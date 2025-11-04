Alexa Chung's Makeup Always Has Me in Awe—9 Products I've Spied Her Using

I've done the research, and these are the products Alexa Chung's makeup artists swear by.

A collage of Alexa Chung makeup looks
(Image credit: @wendyrowe, @zoetaylormakeup)
Alexa Chung is the ultimate it-girl. Whenever I need some fashion inspiration, I know that one look at Alexa's Instagram account will do the job. There's something so simple yet sophisticated about her outfits, and the same can be said for her beauty looks, too.

It's no secret that Alexa has mastered the art of glowing skin and perfectly tousled, loose waves, but it's her seemingly effortless approach to makeup that really keeps me up at night. Whether I'm dreaming about her soft, smokey eye or her perfect pink lipstick, it's safe to say that if I could take a look into one celebrity's makeup bag, Alexa would be my first choice.

Alexa Chung wearing a black strapless dress with curled hair and a smoky makeup look

(Image credit: @wendyrowe)

Luckily for me, as a beauty editor, I have insider knowledge about Alexa's go-to makeup artists, and I've spent the past few days scrolling through their Instagram accounts to figure out which products they've used to create some of her very best makeup looks.

Below, I've rounded up nine makeup essentials, from foundation, eyeshadow palettes, mascara and more, all worn by Alexa Chung herself. I don't know about you, but I'm going to be adding these products to my basket ASAP.

Alexa Chung's Go-To Makeup Products

A selfie of Alexa Chung wearing a purple scarf with a dark smoky eye

(Image credit: @zoetaylormakeup)

1. Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

2. Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer

3. Carolina Herrera The Foundation Brush

4. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

Alexa Chung wearing a trench coat and black sunglasses

(Image credit: @wendyrowe)

5. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Happy

6. Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe in Night Flash

7. Lisa Eldridge Seamless Glide Eye Pencil in Ground Coffee

8. Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara

9. Carolina Herrera Nude Couture Blur Matte Lipstick

