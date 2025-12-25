I Asked 5 Stylish Fashion Insiders to Share Their 2026 Wish Lists—This is What They Sent Me Back

As someone who used to have a mild shopping addiction—I would buy something most days from Oxford Street’s Topshop (RIP) on my lunch break—when I first moved to London, I’m pleased that over the years, my habits have changed dramatically. Of course, I still love to shop—it comes as part of the package when you’re a fashion editor—but the amount I buy and the impulse purchases no longer happen. Instead, if I see someone wearing something on Instagram that I like, or spot it on my travels, I save it to my online wish lists. Then, I wait a week or two in order to see if I really want it. I try to shop much more consciously now, only investing in pieces that I know will work in my wardrobe for seasons and years to come.
It turns out I’m not the only one who shops via a wish list. Many of the fashion people I know keep running lists of the pieces they’ve been eyeing all year long. To get a sense of what they’ll be buying for 2026, I asked five stylish women to share the three items currently sitting at the top of their to-buy lists. The result? A mix of covetable finds, from a jacket in the latest Barbour x Ganni collection to a dream suede Miu Miu bag, plus swimwear and sunglasses earmarked for spring/summer 2026. While I naturally want everything these chic women have chosen, I’ll be adding them to my virtual wish lists for now—and no doubt snapping up a few (hello, COS half-zip sweater) to fold into my new-year uniform.
5 Influencers Share Their 2026 Wish Lists:
1. Vanessa Blair
Shop Vanessa's Wish List:
Victoria Beckham
Alina Jeans
"Because my love for denim won’t be going anywhere in 2026. These VB jeans have been on my wishlist for so long, and I will definitely be biting the bullet on a purchase next year. I'll be styling them with a subtle 70s vibe, think a cropped suede jacket and retro frames."
Le Specs
Dream Boat Cocoa
"Speaking of retro frames, these vintage inspired sunglasses by Le Specs are firmly on my wish list. I’m a lover of sunglasses anyway, but these I know will instantly update any outfit."
Toco Swim
Carib One Piece Coconut
"Because I’m officially entering my bridal era!!! I’m in the market for a gorgeous flattering swimsuit, and this one from Toco Swim is so stunning."
2. Sarah Louise Blythe
Shop Sarah's Wish List:
COS
Merino Wool-Yak Zip-Up Polo Shirt
"I’ll be purchasing this Cos zip sweater for its seasonless ease—a modern knit that’s light enough to sit neatly under a winter coat now, yet transitions naturally into spring. Styled with a simple base to echo a more understated, intuitive approach to dressing."
THE ROW
Hugo Suede Mules
"I’ve had my eye on these slide-on mules for a while, but January feels like the right moment to invest—they’re the ideal transitional shoe, perfect for winter styled with a thick sock for an off-duty feel, yet light and effortless enough for spring. Simple and unfussy, they work just as well with relaxed denim and tailored trousers as they do with dresses or jorts, striking the balance between comfort and polish."
Camilla & Marc
Balto Suede Leather Jacket
"I’ll be investing in this suede leather jacket in January as it bridges the seasonal gap—substantial enough for colder days, yet effortless over a tee come spring. With blue emerging as a key SS26 shade, it feels like a considered introduction rather than a full commitment."
3. Lauren Campbell
Shop Lauren's Wish List:
Polène
Cyme Mini Textured Sand
"I love how this bag is giving both summer basket bag and chic city vibes. I would wear it with everything every season."
M&S
Leather Buckle Knee High Riding Boots
"I love the contrasting colours on these riding boots. The tan softens them a little so I would still style them into spring or even summer with a linen shorts and waistcoat set."
London Atelier Byproduct
White Wool Pillbox Hat
"I’m loving styling different hats with my coats and knitwear this season. I would love to style this lighter shade in spring/summer with a simple white T-shirt or summer dress."
4. Zeena Shah
Shop Zeena's Wish List:
Barbour
X Ganni Leopard Print Waterproof Parka Jacket
"The perfect collaboration, I am totally obsessed with this jacket. It's practical for park days with my toddler but will still look chic."
Queens of Archive
Rbxqoa The Greta
"Accessories are everything in winter, and this gorgeous cosy hat from the new collab with stylist Rachel Bakewell and Queens of Archive is just gorgeous."
Kipper
Liquorice Allsort Skirt
"I am in my tartan era and I just adore the colour palette of this incredible tartan skirt by Kipper. It’s all the dopamine dressing at this time of year."
5. Renia Jazdzyk
Shop Renia's Wish List:
Magda Butrym
Wool-Blend Blazer
"After years of oversized silhouettes, I’m craving something sharper, more sculpted, and unapologetically feminine. This blazer feels like a quiet shift in my style—moving away from borrowed-from-the-boys proportions towards tailoring that actually follows the body. Cinched at the waist, structured through the shoulders, and timeless in its simplicity, it’s the kind of piece that makes you stand a little taller the moment you put it on. Proof that power dressing doesn’t have to be oversized - sometimes it’s all about precision."
Jennifer Behr
Caterina crystal-embellished earrings
"Another piece on my January 2026 wishlist: big statement earrings from Jennifer Behr. I love how bold earrings instantly elevate even the simplest outfit—they’re my shortcut to feeling polished. These feel sculptural yet timeless, perfect for adding impact to tailored blazers, knit dresses, or even a simple white shirt and jeans. They’re the kind of accessory that does all the talking, letting the rest of the look stay effortless, exactly how I like to dress right now."
Miu Miu
Utilitaire Suede Top-Handle Bag
"Chocolate suede brown is still very much in fashion, and this Miu Miu bag feels like the perfect investment piece. I love how soft suede adds warmth and texture, making even the simplest outfit feel considered. I’ll wear it with tailored coats or with jeans, knitwear, and heeled boots—the kind of bag that elevates everyday looks without trying too hard. Timeless, practical, and effortlessly chic, it’s exactly the direction my style is moving in for 2026."
