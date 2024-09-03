If You Thought Brown and Burgundy Were Elegant, Wait Until You See Autumn's Newest Colour Trend

Amidst the sea of black and grey clothing items seeping into stores this autumn, I've spotted a certain elegant colour trend coming through that's neither boring nor predictable. Not quite burgundy and not quite purple, plum is emerging as the fresh hue that fashion people are working into all of their best outfits this autumn.

Less predictable than typical autumnal shades, juicy plum offers a similarly elegant finish to burgundy, brown and khaki, with the same styling versatility. Peppering my Instagram feed and seeping into street style sightings, the emerging colour trend has already been embraced by fashion editors and influencers this September.

Neither particularly warm nor cool in tone, plum colours are adaptable to many looks, styling well with a broader range of shades than you might have initially imagined.

Whilst the shade always looks chic when styled with black or cream, the colour trend also shines when worn with a wider palette. Purples such as this can bring out the depth of the shade, whilst dusty pinks and sage greens add a dimension and brightness to the colour.

It's no surprise that the colour is seeping into the mainstream this season after its success on autumn/winter 2024 runway shows in February. Appearing in collections including Fendi, Missoni, and Tom Ford amongst others, the colour was largely styled from head-to-toe or with pops of blacks—testifying the colour's growing popularity.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Fendi)

A heavyweight player this autumn, I've already seen the trend trickle onto the high street. COS has experimented with neat tailoring in the tone, whilst Zara has brought out playful bubble skirts and flowing dresses in the in-demand shade.

Set to be the season's favourite shade, read on to discover our edit of the plum colour trend here.

DISCOVER THE PLUM COLOUR TREND HERE:

Zara Satin Dress With Back Neckline Detail £50 SHOP NOW The open back details adds a glamorous edge.

COS Double-Cuff Shirt £85 SHOP NOW Style this with denim for an easy, every day ensemble.

Zara Balloon Mini Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This features both belt loops are a drawstring so you can adjust the sizing to your preference.

& Other Stories Paneled Leather Bag £155 SHOP NOW The buckle strap means that you can adjust the length of the bag to your preference.

& Other Stories Satin Maxi Skirt £97 SHOP NOW The satin composition gives this such a luxurious edge.

COS Waisted Wool V-Neck Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW The v-neck cardigan trend is taking off this autumn.

H&M Gathered Off-The-Shouler Body £10 SHOP NOW This also comes in grey and cream.

& Other Stories Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan £67 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Toast Boat Neck Wool Sweater | Amethyst £135 SHOP NOW This also comes in a rich mustard shade.

Serapian Mini Secret Woven Leather and Suede Tote £1618 SHOP NOW Attached the strap to wear this over your shoulder or carry it as a top handle bag.