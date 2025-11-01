I have a bad habit of slipping into a state of slouchiness the moment the cold sets in. Perpetually afraid of being cold, I pile on as many layers as I can manage, and somewhere between the thermals and oversized jumpers, my interest in styling tends to fade. This year, however, I’m determined to approach winter dressing with a little more polish. In my search for a sleeker seasonal wardrobe, I stumbled upon a knitwear trend that feels truly special.
Defined by its draped silhouette, the cape knit hangs from the shoulders, creating a soft, cascading effect that moves beautifully with the body. Whilst some styles resemble ponchos, other versions feature generous panels of fabric that wrap elegantly around the neck before falling behind the back.
There’s something inherently luxurious about the way this style falls—the fluid movement of the knit and the ease of the shape bring an understated glamour to a look. Whether layered over tailored trousers and heels for a polished finish, draped over a dress for evening, or thrown casually atop jeans and boots, the cape knit always adds an element of refinement.
Quietly but quickly becoming the knitwear trend sophisticated dressers are choosing over jumpers and cardigans, tread on to discover my edit of the best cape knits to invest in now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.