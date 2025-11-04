A crisp chill has returned to the air, and once again we're turning back to the key cornerstones of our winter wardrobes. Coats have taken pride of place over lighter jackets, insulating accessories like scarves and gloves primed for a return to the everyday, and now, no outfit is complete without a great jumper in tow. Layering up is the mood of the moment, and after hours of scrolling, I found that three reliable high street stores are doing jumpers better than anywhere else right now. Now, I'm here to share the best jumpers at Zara, COS and H&M this winter.
Layered over satin skirts, tucked into tailoring or bundled up with reliable denim, so many reliable winter outfits include a cosy jumper. For winter 2025, it's the finer details that are setting these three brands apart from the rest. This winter, Zara is focused on the classics to bring an expensive-looking element to its insulating pieces, with classic crew necks in a host of timeless shades and sophisticated designs. Keep an eye out for cosy wool compositions and enduring palettes that blend easily with the rest of our wardrobes.
True to form, COS is playing with composition, leaning into its quality fabrications of cashmere, merino and mohair-wool to make its winter wares look three times their actual price. The brand's elevated appeal comes from its precise way of playing with relaxed fits and oversized silhouettes, which have been perfectly applied to the knitwear offerings this winter. Alongside, you'll find H&M is playing with texture and form, from raglan sleeves to tactile mohair finishes, with playful scarves and turtlenecks accenting its knitwear necklines.
Keep scrolling to shop the best jumpers at Zara, COS and H&M before they're gone.
Shop the Best Jumpers at Zara, COS and H&M
ZARA
Knit Jumper With Scarf
Scarf details broke through in outerwear, and now they're the elegant finishing touch that makes knitwear look that much more premium.
COS
Chunky Funnel-Neck Wool Jumper
COS's beloved chunky funnel-neck knit now comes in this luscious deep brown shade.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
So many of my fellow editors have already snapped up this knit.
ZARA
Wool and Alpaca Jumper
Rely on this soft piece when layering up this season.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
This whole look is so polished.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
Bring a luxurious touch with this cashmere-blend jumper.
H&M
Oversized Scarf-Detail Jumper
A pre-made scarf and jumper pairing.
ZARA
Soft Knit High Neck Jumper
This knit comes in three chic colourways, but the deep burgundy is calling out my name.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Yes, the best-selling knit has just been restocked. Move fast!
Shop More Zara, COS and H&M Jumpers We Adore
ZARA
Soft Knit Jumper
Marilyn wears this knit above with tonal jeans.
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
A classic black crew-neck will always be a winter staple.
H&M
Wool-Blend Jumper
Cable-knit detailing comes back every single winter.
ZARA
Plain Knit Cape Jumper
Pair with jeans or tailoring for an elegant after-hours look.
COS
Draped Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
The neckline of this jumper is exquisite.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
This jumper will easily layer into all your winter looks.
ZARA
Soft Knit V-Neck Jumper
I've spotted so many stylish people layering v-neck jumpers over crew neck Tees.
COS
Mohair-Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
I adore the tactile finish of this mohair-wool jumper.
H&M
Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jumper
The hardest part is choosing which colour to go for.
ZARA
Striped Knit Jumper
Nod to French elegance with this classic striped style.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Polo Jumper
Bring a preppy edge with this polo jumper. Add dark wash jeans and loafers for the full effect.
H&M
Raglan-Sleeved Jumper
From the shade to the silhouette, every detail of this jumper looks so high end.
ZARA
100% Wool Oversize Jumper
Made from 100% wool.
COS
Fair Isle Wool-Cashmere Jumper
Lean into the season with a festive Fair Isle. You'll want to wear this one year after year.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.