This Iconic Watch Has Returned With a 2026 Makeover, But How Does It Compare to the '80s Original?

Vintage fashion has been trending for decades, but lately, there has been a surge in people shopping secondhand luxury pieces, specifically designer bags and pre-loved jewellery. Why? Well, I believe there are several reasons. Firstly, the number of resale sites we have that make it easy to sell and shop secondhand, including Vinted, Depop, Vestiaire and eBay, has made sourcing retro designer pieces more accessible than ever. Then, there's the added appeal of owning a rare gem, especially in the world of fast fashion and algorithm-dictated ads, where everyone on your feed can be wearing the same £30 piece within days of one another.
Vintage accessories can also be more affordable than purchasing new designer jewellery, especially as the prices of gold, silver and diamonds have recently spiked. Plus, designer vintage pieces are often better quality than their modern counterparts; some luxury brands have stopped using high-quality metals in favour of plated alternatives to reduce production costs, though that's not reflected in the hefty price tag. In fact, quite the opposite...
Ever ahead of the curve, Gucci has tapped into this demand for vintage designer jewellery and re-released a timeless piece from its '80s archives, but with a modern twist. Enter the Gucci Play Watch.
What Is the Gucci Play Watch?
Playful by name and nature, it boasts interchangeable faces, which is a unique design feature to encourage self-expression and creativity. The Gucci Play Watch has taken the original concept of the '80s Bezel Play Watch and reimagined it through a contemporary lens. In other words, it's had a few design modifications over the past 40 years, as well as a whopping £2000 price increase.
How do I know this? Well, my generous mum gifted me her original, which my dad bought her one Christmas in the early '80s for under £200. Suffice to say, it would be near impossible to find a luxury designer watch for that price now, even on resale sites.
What Are the Differences Between the 2026 Gucci Play Watch and the Original '80s Design?
The new-generation Gucci Play Watch honours the debut creation. It features a bangle-like strap, round face and interchangeable bezels, much like the '80s classic. However, there are subtle differences. The new version boasts a slightly larger face that measures 28mm, a thicker strap with hinges to make it easier to slip onto the wrist, whereas the original has a fixed slimline bangle. The fastening has also been modified; the click-ball back replaces the classic hook closure.
The gold-plated stainless-steel watch still features the distinct interchangeable bezel faces. However, the material has been refined; it's now made of durable ceramic rather than the former featherlight—yet fragile—acrylic. The new faces have a slight pearlescent shimmer, whereas the original bezels are a bold opaque colour.
Whilst we're on the topic of faces, the new iteration of the Gucci Play Watch has fewer bezels (seven instead of the original 11). Thanks to my mum's safekeeping, I know the original included white, black, lilac, deep purple, light blue, navy blue, burgundy, yellow, pink and red, as well as Gucci's signature green with a red-stripe bezel. The new version only includes the signature green-and-red stripe, as well as block green, red, black, white, lilac and navy blue.
The History of the Gucci Play Watch
Fast forward 40 years from the first launch, and Gucci officially re-released the Play Watch in November 2025, thanks to rising demand for the original. The timepiece was designed to be delicate and playful, and the interchangeable colourful bezels were revolutionary. This distinct feature made the watch a popular design of its time, and it still is, decades later. The hybrid design also bucked tradition, as the bangle strap resembles a bracelet, blurring the lines between functionality and style, although this same multifunctionality is a huge jewellery trend.
Is the Gucci Play Watch in Fashion in 2026?
And, predictably, since its relaunch, the Gucci Play Watch has sold out online at several retailers. Just in case you need further proof that it's in fashion now, just take a look at social media. Content creators, including Mina Hasan, Gloria1211__ and Candice Brathwaite, are going viral for showcasing their vintage timepieces and the sentimental stories behind them, as well as their mission to secure the retro original and tales of hunting down a missing bezel face to complete the set.
Plus, several trusted secondhand retailers, such as eBay, Vinted and DePop, as well as vintage jewellery marketplaces, are selling the '80s original at elevated prices averaging around £450 minimum. If you want in on the new version, shop it below.
Shop the Gucci Play Watch:
Gucci
Play Watch
Alternate the bezel face to suit your mood, the weather or your outfit.
Shop Other Gucci Jewellery Pieces:
Gucci
GG Marmont Charm Chain Bracelet
'80s-inspired chunky chain bracelets are also making a comeback in Gucci's style book.
Gucci
GG Marmont Brooch
What's more vintage-looking than a brooch? Pin it to your lapel, cinch in a shirt or basic white tee, or even fasten a neck scarf instead of knotting it.
Gucci
Crest Signet Ring
Signet rings were traditionally considered an heirloom etched with the family crest. So, if the Gucci Play Watch revival has inspired you to honour historical jewellery, then this is a timeless trend to get on board with.
Gucci
Crest Pendant Necklace
Wear on its own or layer with other chains.
Gucci
Staffa Crystal Earrings
It's giving... awards season.
Gucci
Necklace With Mobile Pearls
Keep the retro theme going with a modern twist on the nostalgic pearl necklace.
Gucci
Blondie Crystal Mini Earrings
Gucci's creative designs never fail to impress, and this is another two-in-one design. Catch a glimpse of the side profile, and you'll see the house's GG logo.
Gucci
Blondie Pearl Drop Necklace
There's something so chic about a V-plunge neckline paired with a lariat necklace.