The H&M X Magda Butrym Collection Just Launched—11 Pieces That Will Sell Out Immediately
Romantic, elevated, striking—the highly anticipated collaboration is finally here.
Romantic, elevated, striking—Magda Burtym is the latest designer to collaborate with the high street hero H&M, and every piece is a standout.
It all began in 2004 when high street pillar paired up with renowned designer Karl Lagerfeld to create the ultimate high-low collaboration. Over the years, big names have worked alongside the high street brand, from Stella McCartney to Versace, to launch annual limited collections that are known for selling out as quickly as they launch. For 2025, Polish designer Magda Butrym is bringing a romantic yet polished spin to H&M's stores.
Earlier this month, our junior fashion editor, Imani, was able to secure a preview of the collection, and so we have first-hand insight into just how good the collection is. The 46-piece collection is a harmonious balance of sharp tailoring and delicate details, signature florals and soft silhouettes that span both everyday and evening dressing. It's primed for the current season, leaning into Magda Burtym's signature flower motifs in printed and tactile forms, whilst also demonstrating the brand's precision in both tailoring and form.
Of all the pieces, a few immediately stood out. If sharp tailoring is key to your wardrobe, find bold shoulders and crisp pleats on blazers, trousers and even denim. Whether you have reasons to get dressed up in your diary or not, you're sure to be making plans once you see the striking dresses of this collection. From deep burgundies to bold reds, minis to maxis, statement dresses are in abundance, and there's a style to suit all aesthetics.
Like all of H&M's designer collaborations, this is one that will sell out fast. Explore the full collection and find my edit of the best pieces below.
Shop the H&M X Magda Butrym Collection:
The romantic top that will take jeans, tailoring and skirts to a whole new level.
I'm taking notes from this look and embracing the bold print from head to toe.
Your timeless sandals just got a sweet new update.
You'll be making plans just to wear this beautiful dress.
Subtle and statement at the same time. I'm styling this with the matching top.
Take simple t-shirts to whole new heights with this bold necklace.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
