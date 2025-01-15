Light Blue is Already One of 2025's Chicest Colour Trends—7 Shades That Pair Perfectly With It
The catwalks have spoken and whether it's Chanel's baby blue skirt suits to Stella McCartney's cornflower shirting, there's no denying that the 2025 spring/summer collections are brimming with soft blue hues. Showcasing a colour story fitting for the shift towards spring, a season synonymous with pastels, designers focused on joyful light blue tones that mark a clear step away from last season's moodier tones. So, now that we already know light blue is set to be one of 2025's chicest colour trends, let's think about how we actually wear the shade.
Which colours you pair with pale blue is crucial in determining whether it looks youthful or sophisticated. When styled with other pastel tones, for example, it can sometimes come across as slightly juvenile and, dare I say, obvious. But with rich neutrals and bold, complementary colours in the mix, it can look elegant, polished and premium. No need to take my word for it, though—I've rounded up seven chic examples, modelled by SS25 Fashion Week attendees in Paris and London. As you'll see, these colour combinations achieve the rare balance of being both eye-catching and wearable, making them ideal for the season ahead.
Scroll on to see the best colours to wear with light blue, plus key pieces to help you pull off this trend in time for spring 2025.
The 7 Best Colours to Wear With Light Blue This Spring:
1. Beige
Style Notes: Beige is far from boring; it's the ultimate foundational shade that allows other colours to pop. Worn with light blue, the result is effortlessly chic.
Shop the look:
This beauty has just landed, and I don't expect it to stick around for long.
2. Yellow
Style Notes: For now, ignore my advice not to double down on pastels, because butter yellow and baby blue is a clear exception to the rule. That said, deep mustard shades also work well as a higher contrast alternative.
Shop the look:
3. Tan
Style Notes: Blue and tan is a chic combination that works whatever the season. For these final months of winter, I'll be combining rich, warm brown leather with icy blue for a stylish finish.
Shop the look:
Toss this overshirt on and watch your outfit become ten times better.
An investment your everyday outfits will thank you for.
4. White
Style Notes: As we transition to lighter, brighter palettes, white will reclaim its place as a staple shade. Blue and white isn't just for summer—dusty tones add a touch of luxury that works beautifully year-round.
Shop the look:
5. Red
Style Notes: Feeling adventurous? Dial up the saturation and offset your light blue pieces with a bold splash a red. I expect to see this pairing constantly as we move into spring.
Shop the look:
6. Black
Style Notes: This might seem like a cheat—black goes with everything, after all—but there's something about the softness of baby blue juxtaposed with the harshness of pitch black that works in perfect harmony.
Shop the look:
7. Silver
Style Notes: With a new year comes a fresh batch of weddings, and I've already planned my first outfit: a baby blue dress with silver accessories. Thanks to the above LFW attendee for the inspiration.
Shop the look:
Shop Other Light Blue Pieces I Love:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
