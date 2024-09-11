5 Reasons Why Tory Burch's Runway Show Shocked and Awed

In the show notes, Tory Burch described her spring/summer 2025 collection as highlighting "the synchronicity of movement and form." Perhaps inspired by the Olympics, athletics were on her mind this season. "This collection began with the essence of sport: power and grace, precision and freedom,” Burch stated.

Again proving that she's one of the biggest draws on the New York Fashion Week schedule, Burch outdid herself with a spectacularly chic showcase featuring a surprise runway appearance, the resurrection of an iconic accessory, a striking venue, a celeb-filled front row, and statement-making clothes. Scroll down to delve further into the five reasons why her new show shocked and awed.

1. Alexa Chung's Surprise Runway Appearance

I don't know about you, but an Alexa Chung runway appearance wasn't on my bingo card. Eschewing her typical spot in the front row, Chung surprised the crowd by walking in her first-ever New York Fashion Week show. Chung previously modeled on the runway during London Fashion Week back in 2003 and 2009. Hey, Alexa, can we make this a regular thing?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

2. Resurrection of an Icon

For spring/summer 2025, Tory Burch resurrected one of her most iconic pieces: the Reva ballet flat. "Originally launched in 2006, modern updates to the Reva include cut-outs, a beveled coin, and a new mule silhouette," the brand explained in a statement. It's only a matter of time before It girls start wearing these Y2K shoes again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. The Venue

The show was held at Skylight at The Refinery, formerly the Domino Sugar Factory. The Brooklyn venue boasts 30-foot ceilings and striking views of the Williamsburg Bridge. Tory Burch customized the space just for the show with sage-green tiles meant to mimic the look of a swimming pool. To go along with the theme, the collection featured sequined swimsuits and other sporty silhouettes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com)

4. The Celebrity Attendees

Tory Burch certainly knows how to draw a crowd. Celebrity attendees included Elizabeth Olsen, Mindy Kaling, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jenna Lyons, Maude Apatow, Joey King, Ella Emhoff, Michelle Williams, Lola Tung, and Kiki Layne.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com)

5. Premium Prints

The Who What Wear editors who attended the show told me about one of their favorite themes of the collection: the abstract animal prints. Shown on coats, dresses, and pants, the striking patterns are bound to make waves come spring 2025. In particular, I think they'll be a huge hit on the street-style scene next year.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)