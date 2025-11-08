Brat, Zendaya's Fembot Look and *That* Omelette Dress: The 10 Most Iconic Fashion Moments of the Last Decade

November 2025 marks Who What Wear UK’s 10th birthday. Yes, we’ve been writing about the trends to take note of, the luxury pieces worth investing in, the beauty heroes and hacks we can’t wait to share and the outfits the team have been rotating for a whole decade! We hope you’ve enjoyed reading our stories as much as we’ve loved creating them. To celebrate the occasion, you’ll find a range of special ten-year-anniversary content across the site this month, from retrospective looks at the biggest fashion moments to the couples who defined the decade and the products that have earned true cult status. Keep an eye out for our 10th birthday badge and enjoy the milestone with us! Thank you for being part of our story so far.
Even though a decade in life can seem to pass by in an instant, in fashion and culture terms, a decade is a long time. With internet culture moving as fast as it does, and the sheer volume of events—not only on the red carpet but on the runways with so many international fashion weeks—it's unsurprisingly that hardly a week can go by without a hot topic to share or gossip about.
When considering the most iconic moments in fashion in the last 10 years, there are plenty to choose from. The Met Gala on the first Monday in May always presents itself with some of the most talked about celebrity outfits. Who understood the theme and nailed it? Who missed the mark completely (remember when Katy Perry went as a hamburger?). Met Ball aside, the red carpet at the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival and more movie premiers serve looks worth talking about long after the films screening ends.
Outside of Hollywood, there's the usual fashion week calendar, which can promise some major model debuts and celebrity sightings—it was just in September we saw the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 (in character) at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan, can it get more iconic than that? On top of all this, I've also considered the biggest 'movements' or trends in the last 10 years. From millennial pink to logomania, to the rise of streetwear and the more recent Y2K renaissance, these trends made a huge impact not only on how we dress, but how we consume culture and, to an extent, live our lives. But more on that further below.
And without further adieu, these are the 10 most iconic moments between 2015-2025.
Two decades after the film's release, watching the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Milan Fashion Week (filming scenes for the much awaited sequel) felt perfectly full circle. Seeing Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci seated front row at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show sent social media into overdrive. It wasn't just nostalgia; it was a reminder that fashion, at its best, tells stories that last far longer than a single season.
2. Rihanna's 'Omelette' Dress
When Rihanna stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet in Guo Pei's show-stopping yellow gown, the world collectively stopped scrolling. The look, which was nicknamed the "omelette dress", was pure theatre: a 55-pound couture creation that transformed the Met steps into a royal runway. It wasn't just a fashion moment; it was a declaration that red carpet dressing could be art, spectacle, and self-expression all at once.
3. Brat Girl Summer
Charli XCX's BRAT era ushered in a new wave of raw, chaotic glamour. The look—marked by slick hair, statement eyeliner, low-slung everything and most importantly green—wasn't about being polished. It was about attitude. In a year defined by pop culture maximalism, BRAT became more than an album aesthetic, it became a shorthand for a mood.
4. JLo's Versace Dress 2.0
Nearly twenty years after the original green Versace dress broke the internet, Jennifer Lopez returned to the runway in an updated version for the brand's Spring and Summer 2020 show. The crowd's reaction said it all, this was fashion nostalgia done right. The jungle-print gown reminded everyone that few things rival a pop culture callback, especially when it's worn by the woman who made it iconic in the first place.
5. Quiet Luxury
After years of logo-heavy fashion, 2023 was all about understatement. Think The Row coats, Toteme tailoring and Jennifer Lawrence in simple linen trousers that felt quietly confident. The focus was on quality, not quantity, a subtle rebellion against the constant need to stand out.
6. Bella Hadid and the 'Spray-On' Dress at Coperni
When Bella Hadid stepped onto the Coperni runway and had a dress literally sprayed onto her body, fashion entered a new era of tech-meets-couture. The moment went viral instantly, it was part performance art, part design innovation, and reminded the world that the runway can still surprise us.
7. Y2K Rebirth
By 2021, the return of low-rise jeans, baby tees and rhinestone everything had officially taken over. Influencers channelled early-2000s Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, reviving a wardrobe once dismissed as a guilty pleasure. It marked a shift towards playful, self-aware dressing—proof that sometimes, the trends we once left behind are the ones we end up missing most.
8. Zendaya's Mugler Fembot Look
Zendaya's appearance in the archival Mugler fembot suit for the Dune: Part Two premiere reminded everyone why she's fashion's most compelling dresser. The metallic creation from Mugler's Autumn and Winter 1995 collection felt futuristic yet grounded in fashion history—a masterclass in styling that paid homage to Thierry Mugler's boundary-pushing legacy.
9. Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's Dress at The Met Ball
Kim Kardashian's decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's original "Happy Birthday Mr. President" gown at the Met Gala became one of the most talked-about fashion choices of the decade. The Jean Louis design, loaned from Ripley's Believe It or Not, sparked debates about preservation, celebrity and spectacle. Regardless of opinion, it was a cultural crossover moment that cemented fashion's power to rewrite history in real time.
10. Billy Porter Oscars Tuxedo dress
Billy Porter's velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano in 2019 redefined what red carpet dressing could look like. The contrast of structured tailoring and sweeping skirt sparked a global conversation about boundaries in fashion. It was confident, powerful and beautifully unapologetic; proof that the best style moments are the ones that make us question the rules.
