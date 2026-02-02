This Scandi Label Makes Some of My Favorite Sweaters, and Yes, the New 2026 Collection Is Gorgeous

I simply can't resist a gorgeous knit. Many of my favorite outfits center around a delicious sweater styled with other elevated basics and standout accessories. While there is a range of knitwear labels I covet, Soft Goat is certainly on the list. The Stockholm-based brand (we all love a forward Scandi label) produces high-quality pieces that, while certainly an investment, last for years and years. The cashmere is wildly soft.
The spring 2026 collection just launched, and naturally, I'm very into it. The campaign (a few images are above) was shot in the South of France by Olivia Frølich and styled by Columbine Smille. The offering features retro-feeling tops, lightweight knits, and modern separates that can all be layered together.
Below, I rounded up a sampling of the new dreamy investment pieces I love, and that I think you'll love too.
