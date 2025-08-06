The Elegant It Bag Every Fashion Editor and Stylish Celebrity Wants on Their Arm for Autumn

With the end of summer on the horizon, my sights are already set on autumn and those all-important transitional pieces that help carry a capsule wardrobe into the next season. I’ve always found the easiest way to update an outfit is through the addition of a handbag. Whilst I’m still assembling my capsule wardrobe for the new season, I spotted something that stopped me mid-scroll today: Argentine-American actor and model Camila Morrone in a white, tiered lace-insert prairie dress and cowboy boots, with a casually brown suede tote bag casually slung over her shoulder. It was this handbag addition that helped make her summer staples feel relevant for now and next season, and it's also what piqued my interest. Thankfully, that didn’t take long for me to track it down—turns out, it's from Coach.
It’s no secret that Coach bags are a firm favourite among the style set. founded in 1941, it's classed as a heritage brand, but it has been steadily climbing back into the fashion spotlight over the last few years. The re-release of the iconic Tabby bag (and its puffy sister, the Pillow Tabby) catapulted Coach back into the style spotlight in 2020 in a surge fuelled by a blend of nostalgia and, yes, the unstoppable power of TikTok.
Since then, Coach bags have continued their winning streak. Silhouettes like the Brooklyn shoulder bag (the very style seen on Morrone) and the Empire carryall have joined the ranks of some of the most iconic styles of the past few years. And it's not just fashion people embracing Coach bags in droves—celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid have also been spotted carrying Coach bags of late.
While any bag from the brand seems to hit the mark in terms of looking on-trend and making everything you wear it with chicer by proxy, I predict its Coach's suede bags that are really going to earn their keep next season. With trend-defying appeal and ability to blend into a variety of style personalities, from boho to minimalist, suede bags are as popular as ever. And as we tread the seasonal shift, I know we'll start seeing suede arm candy begin to nudge out raffia and canvas from as early as next week.
But don’t just take my word for it, the data backs it up too. Searches for “Coach suede bags” are up 350% on Google Trends, proving there’s a clear appetite for this pairing. Clearly, Morrone knows a good thing when she sees it.
With so many popular coach styles finished with suede, I’ve found the 15 best suede coach bags that will work hard in your wardrobe year-round. Scroll on to see them.
Shop Coach's Suede Bags:
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
This is the bag that Camila was wearing in a lighter brown. Bella Hadid is also a fan of the Brooklyn silhouette.
Coach
Empire Carryall Bag 34
I’ve had my eye on the Empire for some time but this suede version has made me take the plunge.
COACH
Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag
So many fashion people love the Coach Tabby bag. In brown suede and a gold chain detail, this feels really special.
COACH
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
The Pillow Tabby is also available in suede brown.
COACH
Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40
The perfect bag to take from work to play.
Coach
Gramercy Tote
Simply sublime.
COACH
Brooklyn 23 Suede Cross-Body Bag
The fringe adds the perfect western-edge.
COACH
Brooklyn 39 Suede Shoulder Bag
This is Camila Morrone's exact bag!
Shop More Coach Bags:
COACH
Empire Carryall Bag 34 in Loved Leather
Another Empire shade thats been cropping up all over my socials.
COACH
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Signature Canvas
A classic!
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
The colour blocking makes this bag feel really special.
COACH
Cargo Tabby Bag 36
I am loving cargo bags right now!
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Burgundy is set to be a key colour trend this autumn.
COACH®
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20
Every great wardrobe starts with a black bag.
COACH
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Pillow Quilting
Coach's white Tabby bag's are a fashion person's favourites.