If You Ask Me, This Spring Handbag Colour Trend Is Chicer Than Burgundy, White and Black

If you're ready to invite a little lightness and brightness into your wardrobe this spring, I have just the thing for you. Fresh, vibrant and guaranteed to spark joy, the butter-yellow bag trend is the one spring item I'm recommending to all my friends right now.

Small but statement-making, this trending pouch adds depth and interest to an outfit in a way few other shades can. Nestled between soft cream and sunshine yellow, butter yellow strikes the perfect balance—offering a gentle pop of colour that feels sophisticated rather than overpowering.

Whilst this hue has been bubbling under the radar for a few seasons, spring 2025 is when it's truly set to shine. From designer runways to high-street collections—and, of course, the streets of fashion month—this spring-ready shade is poised for a major moment.

As we get ready to transition into the warmer months, consider this the perfect antidote to the blacks and burgundys that dominated winter. It's not that I don't think these colours don't look chic—they definitely do—but there's just something much fresher feeling about this hue for spring that makes it feel chicer by comparison.

This surprisingly versatile shade pairs beautifully with rich, grounding tones like chocolate brown and deep plum whilst also complementing breezy spring hues such as sky blue and blush pink. In many ways, it's even more versatile than a white bag, as the warmer undertone makes it look less stark against certain colours. Simply put, I genuinely think it's one of the smartest spring accessories you can invest in.

Curious to see my top picks? Keep scrolling to shop the best butter-yellow bags of the season.

SHOP BUTTER-YELLOW BAGS:

& Other Stories Large Patent-Leather Tote Bag in Yellow £175 SHOP NOW I'll be swapping out my black bag for this elegant shade over the next few weeks

M&S Collection Faux Leather Woven Clutch Bag in Pale Yellow £35 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini in Textured Aloe £390 SHOP NOW Polène's elegant pouches are a favourite within the Who What Wear UK office.

Bottega Veneta Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream £5210 SHOP NOW This also comes in bright red and white.

Margesherwood Beige Soft Baguette Bag £280 SHOP NOW This elegant shade styles so well with richer colours, including chocolate-brown and dark plum.

Celine Mini Claude in Light Yellow Shiny Calfskin £920 SHOP NOW Style this over your shoulders or wrap it around your body for a crossbody effect.

Anonymous Copenhagen Hally Petite Cloud Bag in Pineapple Ice Silky Lamb £270 SHOP NOW This also comes in 25 other shades.

Damson Madder Quinn Slouchy Bag in Butter Yellow £55 SHOP NOW This frilly bag will make your daily styling feel so much more playful.

Jacquemus The Turismo in Light Yellow £1150 SHOP NOW The bowling-bag trend is having a major moment right now.

River Island Yellow Leather Cylinder Shoulder Bag £38 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

John Lewis Anyday North/South Faux Leather Hobo Bag in Soft Yellow £45 SHOP NOW This pretty spring shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.