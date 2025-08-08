This Is the Unexpected Jewelry Trend That'll Be Everywhere This Fall

A Chanel model, Valentino model, Lacoste model, Louis Vuitton model, and Saint Laurent model wearing colorful jewelry
(Image credit: Launchmetics Spotlight)
Jewelry trends in this day and age are ever-fleeting, but that doesn't deter me from exploring them. On the runways, a trend that wasn't considered particularly sophisticated just a few years ago is now one that I predict will be everywhere this fall. The trend is colorful jewelry, and it was prominently featured on the fall/winter 2025 runways of Louis Vuitton, Lacoste, Valentino, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

The season doesn't usually call for colorful jewelry, but it's clear that maximalism is influencing the way we're going to dress this year. We often see warm tones and neutrals with simple gold, silver, and white diamonds, but this year, colorful jewelry is taking center stage as the go-to accessory. Opposite of the kitschy, colorful baubles you might've worn in your childhood, these eye-catching gemstones are far more elegant to wear with a plain outfit.

That youthful whimsy of our childhood has returned in the elegant and modern form of emerald, sapphire, garnet, and, yes, amethyst gems and an array of other semiprecious stones. After a few seasons of quiet luxury, fashion people want to get loud with their accessories, and jewelry with colorful gems is a cool and easy way to do it.

Keep scrolling to shop colorful jewelry inspired by the fall/winter 2025 runways to pair with your fall outfits.

Colorful Jewelry Inspiration

A Valentino model wearing a ruby toned beaded necklace.

Valentino F/W 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A Saint Laurent model wearing a yellow crystal earring and purple dress.

Saint Laurent F/W 25

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A Lacoste model wearing green gemstone earrings.

Lacoste F/W 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A Louis Vuitton model wearing colorful gemstone stacked bangles.

Louis Vuitton F/W 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A Chanel model wearing a pink and cream pearl necklace, a pearl over the shoulder bag, and a light pink tweed suit.

Chanel F/W 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A Chanel model wearing a red tweed bucket hat, a ruby gem gold necklace, and a red tweed dress.

Chanel F/W 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Colorful Jewelry

AREA, Crystal Necklace
AREA
Crystal Necklace

A rich assortment of colorful gemstones.

Ball Earrings
ZARA
Ball Earrings

Who doesn't love a pop of red?

Crystal-Embellished Pendant Necklace
Chloé
Crystal-Embellished Pendant Necklace

This is just a stunning statement piece.

Mavi Hoops
Jenny Bird
Mavi Hoops

A slight pop of color to spice up your outfit.

Acacia Earrings
petit moments
Acacia Earrings

Gold and green are an elite color combination.

Dulcis Crystal Cocktail Ring
Swarovski
Dulcis Crystal Cocktail Ring

This ring evokes a nostalgic feeling.

Jennifer Behr, Lylah Earrings
Jennifer Behr
Lylah Earrings

These drop earrings will instantly elevate an outfit.

Gema Crystal Collar Necklace
Swarovski
Gema Crystal Collar Necklace

This can be a necklace for a special event or even a layering piece.

14k Gold Marquise Pink Topaz Ring
Bony Levy
14k Gold Marquise Pink Topaz Ring

If you're not ready for a big color commitment, try a pop of red in your ring.

Host Necklace, Baroque Pearl
Gohar
Baroque Pearl Host Necklace

I'm obsessed with dyed pearls.

Cassandre Brooch
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Brooch

If you're not big on jewelry or maybe don't have any piercings, try a brooch with pops of color.

Chan Luu , Firework Earrings
Chan Luu
Firework Earrings

These earrings are so inner child coded.

Jennifer Behr, Piccolo Earrings
Jennifer Behr
Piccolo Earrings

These would look gorgeous in an ear stack.

Petite Pavé Huggie Hoop Earrings in 18k Yellow Gold
David Yurman
Petite Pavé Huggie Hoop Earrings

Feeling the blues in a good way.

Crystal-Embellished Drop Earrings
Magda Butrym
Crystal-Embellished Drop Earrings

For those of you who are really into color lately.

Chan Luu, Diana Earrings Multi Mix
Chan Luu
Diana Earrings

I love an abstract shape with pops of color.

Jennifer Behr, Martella Earrings
Jennifer Behr
Martella Earrings

The perfect pair of earrings doesn't exi–

Mateo , 14k Blue Topaz and Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings
Mateo
14k Blue Topaz and Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings

How pretty are these?

Goldtone & Glass Crystal Clip-On Drop Earrings
Oscar de la Renta
Goldtone & Glass Crystal Clip-On Drop Earrings

Abstract shapes are still trendy.

Blink Recycled Gold Vermeil, Cubic Zirconia and Pearl Earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
Cubic Zirconia and Pearl Earrings

These give "elegant night out" vibes.

Crystal Earrings
Simone Rocha
Crystal Earrings

The details and the color are *chef's kiss.*

Completedworks Bio-Resin and Agate Drop Earrings
Completedworks
Bio-Resin and Agate Drop Earrings

These are just precious.

14k Yellow Gold / Multi-Gemstone / 4
Mejuri
Toronto Mosaic Dôme Ring

If you're hesitant about adding colorful jewelry to your Rolodex of accessories, this simple ring is for you.

Fruto Ring
Simuero
Fruto Ring

The textured gold and green glass are a combination I never knew I needed.

Perfect Pair 10kt Gold Ring With Chrome Diopside and Pink Topaz
Stone and Strand
Perfect Pair 10kt Gold Ring With Chrome Diopside and Pink Topaz

This ring could dress up any simple outfit.

Recycled Gold Vermeil, Cord, Pearl, Bead and Crystal Necklace
COMPLETEDWORKS
Bead and Crystal Necklace

Let's bring back playful necklaces.

James Bezel, 3mm Nano Crystal Emerald RiviÈre Bracelet
Dorsey
James Bezel Nano Crystal Emerald Rivière Bracelet

This is my kind of tennis bracelet.

Silent Opus, Ripple Cabo Studs
Silent Opus
Ripple Cabo Studs

Elegance is all in the details.

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

