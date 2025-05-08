I've Been Looking for an Elegant Throw-on Summer Dress—This High-Street Style Is It

With summer fast approaching and temperatures finally rising here in the UK, I've started to think about finding those easy yet elegant pieces that I can add to my summer capsule wardrobe. More specifically, dresses that I can throw on in the mornings and look polished, whether I'm going to the office or to dinner with friends. And after hours of scrolling through my favourite retailers, I think I've found the perfect throw-on midi from Free People to wear from now and well into early autumn.

Free People's Pepita midi dress (£88) is designed with a slim, tube-style bodice and a slightly dropped a-line skirt to create a flattering silhouette that you can easily take from day to night. The mock neckline and subtly dropped armholes add a modern touch, but the midi-length and pleated skirt keep it classic enough to last in your wardrobe for many years to come. I'd personally style it with suede sandals and a lightweight cardigan in the day, and kitten heels and a boxy blazer for evenings out. And with 5 different colours to choose from there's something to suit every taste.

(Image credit: Free People)

The dress' bodice is made from 94% cotton and 6% spandex for extra stretch whilst the skirt is made from 100% cotton, ensuring itself to be lightweight, breathable and ideal for the hot weather we'll (hopefully) continue to experience until autumn. The natural fibres also make this dress a more durable item that will have a much longer lifespan than synthetic fabrications. At £88, it's not the cheapest dress on the market, however, I personally think the timeless appeal and premium fabrications make it well worth the price.

Scroll down to shop Free People's Pepita Midi Dress and then take a browse at some other easy throw-on dresses that I have my eye on for summer.

Shop Free People's Pepita Midi Dress:

Free People Pepita Midi £88 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown hue is just so chic.

Free People Pepita Midi £88 SHOP NOW Wear with sandals now and suede boots in the autumn.

Free People Pepita Midi £88 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a black midi dress.

Free People Pepita Midi £88 SHOP NOW So easy to take from day to night.

Free People Pepita Midi £88 SHOP NOW This dark blue shade is a softer, but no less versatile, alternative to black.

Shop More Throw-On Midi Dresses I Love:

& Other Stories Tank Midi Dress £87 SHOP NOW This is a best-seller for good reason.

COS Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress £115 SHOP NOW Bubble-hem sihouettes are having a moment.

Toteme Sleeveless Cotton Tee Dress £200 SHOP NOW This also comes in white.

Nobodys Child Vera Midi Dress £65 SHOP NOW Nobody's Chil always delivers when it comes to easy summer dresses.

Staud Yamila Gathered Maxi Dress £360 SHOP NOW The perfect balance between timeless and elevated.

MANGO Flared Dress £30 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than it's £30 price tag.

Reiss Jersey Sleeveless Midi Dress £130 SHOP NOW Navy always looks so chic. I'd wear this with suede flip flops and a denim jacket.

Proenza Schouler Label Malia Pleated Maxi Dress £575 SHOP NOW I predict you'll be seeing a lot of your favorite influencers in this dress this season.

Whistles Avery Smocked Dress £149 £119 SHOP NOW This can easily be styled for a wedding, a garden party, a holiday, or just a day in town.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW We're big fans of Reformation's Balia dress at Who What Wear UK.