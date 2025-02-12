Tory Burch Has Spoken—These Trends Will Set Fashion People Apart From Everyone Else This Fall
It's not news that Tory Burch is really good right now. In recent years, a seat at the show has become one of the most coveted NYFW invitations, and each collection is somehow even better than the last. The F/W 25 showing took place this week at the Museum of Modern Art, and many members of the fashion and celebrity crowds were present and accounted for.
Tory Burch's modern, wearable fall collection featured everything from elegant takes on sweatpant outfits to structured blazers to more than a few pops of color. The sporty yet elevated collection is sure to lead to many fall trends and outfit ideas, and I'm here to plant the seed. Below, I'm calling out some of the biggest themes from the collection that I'm sure the highly influential brand will help jump-start as the fashion world gears up for fall. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, straight from the Tory Burch F/W 25 runway, as well as which celebs were there to take it all in from the front row.
The Celeb-Studded Front Row
A front row with a lineup as diverse as Martha Stewart, Ciara, and Ella Emhoff is indicative of the wide appeal of the brand.
Pictured: Amanda Seyfried
Pictured: Anna Wintour
Pictured: Jodie Turner-Smith and Ciara
Pictured: Chloe Fineman and Charlotte Lawrence
Pictured: Martha Stewart
Pictured: Ella Emhoff
Pictured: Alexandra Daddario
Pops of Bold Color
Pops of color are a Tory Burch trademark, and she didn't hold back with the F/W 25 collection. Bold colors such as lime green and red were paired with muted neutrals, and the outcome was cool and sophisticated and even a bit sporty.
Fancy Sweatpants
If you're ready for sweatpants as pants to make a comeback, Tory Burch is here for you. Sweatpants were styled in unexpected ways, proving that they can, in fact, pass as real pants.
Brooches
Everyone I know who attended the show IRL was Instagramming the same thing: the brooches. Many of the coats, sweaters, and blazers were adorned with a vintage-inspired brooch, and I, for one, will be ordering one immediately.
Colored Tights
Completely bare legs were rare on the runway, as model after model walked in colored tights. Shades of cool gray, soft white, and cocoa brown made multiple appearances.
Oversize Tweed Pieces
Last but not least, tweed was a major fabric trend on the runway, with everything from blazers to sweatpants being constructed in tweed or tweed-like fabrics. I predict that Tory Burch shoppers will be eager to invest in a trend with such timeless appeal.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
