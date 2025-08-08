This Is the Unexpected Jewelry Trend That'll Be Everywhere This Fall

Jewelry trends in this day and age are ever-fleeting, but that doesn't deter me from exploring them. On the runways, a trend that wasn't considered particularly sophisticated just a few years ago is now one that I predict will be everywhere this fall. The trend iscolorful jewelry, and it was prominently featured on the fall/winter 2025 runways of Louis Vuitton,Lacoste, Valentino,Chanel, andSaint Laurent.
The season doesn't usually call for colorful jewelry, but it's clear that maximalism is influencing the way we're going to dress this year. We often see warm tones and neutrals with simple gold, silver, and white diamonds, but this year, colorful jewelry is taking center stage as the go-to accessory. Opposite of the kitschy, colorful baubles you might've worn in your childhood, these eye-catching gemstones are far more elegant to wear with a plain outfit.
That youthful whimsy of our childhood has returned in the elegant and modern form of emerald, sapphire, garnet, and, yes, amethyst gems and an array of other semiprecious stones. After a few seasons ofquiet luxury, fashion people want to get loud with their accessories, and jewelry with colorful gems is a cool and easy way to do it.
Keep scrolling to shop colorful jewelry inspired by the fall/winter 2025 runways to pair with your fall outfits.
Colorful Jewelry Inspiration
Shop Colorful Jewelry
AREA
Crystal Necklace
A rich assortment of colorful gemstones.
ZARA
Ball Earrings
Who doesn't love a pop of red?
Chloé
Crystal-Embellished Pendant Necklace
This is just a stunning statement piece.
Jenny Bird
Mavi Hoops
A slight pop of color to spice up your outfit.
petit moments
Acacia Earrings
Gold and green are an elite color combination.
Swarovski
Dulcis Crystal Cocktail Ring
This ring evokes a nostalgic feeling.
Jennifer Behr
Lylah Earrings
These drop earrings will instantly elevate an outfit.
Swarovski
Gema Crystal Collar Necklace
This can be a necklace for a special event or even a layering piece.
Bony Levy
14k Gold Marquise Pink Topaz Ring
If you're not ready for a big color commitment, try a pop of red in your ring.
Gohar
Baroque Pearl Host Necklace
I'm obsessed with dyed pearls.
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Brooch
If you're not big on jewelry or maybe don't have any piercings, try a brooch with pops of color.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.