Seriously, These 23 Spanish High-Street Buys Look Like Designer Pieces I'd Buy Abroad
Massimo Dutti, Zara and Mango just made finding expensive-looking summer buys that much easier.
The past week has offered us an enticing preview of the warm days ahead, and if you're anything like me, you're officially in summer mode. Holiday booking is in the works, picnics in the park are scheduled in, and pub gardens are being selected based on how much sunlight they get at any given time. Now, what are we going to wear? Working on a budget, I set about exploring the new-in sections at some of the best high street stores to see what each is offering up in terms of elegant warm-weather dressing. And of all the brands around, it's the Spanish high street stores that currently have all my attention.
Zara, Mango and Massimo Dutti are consistently three of my most frequented stores, whether I'm heading out on a try-on or just scrolling the apps late at night. As a trio, these brands are known for staying ahead of the trend, excelling in timeless wardrobe additions, and bringing their European influence to pieces that quickly sell out. Mark my words, this season is no exception.
All three brands are leaning into key details that ensure these standout pieces feel incredibly high-end despite their affordable price tags. From considered fabrications of light linen and cotton, to expensive-looking design details like crochet and fringing, there's a seriously premium feel to these summer buys that sets them up as smart purchases for a very chic summer ahead, as well as many more to come. For the devoted minimalists, a selection of tonal buys with playful textures and considered designs is sure to impress, whilst a smattering of bolder shades and patterns will take summer dressing up a notch.
Keep scrolling to shop the designer-looking buys from Massimo Dutti, Zara and Mango.
Shop the Best New-In Buys at Massimo Dutti, Zara and Mango
1. Massimo Dutti
This matching top and skirt set is the first thing I'll be packing for my upcoming holiday.
For summer in the city or far-flung islands, a pair of linen trousers will work hard in your wardrobe.
Understated flip flops in leather are a key shoe choice this season, and Massimo brings its refined eye to this pair.
The silhouette of this dress is the standout feature that makes it look so high end. I'll be wearing this with slip-on sandals now and boots and a jacket come autumn.
Looking to lean into the boho aesthetic this summer? You'll want to see this eye-catching relaxed top.
Bring tailoring into summer mode with a linen blend fabric and sunny yellow shade.
2. Zara
The tie details! The lace! I'll be wearing this romantic top with everything from linen tailoring to floaty skirts this summer.
Forget tight-fitting clothing when the weather heats up. These languid pleat trousers will be a reliable staple for polished dressing all year round.
Whether it's filled with picky bits for the park or SPF and a good book for the beach, this spacious tote will bring a summery touch to all your looks.
Ease is a key feature for me when it comes to warm-weather dressing, and I'll be throwing this one with stacks of jewellery when I want to look like I had 50 minutes to get dressed but only have 5.
Embroidered details and broderie anglaise are key trends for the new season. This easy set is one you'll rely on for years to come.
3. Mango
The deep navy shade of these trousers is incredibly chic. Pair with tan accessories for a really effective look.
If you have any reason to get dressed up this summer (garden parties, birthdays, weddings) this extraordinary dress will earn you the most compliments.
For the more understated dresser, play with accessories to rejuvenate your most worn outfits.
The side ruched details and halter neckline come together to make for an very elegant dress.
As soon as I saw this designer-passing bag, it went straight in my basket.
Striped shirts are a classic for a reason. Wear with tailoring, jeans, shorts, skirts or even open over swimwear this summer.
In my opinion, Mango's dress selection is the best its ever been. Wear casually with slip on sandals and basket bag, or take to evening with mules and an elegant clutch.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
