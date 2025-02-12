Tory Burch Has Spoken—These Trends Will Set Fashion People Apart From Everyone Else This Fall

It's not news that Tory Burch is really good right now. In recent years, a seat at the show has become one of the most coveted NYFW invitations, and each collection is somehow even better than the last. The F/W 25 showing took place this week at the Museum of Modern Art, and many members of the fashion and celebrity crowds were present and accounted for.

Tory Burch's modern, wearable fall collection featured everything from elegant takes on sweatpant outfits to structured blazers to more than a few pops of color. The sporty yet elevated collection is sure to lead to many fall trends and outfit ideas, and I'm here to plant the seed. Below, I'm calling out some of the biggest themes from the collection that I'm sure the highly influential brand will help jump-start as the fashion world gears up for fall. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, straight from the Tory Burch F/W 25 runway, as well as which celebs were there to take it all in from the front row.

The Celeb-Studded Front Row

A front row with a lineup as diverse as Martha Stewart, Ciara, and Ella Emhoff is indicative of the wide appeal of the brand.

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Pictured: Amanda Seyfried

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Pictured: Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Pictured: Jodie Turner-Smith and Ciara

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Pictured: Chloe Fineman and Charlotte Lawrence

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Pictured: Martha Stewart

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Pictured: Ella Emhoff

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Pictured: Alexandra Daddario

Pops of Bold Color

Pops of color are a Tory Burch trademark, and she didn't hold back with the F/W 25 collection. Bold colors such as lime green and red were paired with muted neutrals, and the outcome was cool and sophisticated and even a bit sporty.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Fancy Sweatpants

If you're ready for sweatpants as pants to make a comeback, Tory Burch is here for you. Sweatpants were styled in unexpected ways, proving that they can, in fact, pass as real pants.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Brooches

Everyone I know who attended the show IRL was Instagramming the same thing: the brooches. Many of the coats, sweaters, and blazers were adorned with a vintage-inspired brooch, and I, for one, will be ordering one immediately.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Colored Tights

Completely bare legs were rare on the runway, as model after model walked in colored tights. Shades of cool gray, soft white, and cocoa brown made multiple appearances.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Oversize Tweed Pieces

Last but not least, tweed was a major fabric trend on the runway, with everything from blazers to sweatpants being constructed in tweed or tweed-like fabrics. I predict that Tory Burch shoppers will be eager to invest in a trend with such timeless appeal.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)