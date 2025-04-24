The H&M X Magda Butrym Collection Just Launched—11 Pieces That Will Sell Out Immediately

Romantic, elevated, striking—Magda Burtym is the latest designer to collaborate with the high street hero H&M, and every piece is a standout.

It all began in 2004 when high street pillar paired up with renowned designer Karl Lagerfeld to create the ultimate high-low collaboration. Over the years, big names have worked alongside the high street brand, from Stella McCartney to Versace, to launch annual limited collections that are known for selling out as quickly as they launch. For 2025, Polish designer Magda Butrym is bringing a romantic yet polished spin to H&M's stores.

Earlier this month, our junior fashion editor, Imani, was able to secure a preview of the collection, and so we have first-hand insight into just how good the collection is. The 46-piece collection is a harmonious balance of sharp tailoring and delicate details, signature florals and soft silhouettes that span both everyday and evening dressing. It's primed for the current season, leaning into Magda Burtym's signature flower motifs in printed and tactile forms, whilst also demonstrating the brand's precision in both tailoring and form.

Of all the pieces, a few immediately stood out. If sharp tailoring is key to your wardrobe, find bold shoulders and crisp pleats on blazers, trousers and even denim. Whether you have reasons to get dressed up in your diary or not, you're sure to be making plans once you see the striking dresses of this collection. From deep burgundies to bold reds, minis to maxis, statement dresses are in abundance, and there's a style to suit all aesthetics.

Like all of H&M's designer collaborations, this is one that will sell out fast. Explore the full collection and find my edit of the best pieces below.

Shop the H&M X Magda Butrym Collection:

H&M X Magda Butrym Ruffled Satin Bustier Top £230 SHOP NOW The romantic top that will take jeans, tailoring and skirts to a whole new level.

H&M X Magda Butrym Baggy Pleat-Front Jeans £90 SHOP NOW The pleats add a unique touch to this pair.

H&M X Magda Butrym Rose-Appliquéd Turtleneck Dress £75 SHOP NOW I'm taking notes from this look and embracing the bold print from head to toe.

H&M X Magda Butrym Tie-Belt Leather Coat £480 SHOP NOW An exquisite piece that you'll treasure forever.

H&M X Magda Butrym Rose-Appliquéd Halterneck Top £38 SHOP NOW This is already sitting in my basket.

H&M X Magda Butrym Oversized Wool Blazer £190 SHOP NOW Sharp tailoring is always a smart addition.

H&M X Magda Butrym Tailored Wool Trousers £120 SHOP NOW The drape of these trousers is just so good.

H&M X Magda Butrym Rose-Appliquéd Leather Sandals £140 SHOP NOW Your timeless sandals just got a sweet new update.

H&M X Magda Butrym Rose-Appliquéd Gathered Dress £230 SHOP NOW You'll be making plans just to wear this beautiful dress.

H&M X Magda Butrym Rose-Appliquéd Maxi Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Subtle and statement at the same time. I'm styling this with the matching top.

H&M X Magda Butrym Rose-Appliquéd Gathered Top £75 SHOP NOW This feels like a couture piece.