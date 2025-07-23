I'm Calling It—This New DeMellier Bag Will Be a Major Autumn It Buy

A few months ago, I was invited to view DeMellier's autumn/winter collection. As someone who has an extensive handbag collection, walking into a room with shelves filled with handbags was a real-life dream for me. Looking around, I was excited to see new updates that are coming to some of the most iconic styles for the brand, think the Hudson and the New York Tote (as soon as they launch, I'll be sure to update you). However, I found myself immediately drawn to a new style that, even months ago, I had earmarked as the It bag for autumn. Now, it's time to get ahead of the next sell-out style—the Siena bag (£475) has arrived.
By now, you may be well aware of DeMellier. The London-based brand has made a name for itself by creating timeless, high-quality bags that have all the appeal of a designer buy without the four-figure price tag. The refined aesthetic and anti-trend appeal of the pieces is what draws us in, and just when I thought the It-bag lineup was complete, I locked eyes with the Siena hobo bag.
It's the considered design details that always bring me back to the brand. Creating a bag that looks this elegant is one thing, but the practicality of a piece is what really sets it apart. The crescent shape is crafted to fit neatly over the shoulder, with an adjustable strap that can be altered when pulling on over a simple T-shirt, or over a heavy coat come winter. Of course, DeMellier has thought of everything, and the ends of the strap tuck neatly into leather tabs to secure to refined shape of the bag.
The spacious size is primed for everyday use, along with an interior zip pocket and exterior front pocket which secures with a magnetic padlock to keep your most essential items secure and close to hand. Currently, the style comes in four shades—black, tan, off-white and red—and is made from sustainably sourced Italian leather. With an elevated look, luxurious composition and versatile design, this is a bag you'll want to consider before it sells out.
Keep scrolling to shop the DeMellier Siena Hobo bag and shop more DeMellier bags we adore.
Shop the DeMellier Siena Hobo Bag
DeMellier
The Siena Hobo | Black Small Grain
The black style is an immediate classic.
DeMellier
The Siena Hobo | Tan Small Grain
There's something to luxurious about this deep tan shade.
DeMellier
The Siena Hobo | Off-White Small Grain
This off-white style will blend easily with your summer wardrobe, and also move with your wardrobe through autumn and beyond.
DeMellier
The Siena Hobo | Poppy Red Small Grain
For those who love a pop of colour.
Shop More DeMellier Bags
DeMellier
The Midi Hudson | Tan Small Grain
The Hudson now comes in a midi size which is just as elegant, but a little more petite.
DeMellier
The Tokyo | Black Smooth
The understated appeal ensures that this bag could easily pass for a designer style.
DeMellier
The New York | Deep Tan Suede & Tan Smooth
Spacious, elegant, and my go to bag for work and travel.
DeMellier
The Large Capri | Warm Raffia Tan Smooth Ecru Stitching
If you're still yet to add a basket bag to your summer wardrobe, this is one of my personal favourites.
DeMellier
The New York Shoulder | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth
This also comes in black and cream, but I've fallen for the deep brown suede.
DeMellier
The Vancouver | Tan Small Grain Ecru Stitching
Every great handbag collection features an easy hands-free crossbody bag.
DeMellier
The Miami | Black Smooth
The supple leather adds to the malleable shape of this bag.
DeMellier
The Midi New York | Burgundy Small Grain
This deep burgundy take on the New York is also at the top of my wish list.