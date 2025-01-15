Light Blue is Already One of 2025's Chicest Colour Trends—7 Shades That Pair Perfectly With It

The catwalks have spoken and whether it's Chanel's baby blue skirt suits to Stella McCartney's cornflower shirting, there's no denying that the 2025 spring/summer collections are brimming with soft blue hues. Showcasing a colour story fitting for the shift towards spring, a season synonymous with pastels, designers focused on joyful light blue tones that mark a clear step away from last season's moodier tones. So, now that we already know light blue is set to be one of 2025's chicest colour trends, let's think about how we actually wear the shade.

Stella McCartney. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Which colours you pair with pale blue is crucial in determining whether it looks youthful or sophisticated. When styled with other pastel tones, for example, it can sometimes come across as slightly juvenile and, dare I say, obvious. But with rich neutrals and bold, complementary colours in the mix, it can look elegant, polished and premium. No need to take my word for it, though—I've rounded up seven chic examples, modelled by SS25 Fashion Week attendees in Paris and London. As you'll see, these colour combinations achieve the rare balance of being both eye-catching and wearable, making them ideal for the season ahead.

Chanel, (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Scroll on to see the best colours to wear with light blue, plus key pieces to help you pull off this trend in time for spring 2025.

The 7 Best Colours to Wear With Light Blue This Spring:

1. Beige

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Beige is far from boring; it's the ultimate foundational shade that allows other colours to pop. Worn with light blue, the result is effortlessly chic.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Funnel-Neck Trench Coat £175 SHOP NOW This beauty has just landed, and I don't expect it to stick around for long.

Sézane Chlo Shirt £95 SHOP NOW A stunning, high-quality addition to your 2025 wardrobe.

hush Ali Wide Chino Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Chinos are set to be big this year. Watch this space.

Omnes Clementine Jumper in Blue £55 SHOP NOW Made from recycled materials.

2. Yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: For now, ignore my advice not to double down on pastels, because butter yellow and baby blue is a clear exception to the rule. That said, deep mustard shades also work well as a higher contrast alternative.

Shop the look:

FARM RIO Appliquéd Linen Midi Dress £360 SHOP NOW Come summer, you'll live in this pretty midi.

Polène Numéro Dix - Crocodile Nubuck Polar £420 SHOP NOW Polène's IG-famous shoulder bag now comes in blue.

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW I can already tell how soft this is.

hush Remi Satin Maxi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Act fast and get it while it's on sale.

3. Tan

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Blue and tan is a chic combination that works whatever the season. For these final months of winter, I'll be combining rich, warm brown leather with icy blue for a stylish finish.

Shop the look:

Whistles Chocolate Cady Leather Pocket Overshirt £127 SHOP NOW Toss this overshirt on and watch your outfit become ten times better.

H&M Ribbed Modal-Blend T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW The embroidery is a cute detail.

SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag £2200 SHOP NOW An investment your everyday outfits will thank you for.

Arket Wool Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW It was love at first sight when I came across this cardi.

4. White

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: As we transition to lighter, brighter palettes, white will reclaim its place as a staple shade. Blue and white isn't just for summer—dusty tones add a touch of luxury that works beautifully year-round.

Shop the look:

Arket Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt £77 SHOP NOW Everyone could do with a hard-working shirt like this.

free-est Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi £78 SHOP NOW Sleek and comfortable.

H&M Pleated Satin Skirt £33 SHOP NOW I can think of so many ways to wear this, for both day and evening.

H&M Ribbed Modal-Blend Top £10 SHOP NOW Stock up on basics for the new season.

5. Red

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Feeling adventurous? Dial up the saturation and offset your light blue pieces with a bold splash a red. I expect to see this pairing constantly as we move into spring.

Shop the look:

MANGO High Waist Straight Jeans £30 SHOP NOW So. Cool.

Arket Cotton Bib Blouse £77 SHOP NOW The bib detail elevates this otherwise simple design.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW Influencers love this cardigan.

Mango Begur Linen Trousers £36 SHOP NOW It doesn't get comfier than slouchy linen trousers.

6. Black

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: This might seem like a cheat—black goes with everything, after all—but there's something about the softness of baby blue juxtaposed with the harshness of pitch black that works in perfect harmony.

Shop the look:

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW The best wide-leg trousers on the high street, hands down.

CHLOÉ Ribbed Open-Knit Wool Polo Shirt £755 SHOP NOW This is the ideal winter-to-spring knit.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW These boots will complement every outfit.

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Fine Brushed, Dusty Blue £120 SHOP NOW I love how fluid this silhouette is.

7. Silver

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: With a new year comes a fresh batch of weddings, and I've already planned my first outfit: a baby blue dress with silver accessories. Thanks to the above LFW attendee for the inspiration.

Shop the look:

COS Cove Clutch - Leather £45 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for a clutch, if you ask me.

Reformation Cambria Knit Two Piece £89 SHOP NOW Bring on warmer weather!

MANGO Metallic Straight-Fit Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Expect compliments whenever you wear these.

MANGO Boat Neck Ribbed Sweater= £36 SHOP NOW A cheerful staple.

Shop Other Light Blue Pieces I Love:

Reformation Saylor Cashmere Blend V-Neck £178 SHOP NOW

Prada Re-Nylon Mini Bag £600 SHOP NOW

THIERRY COLSON Teresa Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Turtleneck Blouse £524 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £288 SHOP NOW

Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Blue Linen Belted Trousers £45 SHOP NOW

AMERICAN VINTAGE Vitow Alpaca-Blend Cardigan £165 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £1880 SHOP NOW

Reformation Phillipa Linen Dress £178 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Silk-Trimmed Ribbed Wool Sweater £830 SHOP NOW