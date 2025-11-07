I Waited Years to Get an Appointment at the Hermès Flagship Store in Paris—See What It Was Like and What I Brought Home

Bettina Looney is a Who What Wear editor in residence, stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for her curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit.
I don't know what it was about that morning, but everything felt a little dreamlike. It was one of those Parisian moments where you're walking around, the sunshine fully shows off, and somehow, everything just feels extra special. It's always a little strange being without the kids, but I honestly couldn't remember the last time I'd had a moment alone. No work calls coming in, no multitasking—just me, myself, and I strolling through the Tuileries with a coffee in hand and nowhere to be except a very special appointment I'd been dreaming of for years.
I was in Paris for just two nights for a friend's engagement party and decided it was finally the perfect time to try my luck at Hermès Faubourg. The flagship, which is arguably the most iconic boutique, has been there since 1880, and it's a true Paris institution. When the confirmation came through, I stared at my inbox for a full minute before it registered. What is it about this appointment that makes people so invested? It's not just shopping. It's like you've been invited to collect a very special prize you've somehow won, except this one makes you gulp a little when you hand over your credit card. I filmed bits of the experience for myself, thinking it would live and die in my camera roll, but here we are.
The moment I stepped inside, my sales associate greeted me by name formally, and when she introduced herself, she had the same name we've always loved for a "hopefully one day" future daughter. I took it as a sign that good things were about to happen in that little appointment room upstairs. We went through the motions: colors, sizes, hardware, the wish-list items I'd been dreaming of. She disappeared for a moment and returned carrying not one but four orange boxes. The anticipation at that moment was something else. There's a very particular kind of silence when you realize one of those boxes might be the one. It's a mix of excitement, disbelief, and mild panic all at once as you brace to make a decision.
Out came a 28-centimeter Kelly in black, then an Étoupe 25-centimeter Birkin, an Elan in black, and a Kelly in gold. I had to stop for a moment. It felt surreal to be standing there, choosing between pieces I've quietly loved for years. These are the classics, and there I was, pinching myself and completely unable to make a decision for the life of me. In the end, I went with the Étoupe 25 Birkin. I walked out onto Rue du Faubourg, half in disbelief, half pretending this was all completely normal. Maybe that's what I love most about Hermès—how it transforms the experience of buying a handbag into a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
On My Way to Hermès Faubourg Saint-Honoré
What I Wore
The Time Had Come
For the first time, I wasn't just walking in with my fingers crossed. I finally had an appointment.
The Most Iconic Boutique
It has been there since 1880, a true Paris institution.
Bettina Looney is a stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for a curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit, editorial content, and strategic brand partnerships. With a foundation in luxury sourcing and years of trust built with a global client base, Looney creates work that feels both elevated and effective. Collaborations include Burberry, Dior Beauty, Tiffany & Co., Miu Miu, and House of Graff. Born in Ocala, Florida, she splits her time between London and Miami and is a proud mum of two boys.