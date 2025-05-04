Seriously, These 23 Spanish High-Street Buys Look Like Designer Pieces I'd Buy Abroad

The past week has offered us an enticing preview of the warm days ahead, and if you're anything like me, you're officially in summer mode. Holiday booking is in the works, picnics in the park are scheduled in, and pub gardens are being selected based on how much sunlight they get at any given time. Now, what are we going to wear? Working on a budget, I set about exploring the new-in sections at some of the best high street stores to see what each is offering up in terms of elegant warm-weather dressing. And of all the brands around, it's the Spanish high street stores that currently have all my attention.

Zara, Mango and Massimo Dutti are consistently three of my most frequented stores, whether I'm heading out on a try-on or just scrolling the apps late at night. As a trio, these brands are known for staying ahead of the trend, excelling in timeless wardrobe additions, and bringing their European influence to pieces that quickly sell out. Mark my words, this season is no exception.

All three brands are leaning into key details that ensure these standout pieces feel incredibly high-end despite their affordable price tags. From considered fabrications of light linen and cotton, to expensive-looking design details like crochet and fringing, there's a seriously premium feel to these summer buys that sets them up as smart purchases for a very chic summer ahead, as well as many more to come. For the devoted minimalists, a selection of tonal buys with playful textures and considered designs is sure to impress, whilst a smattering of bolder shades and patterns will take summer dressing up a notch.

Keep scrolling to shop the designer-looking buys from Massimo Dutti, Zara and Mango.

1. Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti Long Knit Skirt With Fringed Hem £119 SHOP NOW This matching top and skirt set is the first thing I'll be packing for my upcoming holiday.

Massimo Dutti 100% Linen Suit Trousers £100 SHOP NOW For summer in the city or far-flung islands, a pair of linen trousers will work hard in your wardrobe.

Massimo Dutti Flat Leather Sandals £100 SHOP NOW Understated flip flops in leather are a key shoe choice this season, and Massimo brings its refined eye to this pair.

Massimo Dutti Long Check Cotton Flounce Dress £119 SHOP NOW The silhouette of this dress is the standout feature that makes it look so high end. I'll be wearing this with slip-on sandals now and boots and a jacket come autumn.

Massimo Dutti Flowing Linen Blend Embroidered Cape £90 SHOP NOW Looking to lean into the boho aesthetic this summer? You'll want to see this eye-catching relaxed top.

Massimo Dutti Long Flounce Dress With Pintucks £169 SHOP NOW A throw-on dress that feels instantly polished.

Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Suit Waistcoat £100 SHOP NOW Bring tailoring into summer mode with a linen blend fabric and sunny yellow shade.

Massimo Dutti Wide Seaside Resin Bracelet £70 SHOP NOW The kind of bracelet you'd find in a chic boutique.

2. Zara

ZARA Floral Embroidered Shirt £28 SHOP NOW I'm saving this whole look to replicate later.

ZARA 100% Linen Wrap Skirt X Fanglu Lin £109 SHOP NOW Made from a breezy 100% linen.

ZARA Embroidered Tie Top £28 SHOP NOW The tie details! The lace! I'll be wearing this romantic top with everything from linen tailoring to floaty skirts this summer.

ZARA Flowing Palazzo Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Forget tight-fitting clothing when the weather heats up. These languid pleat trousers will be a reliable staple for polished dressing all year round.

ZARA Crochet-Effect Shoulder Bag £30 SHOP NOW Whether it's filled with picky bits for the park or SPF and a good book for the beach, this spacious tote will bring a summery touch to all your looks.

ZARA Zw Collection Puff Sleeve Dress £50 SHOP NOW Ease is a key feature for me when it comes to warm-weather dressing, and I'll be throwing this one with stacks of jewellery when I want to look like I had 50 minutes to get dressed but only have 5.

ZARA Cutwork Embroidery Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Embroidered details and broderie anglaise are key trends for the new season. This easy set is one you'll rely on for years to come.

ZARA Braided Slingback Shoes £60 SHOP NOW For when you want something a little more dressy than a flip flop.

3. Mango

MANGO Wide-Leg Lyocell Trousers With Pleats £50 SHOP NOW The deep navy shade of these trousers is incredibly chic. Pair with tan accessories for a really effective look.

MANGO Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes £480 SHOP NOW If you have any reason to get dressed up this summer (garden parties, birthdays, weddings) this extraordinary dress will earn you the most compliments.

MANGO Maxi Oval Design Earrings £35 SHOP NOW For the more understated dresser, play with accessories to rejuvenate your most worn outfits.

MANGO Halter Neck Cotton Midi-Dress £80 SHOP NOW The side ruched details and halter neckline come together to make for an very elegant dress.

MANGO Braided Leather Shoulder Bag £140 SHOP NOW As soon as I saw this designer-passing bag, it went straight in my basket.

MANGO Stripe-Print Shirt £36 SHOP NOW Striped shirts are a classic for a reason. Wear with tailoring, jeans, shorts, skirts or even open over swimwear this summer.

MANGO Combined Strapless Dress £56 SHOP NOW In my opinion, Mango's dress selection is the best its ever been. Wear casually with slip on sandals and basket bag, or take to evening with mules and an elegant clutch.