Seriously, These 23 Spanish High-Street Buys Look Like Designer Pieces I'd Buy Abroad

Massimo Dutti, Zara and Mango just made finding expensive-looking summer buys that much easier.

The past week has offered us an enticing preview of the warm days ahead, and if you're anything like me, you're officially in summer mode. Holiday booking is in the works, picnics in the park are scheduled in, and pub gardens are being selected based on how much sunlight they get at any given time. Now, what are we going to wear? Working on a budget, I set about exploring the new-in sections at some of the best high street stores to see what each is offering up in terms of elegant warm-weather dressing. And of all the brands around, it's the Spanish high street stores that currently have all my attention.

Zara, Mango and Massimo Dutti are consistently three of my most frequented stores, whether I'm heading out on a try-on or just scrolling the apps late at night. As a trio, these brands are known for staying ahead of the trend, excelling in timeless wardrobe additions, and bringing their European influence to pieces that quickly sell out. Mark my words, this season is no exception.

All three brands are leaning into key details that ensure these standout pieces feel incredibly high-end despite their affordable price tags. From considered fabrications of light linen and cotton, to expensive-looking design details like crochet and fringing, there's a seriously premium feel to these summer buys that sets them up as smart purchases for a very chic summer ahead, as well as many more to come. For the devoted minimalists, a selection of tonal buys with playful textures and considered designs is sure to impress, whilst a smattering of bolder shades and patterns will take summer dressing up a notch.

Keep scrolling to shop the designer-looking buys from Massimo Dutti, Zara and Mango.

Shop the Best New-In Buys at Massimo Dutti, Zara and Mango

1. Massimo Dutti

Long Knit Skirt With Fringed Hem
Massimo Dutti
Long Knit Skirt With Fringed Hem

This matching top and skirt set is the first thing I'll be packing for my upcoming holiday.

100% Linen Suit Trousers
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Suit Trousers

For summer in the city or far-flung islands, a pair of linen trousers will work hard in your wardrobe.

Flat Leather Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Sandals

Understated flip flops in leather are a key shoe choice this season, and Massimo brings its refined eye to this pair.

Long Check Cotton Flounce Dress
Massimo Dutti
Long Check Cotton Flounce Dress

The silhouette of this dress is the standout feature that makes it look so high end. I'll be wearing this with slip-on sandals now and boots and a jacket come autumn.

Flowing Linen Blend Embroidered Cape
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Linen Blend Embroidered Cape

Looking to lean into the boho aesthetic this summer? You'll want to see this eye-catching relaxed top.

Long Flounce Dress With Pintucks
Massimo Dutti
Long Flounce Dress With Pintucks

A throw-on dress that feels instantly polished.

Linen Blend Suit Waistcoat
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Suit Waistcoat

Bring tailoring into summer mode with a linen blend fabric and sunny yellow shade.

Wide Seaside Resin Bracelet
Massimo Dutti
Wide Seaside Resin Bracelet

The kind of bracelet you'd find in a chic boutique.

2. Zara

Floral Embroidered Shirt
ZARA
Floral Embroidered Shirt

I'm saving this whole look to replicate later.

100% Linen Wrap Skirt X Fanglu Lin
ZARA
100% Linen Wrap Skirt X Fanglu Lin

Made from a breezy 100% linen.

Embroidered Tie Top
ZARA
Embroidered Tie Top

The tie details! The lace! I'll be wearing this romantic top with everything from linen tailoring to floaty skirts this summer.

Flowing Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Flowing Palazzo Trousers

Forget tight-fitting clothing when the weather heats up. These languid pleat trousers will be a reliable staple for polished dressing all year round.

Crochet-Effect Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Crochet-Effect Shoulder Bag

Whether it's filled with picky bits for the park or SPF and a good book for the beach, this spacious tote will bring a summery touch to all your looks.

Zw Collection Puff Sleeve Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Puff Sleeve Dress

Ease is a key feature for me when it comes to warm-weather dressing, and I'll be throwing this one with stacks of jewellery when I want to look like I had 50 minutes to get dressed but only have 5.

Cutwork Embroidery Midi Skirt
ZARA
Cutwork Embroidery Midi Skirt

Embroidered details and broderie anglaise are key trends for the new season. This easy set is one you'll rely on for years to come.

Braided Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Braided Slingback Shoes

For when you want something a little more dressy than a flip flop.

3. Mango

Wide-Leg Lyocell Trousers With Pleats
MANGO
Wide-Leg Lyocell Trousers With Pleats

The deep navy shade of these trousers is incredibly chic. Pair with tan accessories for a really effective look.

Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes
MANGO
Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes

If you have any reason to get dressed up this summer (garden parties, birthdays, weddings) this extraordinary dress will earn you the most compliments.

Maxi Oval Design Earrings
MANGO
Maxi Oval Design Earrings

For the more understated dresser, play with accessories to rejuvenate your most worn outfits.

Halter Neck Cotton Midi-Dress
MANGO
Halter Neck Cotton Midi-Dress

The side ruched details and halter neckline come together to make for an very elegant dress.

Braided Leather Shoulder Bag
MANGO
Braided Leather Shoulder Bag

As soon as I saw this designer-passing bag, it went straight in my basket.

Stripe-Print Shirt
MANGO
Stripe-Print Shirt

Striped shirts are a classic for a reason. Wear with tailoring, jeans, shorts, skirts or even open over swimwear this summer.

Combined Strapless Dress
MANGO
Combined Strapless Dress

In my opinion, Mango's dress selection is the best its ever been. Wear casually with slip on sandals and basket bag, or take to evening with mules and an elegant clutch.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

