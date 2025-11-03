On the Scale of Expensive-Looking Winter Trends, This Classic Knitwear Design Always Comes Out on Top

If your goal this winter is to look expensive, there are a few key areas I recommend you start with. First, secure a sleek pair of black leather boots—few looks that don’t appear chicer when grounded with this timeless staple. Next up: invest in an elegant coat. I personally find that longline and slightly oversized silhouettes are best at lending a relaxed, effortless finish. Finally, make a beeline for the knitwear department and dig around until you find an argyle cardigan.
A piece so synonymous with the preppy aesthetic, this humble knit carries an inherently expensive-looking energy that will permeate the rest of an outfit. Long associated with golfing afternoons and campus gatherings, the heritage pattern has drifted in and out of mainstream fashion over the decades—but it’s never lost its timeless, collegiate appeal. Best rendered in soft knitwear, the argyle knitwear trend has been slowly resurfacing over the past few seasons, as designer labels including Miu Miu and Celine have revisited the print. Now, as we settle into winter 2025, the traditional pattern is making its mark once again—this time in the form of the season’s most sought-after knit: the cardigan.
Once a quiet classic, the argyle cardigan has become a fashion person’s new favourite. Over the past few weeks, I’ve spotted this underrated knit styled over and over. Worn over neat white tees for a neat, polished effect, or buttoned up solo for a more relaxed finish, the look works just as well with jeans for everyday ease as it does with pleated skirts to double down on that preppy charm.
Quickly earning its place as a winter non-negotiable, the argyle cardigan has inspired plenty of labels to experiment with the trend this season. From H&M’s cosy iterations to &Daughter’s beautifully made staples, read on to discover and shop the best argyle cardigans to invest in now.
Shop Argyle Cardigans:
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Cardigan
While I love this in the neutral light grey, it also comes in a warm beige shade.
Marks & Spencer
Argyle Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool
If I were you I'd be quick, I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Zara
Argyle Knit Cardigan
This cosy argyle knit is cut to a fitted finish, so it layers comfortably over jackets and coats.
&Daughter
Ava Argyle Cardigan in Navy With Brown
&Daughter's cardigans are some of the most worn in my collection.
A Day's March
Fei Alpaca Polo Cardigan
Style this unbuttoned over a white tee, or do it up for a neater effect.
Ganni
Argyle Merino Wool Cardigan
The argyle pattern adds a chic peppiness that keeps your styling feeling polished.
Anthropologie
Argyle Cardigan
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
John Lewis
Merino Wool Blend Collared Argyle Cardigan
The green and pink colour combination is one of my all-time favourites.
Marks & Spencer
Checked Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool
Style this with jeans for an easy and chic formula you can keep coming back to.
Aligne
Renee Merino Argyle Cardigan
Cut to a slightly sloughy finish, this oversized knit will keep you cosy all winter long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.