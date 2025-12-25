I Asked 5 Stylish Fashion Insiders to Share Their 2026 Wish Lists—This is What They Sent Me Back

From new collaborations to thinking ahead to spring, these are the pieces on five stylish infleuncers' wish lists for 2026.

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair @astyleedit @sarahlouiseblythe)
As someone who used to have a mild shopping addiction—I would buy something most days from Oxford Street’s Topshop (RIP) on my lunch break—when I first moved to London, I’m pleased that over the years, my habits have changed dramatically. Of course, I still love to shop—it comes as part of the package when you’re a fashion editor—but the amount I buy and the impulse purchases no longer happen. Instead, if I see someone wearing something on Instagram that I like, or spot it on my travels, I save it to my online wish lists. Then, I wait a week or two in order to see if I really want it. I try to shop much more consciously now, only investing in pieces that I know will work in my wardrobe for seasons and years to come.

It turns out I’m not the only one who shops via a wish list. Many of the fashion people I know keep running lists of the pieces they’ve been eyeing all year long. To get a sense of what they’ll be buying for 2026, I asked five stylish women to share the three items currently sitting at the top of their to-buy lists. The result? A mix of covetable finds, from a jacket in the latest Barbour x Ganni collection to a dream suede Miu Miu bag, plus swimwear and sunglasses earmarked for spring/summer 2026. While I naturally want everything these chic women have chosen, I’ll be adding them to my virtual wish lists for now—and no doubt snapping up a few (hello, COS half-zip sweater) to fold into my new-year uniform.

1. Vanessa Blair

INFLUENCER 2026 WISH LIST: Vanessa Rose Blair wearing a long grey coat

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

2. Sarah Louise Blythe

INFLUENCER 2026 WISH LIST: Sarah Louse Blythe wearing faux fur coat

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

3. Lauren Campbell

INFLUENCER 2026 WISH LIST: Astyleedit wearing a burgundy coat

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

4. Zeena Shah

INFLUENCER 2026 WISH LIST: Zeena wearing a blue coat

(Image credit: @heartzeena)

5. Renia Jazdzyk

INFLUENCER 2026 WISH LIST: Renia wearing a trench coat

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

