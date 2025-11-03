On the Scale of Expensive-Looking Winter Trends, This Classic Knitwear Design Always Comes Out on Top

Bundle up in the most expensive-looking knitwear trend of the season and shop my edit of the best argyle cardigans below.

Collage of influencer wears argyle cardigans with skirts and coats.
(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley, @rebeccaferrazwyatt)
If your goal this winter is to look expensive, there are a few key areas I recommend you start with. First, secure a sleek pair of black leather boots—few looks that don’t appear chicer when grounded with this timeless staple. Next up: invest in an elegant coat. I personally find that longline and slightly oversized silhouettes are best at lending a relaxed, effortless finish. Finally, make a beeline for the knitwear department and dig around until you find an argyle cardigan.

Close-up image of influencer @rebeccaferrazwyatt wearing a blue argyle cardigan over a white t-shirt with a black skirt and red jacket.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

A piece so synonymous with the preppy aesthetic, this humble knit carries an inherently expensive-looking energy that will permeate the rest of an outfit. Long associated with golfing afternoons and campus gatherings, the heritage pattern has drifted in and out of mainstream fashion over the decades—but it’s never lost its timeless, collegiate appeal. Best rendered in soft knitwear, the argyle knitwear trend has been slowly resurfacing over the past few seasons, as designer labels including Miu Miu and Celine have revisited the print. Now, as we settle into winter 2025, the traditional pattern is making its mark once again—this time in the form of the season’s most sought-after knit: the cardigan.

Influencer @rebeccaferrazwyatt walks down the street outside wearing an argyle cardigan over a white tee with a pleated miniskirt and beige trench coat.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Once a quiet classic, the argyle cardigan has become a fashion person’s new favourite. Over the past few weeks, I’ve spotted this underrated knit styled over and over. Worn over neat white tees for a neat, polished effect, or buttoned up solo for a more relaxed finish, the look works just as well with jeans for everyday ease as it does with pleated skirts to double down on that preppy charm.

Influencer @trendingwithtinsley stands outside on a step wearing long beige culottes with snakeskin shoes, and longline leather khaki trench coat and an argyle cardigan.

(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley)

Quickly earning its place as a winter non-negotiable, the argyle cardigan has inspired plenty of labels to experiment with the trend this season. From H&M’s cosy iterations to &Daughter’s beautifully made staples, read on to discover and shop the best argyle cardigans to invest in now.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

