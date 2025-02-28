If You Ask Me, This Spring Handbag Colour Trend Is Chicer Than Burgundy, White and Black

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

If you're ready to invite a little lightness and brightness into your wardrobe this spring, I have just the thing for you. Fresh, vibrant and guaranteed to spark joy, the butter-yellow bag trend is the one spring item I'm recommending to all my friends right now.

Small but statement-making, this trending pouch adds depth and interest to an outfit in a way few other shades can. Nestled between soft cream and sunshine yellow, butter yellow strikes the perfect balance—offering a gentle pop of colour that feels sophisticated rather than overpowering.

Influencer wears a butter yellow bag.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Whilst this hue has been bubbling under the radar for a few seasons, spring 2025 is when it's truly set to shine. From designer runways to high-street collections—and, of course, the streets of fashion month—this spring-ready shade is poised for a major moment.

Influencer wears a butter yellow bag.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

As we get ready to transition into the warmer months, consider this the perfect antidote to the blacks and burgundys that dominated winter. It's not that I don't think these colours don't look chic—they definitely do—but there's just something much fresher feeling about this hue for spring that makes it feel chicer by comparison.

Influencer wears a butter yellow bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

This surprisingly versatile shade pairs beautifully with rich, grounding tones like chocolate brown and deep plum whilst also complementing breezy spring hues such as sky blue and blush pink. In many ways, it's even more versatile than a white bag, as the warmer undertone makes it look less stark against certain colours. Simply put, I genuinely think it's one of the smartest spring accessories you can invest in.

Influencer wears a butter yellow bag.

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Curious to see my top picks? Keep scrolling to shop the best butter-yellow bags of the season.

SHOP BUTTER-YELLOW BAGS:

Large Patent-Leather Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Large Patent-Leather Tote Bag in Yellow

I'll be swapping out my black bag for this elegant shade over the next few weeks

Faux Leather Woven Clutch Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Woven Clutch Bag in Pale Yellow

This also comes in black.

Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Aloe
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini in Textured Aloe

Polène's elegant pouches are a favourite within the Who What Wear UK office.

Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream
Bottega Veneta
Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream

This also comes in bright red and white.

Beige Soft Baguette Bag
Margesherwood
Beige Soft Baguette Bag

This elegant shade styles so well with richer colours, including chocolate-brown and dark plum.

Mini Claude in Shiny Calfskin
Celine
Mini Claude in Light Yellow Shiny Calfskin

Style this over your shoulders or wrap it around your body for a crossbody effect.

Hally Petite Cloud Bag Silky Lamb Pineapple Ice
Anonymous Copenhagen
Hally Petite Cloud Bag in Pineapple Ice Silky Lamb

This also comes in 25 other shades.

Quinn Slouchy Bag in Butter Yellow
Damson Madder
Quinn Slouchy Bag in Butter Yellow

This frilly bag will make your daily styling feel so much more playful.

uk,

Jacquemus
The Turismo in Light Yellow

The bowling-bag trend is having a major moment right now.

Yellow Leather Cylinder Shoulder Bag
River Island
Yellow Leather Cylinder Shoulder Bag

This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

John Lewis Anyday North/south Faux Leather Hobo Bag
John Lewis
Anyday North/South Faux Leather Hobo Bag in Soft Yellow

This pretty spring shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸