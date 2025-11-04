I'm 5'2'' With Expensive Taste—12 Really Chic New-In Buys I've Found Recently

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that feels both luxurious and accessible, Chiara of @chiarasatelier has it down to a fine art. A longtime favourite of ours, she has a real eye for finding those pieces that quietly elevate a look—whether it’s a high-street buy or a designer investment—and her approach to dressing feels both refined and realistic, which aligns perfectly with our ethos here at Who What Wear UK. So it only felt natural to invite her to share a monthly shopping edit with us! At 5'2", Chiara also brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to petite styling—think clever tips, smart proportions and a tried-and-tested list of go-to brands that actually work for smaller frames. Needless to say, if you're building a wardrobe that works hard but looks consistently elevated, her edit below is an excellent place to start. Enjoy!
Witner is in full swing and the recent touch of frosty weather, combined with Christmas already hitting the shops (although I do begrudge this because we should be feeling the fear before we feel the cheer), has got me a little excited for the coats, knits and going-out tops that will become staples for me over the next few months. As such, I have been on the hunt for the perfect winter black coat and the best puffer that also looks chic for my dog walks, and I have found both of these, plus some fabulous winter evening looks that will carry you through the season. Oh, and let’s not forget some gorgeous shoes and bags too!
See My Shopping Picks of the Month, As Chosen By a Petite Fashion Expert:
DÔEN
Lucine Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Blouse
Lace is such an easy way to dress up your jeans or trouser with minimal effort and of course some jewellery. This DÔEN top is so stunning, and I feel like you can style this up with anything you already have in your wardrobe and you can wear it all year round.
Reformation
Calia Sheer Top
This cream version of the DÔEN top is from Reformation and would look fabulous under a blazer. And if you are feeling bold, with a sexy triangle bra underneath and some black trousers.
Gucci
Women's Horsebit Ankle Boot
It is time to think about boots and one of my favourite pairs to date are these from Gucci. A fun take on their classic loafers, they are timeless and also modern and, most importantly, warm. Be quick, they are selling out fast!
Reformation
Petites Mason Pant
I am a jeans girl, but went it comes to evening events I love to wear a pair of trouser as it instantly smartens up even a simple t-shirt. But, as someone who is petite, we all know a visit to the tailor is sometimes inevitable. But not today! I found 2 pairs of trousers that work for petite frames, one being this pair from Reformation’s petite section. I already own a pair and they are perfect.
Reiss
Royal Ballet Chiffon Trousers
If you already have a trusty pair of classic black trousers, these chiffon layered trousers are the perfect way to add something interesting to your wardrobe. It is always fun to add some classic pieces with a twist.
DeSavary
Wool Straight Trench Coat
I have been on the hunt for the perfect black winter coat and I just found this beautiful one! The shape is perfect and it feels so warm and cosy, but still chic.
The Hosta
The Iris Tote
Let’s talk bags. Now, there has been a lot of talk about animal print recently as a trend but I personally think it will always be a classic. Plus, it is an easy way to inject a little bit of fun into your wardrobe if you are a uniform dresser like me. This Iris Tote by The Hosta is the perfect leopard print tote!!
Reiss
Atelier 100% Brushed-Cashmere Tank Top
This is the time of year where it gets chilly in the evening but you want to pop out for a nice glass of wine with the girls. For me, this cosy knit from Reiss is perfect to wear with a pencil skirt or trousers. And coupled with some fabulous earrings and bracelets, it will keep you toasty but chic.
Yaitte
Oversized Grey Melange Plaid Flannel Shirt
It would not be a Chiara edit without a shirt and this one from Yaitte is on my winter wish list. For me, Yaitte shirts are the best and are totally worth the price; I've had some for years and I cannot recommend them enough.
Moncler
Jouillat Jacket
I have also been on the hunt for a cosy coat that looks cute when I head out early or with my fur baby on walks. This week I came across the nicest looking puffer coat ever from Moncler, which is fluffy but still made of puffer material.
ME+EM
Small Frame Bag
Talking about fluffy things, I have been very into the idea of adding texture to a simple outfit and the quickest and simplest way is with a little clutch. I spotted this one from ME+EM and I love it. It sparked a lot of joy.
Hayley Menzies
Dalton Cardigan Blue
Lastly, one other thing I have been obsessed with and have been wearing constantly in this confusing weather is this cardigan. I love the colour (although I believe it comes in red and pink too) and if, like me, you love a bandana print you will end up reaching for almost daily. It's a crowd pleaser and I can see why!