If You Thought Brown and Burgundy Were Elegant, Wait Until You See Autumn's Newest Colour Trend

Amidst the sea of black and grey clothing items seeping into stores this autumn, I've spotted a certain elegant colour trend coming through that's neither boring nor predictable. Not quite burgundy and not quite purple, plum is emerging as the fresh hue that fashion people are working into all of their best outfits this autumn.

Influencer wears a plum outfit.

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Less predictable than typical autumnal shades, juicy plum offers a similarly elegant finish to burgundy, brown and khaki, with the same styling versatility. Peppering my Instagram feed and seeping into street style sightings, the emerging colour trend has already been embraced by fashion editors and influencers this September.

Influencer wears a plum dress.

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Neither particularly warm nor cool in tone, plum colours are adaptable to many looks, styling well with a broader range of shades than you might have initially imagined.

Whilst the shade always looks chic when styled with black or cream, the colour trend also shines when worn with a wider palette. Purples such as this can bring out the depth of the shade, whilst dusty pinks and sage greens add a dimension and brightness to the colour.

Influencer wears a plum outfit.

(Image credit: @monamali_)

It's no surprise that the colour is seeping into the mainstream this season after its success on autumn/winter 2024 runway shows in February. Appearing in collections including Fendi, Missoni, and Tom Ford amongst others, the colour was largely styled from head-to-toe or with pops of blacks—testifying the colour's growing popularity.

Plum fashion trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Fendi)

A heavyweight player this autumn, I've already seen the trend trickle onto the high street. COS has experimented with neat tailoring in the tone, whilst Zara has brought out playful bubble skirts and flowing dresses in the in-demand shade.

Influencer wears a plum jacket.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Set to be the season's favourite shade, read on to discover our edit of the plum colour trend here.

DISCOVER THE PLUM COLOUR TREND HERE:

Satin Dress With Back Neckline Detail
Zara
Satin Dress With Back Neckline Detail

The open back details adds a glamorous edge.

Double-Cuff Shirt
COS
Double-Cuff Shirt

Style this with denim for an easy, every day ensemble.

Balloon Mini Skirt
Zara
Balloon Mini Skirt

This features both belt loops are a drawstring so you can adjust the sizing to your preference.

Paneled Leather Bag
& Other Stories
Paneled Leather Bag

The buckle strap means that you can adjust the length of the bag to your preference.

Satin Maxi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Maxi Skirt

The satin composition gives this such a luxurious edge.

Waisted Wool V-Neck Cardigan
COS
Waisted Wool V-Neck Cardigan

The v-neck cardigan trend is taking off this autumn.

Gathered Off-The-Shouler Body
H&M
Gathered Off-The-Shouler Body

This also comes in grey and cream.

Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan
& Other Stories
Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan

Bundle up in style.

Boat Neck Wool Sweater | Amethyst
Toast
Boat Neck Wool Sweater | Amethyst

This also comes in a rich mustard shade.

Mini Secret Woven Leather and Suede Tote
Serapian
Mini Secret Woven Leather and Suede Tote

Attached the strap to wear this over your shoulder or carry it as a top handle bag.

Lara Fine Knit Wool Blend Jumper
Hush
Lara Fine Knit Wool Blend Jumper

This fine knit jumper is delightfully cosy.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

