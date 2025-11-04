Alexa Chung's Makeup Always Has Me in Awe—9 Products I've Spied Her Using

Alexa Chung is the ultimate it-girl. Whenever I need some fashion inspiration, I know that one look at Alexa's Instagram account will do the job. There's something so simple yet sophisticated about her outfits, and the same can be said for her beauty looks, too.
It's no secret that Alexa has mastered the art of glowing skin and perfectly tousled, loose waves, but it's her seemingly effortless approach to makeup that really keeps me up at night. Whether I'm dreaming about her soft, smokey eye or her perfect pink lipstick, it's safe to say that if I could take a look into one celebrity's makeup bag, Alexa would be my first choice.
Luckily for me, as a beauty editor, I have insider knowledge about Alexa's go-to makeup artists, and I've spent the past few days scrolling through their Instagram accounts to figure out which products they've used to create some of her very best makeup looks.
Below, I've rounded up nine makeup essentials, from foundation, eyeshadow palettes, mascara and more, all worn by Alexa Chung herself. I don't know about you, but I'm going to be adding these products to my basket ASAP.
Alexa Chung's Go-To Makeup Products
1. Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Armani
Luminous Silk Foundation
Let's start with base makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Zoë Taylor shared that this is the foundation she used on Alexa before the star attended Wimbledon, and it comes as no surprise. If you didn't know, Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation is the perfect formula for a hydrating, radiant finish. After studying Alexa's naturally glowing makeup looks, I can see why she is a fan.
2. Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer
TOWER 28
Swipe Serum Concealer
Taylor has also been known to use this Tower 28 concealer on Alexa. As the name suggests, it has a super hydrating, serum-like formula, offering medium coverage and a second-skin finish.
3. Carolina Herrera The Foundation Brush
Carolina Herrera
The Foundation Brush
Wondering what tools Alexa's makeup artists use to achieve her glowing base? In a picture of Alexa, shared by celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe, I spotted this Carolina Herrera foundation brush. Not only does it look incredibly chic, but it also works to blend liquid products seamlessly over the skin.
4. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream
CHANEL
Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream
If you want that subtle, sun-kissed, lit-from-within glow, Chanel's best-selling cream bronzer is a fail-safe option. If I'm honest, I don't know any makeup artist, celebrity or beauty editor who doesn't have this product in their kit, and if it's good enough for Alexa, then it's definitely good enough for me.
6. Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe in Night Flash
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Eye Wardrobe in Night Flash
Now, onto the eyes. Alexa Chung isn't afraid to rock a sultry smokey eye look. In fact, I'd say that a soft, smudged-out smokey eye is one of her signature looks. Whilst her makeup artists have used various eyeshadow palettes over the years, a recent choice has been the Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe in Night Flash. With four shades to choose from, including a shimmery grey shadow and a deep black hue, you'll be able to recreate Alexa's smokey eye in no time.
7. Lisa Eldridge Seamless Glide Eye Pencil in Ground Coffee
Lisa Eldridge
Seamless Glide Eye Pencil in Ground Coffee
I was very excited to hear that Alexa Chung had just been announced as the first brand ambassador for Lisa Eldridge Beauty, and it seems that her makeup artists have been using Lisa Eldridge products on her for quite some time. To add a pop of brown to Alexa's eye makeup, Taylor likes to use the Lisa Eldridge eye pencil in the shade Ground Coffee. With a gel formula and seamless application, this is the perfect eyeliner pencil to finish off a smoky eye look.
8. Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara
Stila
Huge Extreme Lash Mascara
I've spotted Alexa wearing Stila's Huge Extreme Lash Mascara on Instagram, a lengthening formula that also works to add volume and curl. For something even more luxurious, Alexa is also known to favour Chanel Le Volume Noir Mascara.
One look at Alexa Chung's previous makeup looks and you'll know that she is a huge fan of a nude lip. While Rowe hasn't shared the exact shades that she uses on Alexa, she has been spotted using a nude Carolina Herrera lipstick that looks incredibly similar to the shade above.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.