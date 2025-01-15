Light Blue is Already One of 2025's Chicest Colour Trends—7 Shades That Pair Perfectly With It

By
published
in Features

The catwalks have spoken and whether it's Chanel's baby blue skirt suits to Stella McCartney's cornflower shirting, there's no denying that the 2025 spring/summer collections are brimming with soft blue hues. Showcasing a colour story fitting for the shift towards spring, a season synonymous with pastels, designers focused on joyful light blue tones that mark a clear step away from last season's moodier tones. So, now that we already know light blue is set to be one of 2025's chicest colour trends, let's think about how we actually wear the shade.

COLOURS THAT GO WITH LIGHT BLUE

Stella McCartney.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Which colours you pair with pale blue is crucial in determining whether it looks youthful or sophisticated. When styled with other pastel tones, for example, it can sometimes come across as slightly juvenile and, dare I say, obvious. But with rich neutrals and bold, complementary colours in the mix, it can look elegant, polished and premium. No need to take my word for it, though—I've rounded up seven chic examples, modelled by SS25 Fashion Week attendees in Paris and London. As you'll see, these colour combinations achieve the rare balance of being both eye-catching and wearable, making them ideal for the season ahead.

COLOURS THAT GO WITH LIGHT BLUE

Chanel,

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Scroll on to see the best colours to wear with light blue, plus key pieces to help you pull off this trend in time for spring 2025.

The 7 Best Colours to Wear With Light Blue This Spring:

1. Beige

Colours to wear with light blue: beige

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Beige is far from boring; it's the ultimate foundational shade that allows other colours to pop. Worn with light blue, the result is effortlessly chic.

Shop the look:

Funnel-Neck Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Funnel-Neck Trench Coat

This beauty has just landed, and I don't expect it to stick around for long.

Chlo Shirt - Stripes Ecru / Blue - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Chlo Shirt

A stunning, high-quality addition to your 2025 wardrobe.

Ali Wide Chino Trousers
hush
Ali Wide Chino Trousers

Chinos are set to be big this year. Watch this space.

Clementine Jumper in Blue Xs
Omnes
Clementine Jumper in Blue

Made from recycled materials.

2. Yellow

Colours to wear with light blue: yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: For now, ignore my advice not to double down on pastels, because butter yellow and baby blue is a clear exception to the rule. That said, deep mustard shades also work well as a higher contrast alternative.

Shop the look:

Appliquéd Linen Midi Dress
FARM RIO
Appliquéd Linen Midi Dress

Come summer, you'll live in this pretty midi.

Numéro Dix - Crocodile Nubuck Polar
Polène
Numéro Dix - Crocodile Nubuck Polar

Polène's IG-famous shoulder bag now comes in blue.

Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan

I can already tell how soft this is.

Remi Satin Maxi Skirt
hush
Remi Satin Maxi Skirt

Act fast and get it while it's on sale.

3. Tan

Colours to wear with light blue: tan

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Blue and tan is a chic combination that works whatever the season. For these final months of winter, I'll be combining rich, warm brown leather with icy blue for a stylish finish.

Shop the look:

Chocolate Cady Leather Pocket Overshirt
Whistles
Chocolate Cady Leather Pocket Overshirt

Toss this overshirt on and watch your outfit become ten times better.

Ribbed Modal-Blend T-Shirt
H&M
Ribbed Modal-Blend T-Shirt

The embroidery is a cute detail.

Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag

An investment your everyday outfits will thank you for.

Wool Cardigan
Arket
Wool Cardigan

It was love at first sight when I came across this cardi.

4. White

Colours to wear with light blue: white

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: As we transition to lighter, brighter palettes, white will reclaim its place as a staple shade. Blue and white isn't just for summer—dusty tones add a touch of luxury that works beautifully year-round.

Shop the look:

Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt
Arket
Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt

Everyone could do with a hard-working shirt like this.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
free-est
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

Sleek and comfortable.

Pleated Satin Skirt
H&M
Pleated Satin Skirt

I can think of so many ways to wear this, for both day and evening.

Ribbed Modal-Blend Top
H&M
Ribbed Modal-Blend Top

Stock up on basics for the new season.

5. Red

Colours to wear with light blue: red

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Feeling adventurous? Dial up the saturation and offset your light blue pieces with a bold splash a red. I expect to see this pairing constantly as we move into spring.

Shop the look:

High Waist Straight Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
High Waist Straight Jeans

So. Cool.

Cotton Bib Blouse
Arket
Cotton Bib Blouse

The bib detail elevates this otherwise simple design.

Gaspard Cardigan - Red - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan

Influencers love this cardigan.

Mango Begur Linen Trousers, Blue
Mango
Begur Linen Trousers

It doesn't get comfier than slouchy linen trousers.

6. Black

Colours to wear with light blue: black

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: This might seem like a cheat—black goes with everything, after all—but there's something about the softness of baby blue juxtaposed with the harshness of pitch black that works in perfect harmony.

Shop the look:

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

The best wide-leg trousers on the high street, hands down.

Ribbed Open-Knit Wool Polo Shirt
CHLOÉ
Ribbed Open-Knit Wool Polo Shirt

This is the ideal winter-to-spring knit.

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

These boots will complement every outfit.

The Classic: Fine Brushed, Dusty Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed, Dusty Blue

I love how fluid this silhouette is.

7. Silver

Colours to wear with light blue: silver

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: With a new year comes a fresh batch of weddings, and I've already planned my first outfit: a baby blue dress with silver accessories. Thanks to the above LFW attendee for the inspiration.

Shop the look:

Cove Clutch - Leather
COS
Cove Clutch - Leather

This is the perfect size for a clutch, if you ask me.

Cambria Knit Two Piece
Reformation
Cambria Knit Two Piece

Bring on warmer weather!

Metallic Straight-Fit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Metallic Straight-Fit Trousers

Expect compliments whenever you wear these.

Boat Neck Ribbed Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Boat Neck Ribbed Sweater=

A cheerful staple.

Shop Other Light Blue Pieces I Love:

Saylor Cashmere Blend V-Neck
Reformation
Saylor Cashmere Blend V-Neck

Re-Nylon Mini Bag
Prada
Re-Nylon Mini Bag

Teresa Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Turtleneck Blouse
THIERRY COLSON
Teresa Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Turtleneck Blouse

Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
DÔEN
Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Oversized Tailored Shirt
Oversized Tailored Shirt

Blue Linen Belted Trousers
Mint Velvet
Blue Linen Belted Trousers

Vitow Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
AMERICAN VINTAGE
Vitow Alpaca-Blend Cardigan

Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

Phillipa Linen Dress
Reformation
Phillipa Linen Dress

Silk-Trimmed Ribbed Wool Sweater
CHLOÉ
Silk-Trimmed Ribbed Wool Sweater

Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸