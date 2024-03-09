A Suede Tote Bag Is Top of My Wish List—Here Are the Best for Every Price Point

By Florrie Alexander
published

Each time that the runway shows return, my attention is always drawn to the handbags. Big, small, colourful, classic—it's the accessories that make me sit up and take note. As soon as the Spring/Summer 2024 collections took their first stride, I immediately noted that a change was afoot in the world of handbags. From Khaite to Saint Laurent, notable accent was placed on the endlessly chic and undeniably polished feel of suede. More specifically, suede tote bags.

The power of a handbag is not only in its utility. Yes, we have a place to carry our wares, but the encasing of those treasured possessions remains part of our uniform, and should exude the same stylish thoughtfulness that the rest of our outfits do. Whilst a bold-coloured clutch bag has its time and place, the past few months have seen a return to practical large style tote bags, and currently suede finish styles are a frontrunner for adding a considered feel.

Woman carries burgundy suede Margaux bag by The Row

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

It's particularly fitting that suede would rise to new heights during the spring months, as the season is all about juxtaposing textures. Knit dresses are layered with leather jackets, airy cotton trousers are paired with light linen shirts, allowing suede to also embrace its role as yet another contrasting fabric.

There's an innate richness to this treatment of leather, that adds a matte finish to the piece. Be they high-street, mid-range, or designer creations, the suede finish alone is able to take any design to new heights. That's not just my personal opinion, it can be tracked from the latest Arket tote bag that has been spotted over and over again on my Instagram feed. Similarly, when The Row dropped its revered Margaux bag in a suede iteration, it sold out almost immediately. So impactful is this simple finish that brands from all price ranges have embraced the texture in their designs, and I've rounded up the very best suede tote handbags from all price points to allow adding this refined style to your wardrobe even easier.

Keep scrolling to explore the best suede handbags from high-street to high-end.

BEST HIGH-STREET SUEDE TOTE BAGS

Anouk carries a suede Arket Tote bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Classic Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Classic Suede Tote

There's so much to love about this bag, from the relaxed silhouette to chic brown hue.

Suede Shoulder Bag
Arket
Suede Shoulder Bag

Though Anouk's version of this bag is sold out, I'm a big fan of this lighter beige.

Jigsaw Heckfield Suede Slouch Shoulder Bag, Tan
Jigsaw
Heckfield Suede Slouch Shoulder Bag

The contrast white stitching is such a nice touch.

Leather Shopper Bag - Women
Mango
Leather Shopper Bag

This also features a zip insert to keep your essentials close to hand.

Becksondergaard Suede Dalliea Shoulder Bag
Becksondergaard
Suede Dalliea Shoulder Bag

This also comes in a rich chocolate shade.

BEST MID-RANGE SUEDE TOTE BAGS

Emma carries a suede DeMellier bag

(Image credit: @emmarosestyle)

The Midi New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York in Mocha Suede

Our editors can't get enough of DeMellier's bags.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Trust Reformation to add a playful bow and indulgent green shade.

Cabas Suede Tote Bag
Aesther Ekme
Cabas Suede Tote Bag

Carrying all the essentials plus more never looked so good.

Russell & Bromley Black Suede Handbag
Russell & Bromley
Slouch Shoulder Bag

Black suede is seriously versatile.

Calella Suede Tote
Hereu
Calella Suede Tote

Hereu's creations are instantly recognisable by their architectural shape.

BEST DESIGNER SUEDE TOTE BAGS

Iliri carries a suede handbag by The Row

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Market Weekend Suede Tote
Métier
Market Weekend Suede Tote

Everything about this Métier tote gets a yes from me.

Maeve Weekender Large Suede Tote
Khaite
Maeve Weekender Large Suede Tote

Khaite has perfected the art of understated elegance.

Belted Tote Espresso
Toteme
Belted Tote Espresso

The deep brown shade and silver hardware are a seriously good combination.

Large Andiamo
Bottega Veneta
Large Andiamo

Bottega's roomy tote is so elegant, you'll find yourself reaching for it for all occasions.

Le 5 à 7 Small Suede Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 Small Suede Shoulder Bag

Saint Laurent's beloved 5 à 7 tote now comes in a refined suede finish.

