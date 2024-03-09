Each time that the runway shows return, my attention is always drawn to the handbags. Big, small, colourful, classic—it's the accessories that make me sit up and take note. As soon as the Spring/Summer 2024 collections took their first stride, I immediately noted that a change was afoot in the world of handbags. From Khaite to Saint Laurent, notable accent was placed on the endlessly chic and undeniably polished feel of suede. More specifically, suede tote bags.

The power of a handbag is not only in its utility. Yes, we have a place to carry our wares, but the encasing of those treasured possessions remains part of our uniform, and should exude the same stylish thoughtfulness that the rest of our outfits do. Whilst a bold-coloured clutch bag has its time and place, the past few months have seen a return to practical large style tote bags, and currently suede finish styles are a frontrunner for adding a considered feel.

It's particularly fitting that suede would rise to new heights during the spring months, as the season is all about juxtaposing textures. Knit dresses are layered with leather jackets, airy cotton trousers are paired with light linen shirts, allowing suede to also embrace its role as yet another contrasting fabric.

There's an innate richness to this treatment of leather, that adds a matte finish to the piece. Be they high-street, mid-range, or designer creations, the suede finish alone is able to take any design to new heights. That's not just my personal opinion, it can be tracked from the latest Arket tote bag that has been spotted over and over again on my Instagram feed. Similarly, when The Row dropped its revered Margaux bag in a suede iteration, it sold out almost immediately. So impactful is this simple finish that brands from all price ranges have embraced the texture in their designs, and I've rounded up the very best suede tote handbags from all price points to allow adding this refined style to your wardrobe even easier.

Keep scrolling to explore the best suede handbags from high-street to high-end.

BEST HIGH-STREET SUEDE TOTE BAGS

& Other Stories Classic Suede Tote £135 SHOP NOW There's so much to love about this bag, from the relaxed silhouette to chic brown hue.

Arket Suede Shoulder Bag £279 SHOP NOW Though Anouk's version of this bag is sold out, I'm a big fan of this lighter beige.

Jigsaw Heckfield Suede Slouch Shoulder Bag £195 SHOP NOW The contrast white stitching is such a nice touch.

Mango Leather Shopper Bag £60 SHOP NOW This also features a zip insert to keep your essentials close to hand.

Becksondergaard Suede Dalliea Shoulder Bag £135 SHOP NOW This also comes in a rich chocolate shade.

BEST MID-RANGE SUEDE TOTE BAGS

DeMellier The Midi New York in Mocha Suede £425 SHOP NOW Our editors can't get enough of DeMellier's bags.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag £498 SHOP NOW Trust Reformation to add a playful bow and indulgent green shade.

Aesther Ekme Cabas Suede Tote Bag £540 SHOP NOW Carrying all the essentials plus more never looked so good.

Russell & Bromley Slouch Shoulder Bag £325 SHOP NOW Black suede is seriously versatile.

Hereu Calella Suede Tote £425 SHOP NOW Hereu's creations are instantly recognisable by their architectural shape.

BEST DESIGNER SUEDE TOTE BAGS

Métier Market Weekend Suede Tote £2350 SHOP NOW Everything about this Métier tote gets a yes from me.

Khaite Maeve Weekender Large Suede Tote £3710 SHOP NOW Khaite has perfected the art of understated elegance.

Toteme Belted Tote Espresso £950 SHOP NOW The deep brown shade and silver hardware are a seriously good combination.

Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo £5730 SHOP NOW Bottega's roomy tote is so elegant, you'll find yourself reaching for it for all occasions.