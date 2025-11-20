Fashion Girls Everywhere Are Freaking Out Over This Tory Burch Bag That's Going Viral

There's an 'It' bag that's quietly been making waves on social media in the last couple of weeks. But what makes it so intriguing isn't the designer logo or the celebrities it's been spotted on. It's actually the fact that it barely looks like a designer bag A-listers would wear front row at all. Instead, it looks like something you'd stumble across in a vintage shop abroad in Paris somewhere. In actuality, you'd find it in a Tory Burch store.
The bag is embellished entirely in sequins, with a floral bouquet cast over its oval silhouette. With long straps, the bag fits effortlessly over the shoulder with long green beaded fringe pieces falling from the bottom.
It's no secret that Tory Burch has been having a bit of a renaissance. There's been many a think pieces online about how in recent years the brand reentered the fashion cool girl sphere. So much so that you're just as likely to see the Reva ballet flat worn by 'It' girls in downtown New York as you are on college girls across the country. But what's really propelled Tory Burch into fashion girl territory is the brand's ability to make pieces that feel unlike anything you've seen before, like the popular pierced mule or the bag in question, its pierced embellished small bag.
The embellished bag started to garner attention on TikTok when shoppers took videos trying the bag on and asking, "Should I get this?" In which envious commenters replied, "No I think you need to put it it back and then tell me where you left it." Others begged to know who designed the bag only to be shocked by the reply. But the reality is, Tory Burch really is that girl. The brand has been consistently churning out bags that are worthy of 'It' status season after season.
And while the embellished bag has sold out online, with pre-orders available now, there are plenty of other Tory Burch bags you could consider that feel like a unexpected alternative to the typical luxury bags you're seeing everywhere. The embellished bag is actually just a sequined iteration of the brand's pierced bag, which would be far easier to accessorize for everyday wear. And best of all is that they're guaranteed to be a conversation starter.
Shop the bag—and other great options by Tory Burch—below.
