversized
Weight: Medium
Fabric: 95% Recycled Cashmere, 5% Recycled Wool
Shop the Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew:
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Currently sitting in my basket.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
This deep burgundy shade is sure to be a favourite.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Pair with blue denim, classic tailoring or sleek satin trousers.
4. The Harvest Thread Cashmere Mock Neck
Already this autumn, stylish people have been spotted swapping out cotton T-shirts for cosy cashmere Tees, and the resulting polished look is one that I’m eager to replicate. Thankfully, Reformation was ready for my request with the Harvest Thread Knit, a piece from the newly released collaboration with Nara Smith, which is full of timeless and elevated styles, including this sleek top. The mock neckline and short cap sleeves are anti-trend details that will cement this top as a frequent favourite in your cashmere collection for years to come. Whilst formed from a cosy 95% recycled cashmere and 5% cashmere, the fine gauge creates a lightweight, breathable fabric.
Here, I tried on size small, which is my regular size and it fit perfectly.
Fit: Regular
Weight: Light
Fabric: 95% Recycled Cashmere, 5% Cashmere
Shop the Harvest Thread Cashmere Mock Neck:
Reformation
Harvest Thread Cashmere Mock Neck
Destined to work hard in your wardrobe.
Reformation
Harvest Thread Cashmere Mock Neck
This icy blue has all my attention.
6. The Westley Cashmere Polo
Whilst the polo knit will never go out of style, it’s proving to be even more popular this year. Always one step ahead of the rising trends, Reformation brings a premium cashmere finish to the classic polo. The fabric is incredibly lightweight with a fineness that calls for neutrals to be layered underneath. If you like your cashmere refined, easy to layer and with classic detailing, this is one to consider.
The fit is relaxed, with soft drop shoulders and a slouchy feel. Here, I tried on size small, which fit comfortably with room underneath for more layers.
Fit: Oversized
Weight: Medium
Fabric: 95% Recycled Cashmere, 5% Cashmere
Shop the Westley Cashmere Polo:
Reformation
Westley Cashmere Polo
Cosy and classic.
Reformation
Westley Cashmere Polo
The lightweight makes this a perfect layering piece.
Reformation
Westley Cashmere Polo
Soft pink shades are rising in popularity this season.
5. The Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Honestly, I’m not surprised that the Boyfriend sweater has made its way onto this best cashmere list after so many of my stylish friends recommended it to me. It goes without saying that the sweater is also made from the incredibly soft and cosy cashmere of the other pieces, but it’s the finer details that make this really worthwhile. The weight of this knit is lighter than the Cove or Jadey, ready to be included in autumn layering, or simply the accent colour knit that is thrown around your shoulders. The soft silhouette and slightly oversized form add to the comfortable appeal of the jumper, which can be worn loosely or tucked into jeans as desired. The knit comes in a host of classic neutrals as well as more trending stripes like the one above.
Here, I'm wearing the size small, which still has the relaxed shape to it and a roomy fit.
Fit: Relaxed
Weight: Light
Fabric: 95% Recycled Cashmere, 5% Cashmere
Shop the Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater:
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
This one won't stick around for long.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Rely on your capsule wardrobe when styling up this knit.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Cuddle up in this relaxed fit knit on cool days.
7. The Covie Cashmere Sweater
Now that we’ve established the very best crew neck, the ultimate cashmere cardigan and the transitional cashmere T-shirt, its time to crown the elevated top. Reformation has a knack for bringing elevated design and timeless musings to every piece it creates, and this cashmere top is no exception. The draped overlay is what first drew my attention, ready to take its place as my go-to for any nice-top-and-jeans pairings over the autumn and winter periods.
Here, I've taken my regular size small, which fits perfectly, ensuring that even as a strapless design, the top rests on my shoulders.
Fit: Regular
Weight: Light
Fabric: 95% Recycled Cashmere, 5% Cashmere
Shop the Covie Cashmere Sweater:
Reformation
Covie Cashmere Sweater
Just so chic.
Shop More Reformation Cashmere
Reformation
Maude Cashmere Cardigan
This short-sleeve style is primed for the transitional period.
Reformation
Lian Cashmere Crew Sweater
I'm already thinking of all the ways I'll style this top.
Reformation
Darcy Cashmere Tee
A slim fit style.
Reformation
Monique Cashmere Mockneck
I'm ready to copy and paste this whole look.
Reformation
Maeve Cashmere Polo Dress
Yes, Reformation's cashmere even extends into its elevated dress selection.
Reformation
Jett Cashmere Turtleneck
A hard-working addition to any wardrobe.
Reformation
Florentina Cashmere Collared Cardigan
The collar is such a nice touch.
Reformation
Walker Cashmere Crew Dress
Just add your favourite knee-high boots.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.
We regularly try on pieces ourselves—everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes—and speak to external experts and fashion insiders, staying closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise, and everything we feature has to meet our exceptional taste standards—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.