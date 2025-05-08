I've Been Looking for an Elegant Throw-on Summer Dress—This High-Street Style Is It

Dress season is here! And after hours of scrolling for easy but elegant styles, I've found the perfect throw-on midi from Free People.

With summer fast approaching and temperatures finally rising here in the UK, I've started to think about finding those easy yet elegant pieces that I can add to my summer capsule wardrobe. More specifically, dresses that I can throw on in the mornings and look polished, whether I'm going to the office or to dinner with friends. And after hours of scrolling through my favourite retailers, I think I've found the perfect throw-on midi from Free People to wear from now and well into early autumn.

Free People's Pepita midi dress (£88) is designed with a slim, tube-style bodice and a slightly dropped a-line skirt to create a flattering silhouette that you can easily take from day to night. The mock neckline and subtly dropped armholes add a modern touch, but the midi-length and pleated skirt keep it classic enough to last in your wardrobe for many years to come. I'd personally style it with suede sandals and a lightweight cardigan in the day, and kitten heels and a boxy blazer for evenings out. And with 5 different colours to choose from there's something to suit every taste.

Free People's Pepita Midi Dress in 'Ivory'

(Image credit: Free People)

The dress' bodice is made from 94% cotton and 6% spandex for extra stretch whilst the skirt is made from 100% cotton, ensuring itself to be lightweight, breathable and ideal for the hot weather we'll (hopefully) continue to experience until autumn. The natural fibres also make this dress a more durable item that will have a much longer lifespan than synthetic fabrications. At £88, it's not the cheapest dress on the market, however, I personally think the timeless appeal and premium fabrications make it well worth the price.

Scroll down to shop Free People's Pepita Midi Dress and then take a browse at some other easy throw-on dresses that I have my eye on for summer.

Shop Free People's Pepita Midi Dress:

Pepita Midi
Free People
Pepita Midi

This chocolate brown hue is just so chic.

Pepita Midi
Free People
Pepita Midi

Wear with sandals now and suede boots in the autumn.

Pepita Midi
Free People
Pepita Midi

You can never go wrong with a black midi dress.

Pepita Midi
Free People
Pepita Midi

So easy to take from day to night.

Pepita Midi
Free People
Pepita Midi

This dark blue shade is a softer, but no less versatile, alternative to black.

Shop More Throw-On Midi Dresses I Love:

Tank Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Tank Midi Dress

This is a best-seller for good reason.

Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress
COS
Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress

Bubble-hem sihouettes are having a moment.

Sleeveless Cotton Tee Dress Black
Toteme
Sleeveless Cotton Tee Dress

This also comes in white.

Red Vera Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Vera Midi Dress

Nobody's Chil always delivers when it comes to easy summer dresses.

Yamila Gathered Maxi Dress
Staud
Yamila Gathered Maxi Dress

The perfect balance between timeless and elevated.

MANGO, Flared Dress in Combined Fabric - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Flared Dress

This looks way more expensive than it's £30 price tag.

Jersey Sleeveless Midi Dress in Navy
Reiss
Jersey Sleeveless Midi Dress

Navy always looks so chic. I'd wear this with suede flip flops and a denim jacket. 

White Label Malia Pleated Maxi Dress
Proenza Schouler
Label Malia Pleated Maxi Dress

I predict you'll be seeing a lot of your favorite influencers in this dress this season. 

Blue Avery Smocked Dress
Whistles
Avery Smocked Dress

This can easily be styled for a wedding, a garden party, a holiday, or just a day in town.

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress Es

We're big fans of Reformation's Balia dress at Who What Wear UK.

Mixed Media Rib Tee Midi Dress
ME+EM
Mixed Media Rib Tee Midi Dress

Simple, chic and easy to style.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
