I've Been Looking for an Elegant Throw-on Summer Dress—This High-Street Style Is It
Dress season is here! And after hours of scrolling for easy but elegant styles, I've found the perfect throw-on midi from Free People. Scroll down to see and shop the dress.
With summer fast approaching and temperatures finally rising here in the UK, I've started to think about finding those easy yet elegant pieces that I can add to my summer capsule wardrobe. More specifically, dresses that I can throw on in the mornings and look polished, whether I'm going to the office or to dinner with friends. And after hours of scrolling through my favourite retailers, I think I've found the perfect throw-on midi from Free People to wear from now and well into early autumn.
Free People's Pepita midi dress (£88) is designed with a slim, tube-style bodice and a slightly dropped a-line skirt to create a flattering silhouette that you can easily take from day to night. The mock neckline and subtly dropped armholes add a modern touch, but the midi-length and pleated skirt keep it classic enough to last in your wardrobe for many years to come. I'd personally style it with suede sandals and a lightweight cardigan in the day, and kitten heels and a boxy blazer for evenings out. And with 5 different colours to choose from there's something to suit every taste.
The dress' bodice is made from 94% cotton and 6% spandex for extra stretch whilst the skirt is made from 100% cotton, ensuring itself to be lightweight, breathable and ideal for the hot weather we'll (hopefully) continue to experience until autumn. The natural fibres also make this dress a more durable item that will have a much longer lifespan than synthetic fabrications. At £88, it's not the cheapest dress on the market, however, I personally think the timeless appeal and premium fabrications make it well worth the price.
Scroll down to shop Free People's Pepita Midi Dress and then take a browse at some other easy throw-on dresses that I have my eye on for summer.
Shop Free People's Pepita Midi Dress:
This dark blue shade is a softer, but no less versatile, alternative to black.
Shop More Throw-On Midi Dresses I Love:
Navy always looks so chic. I'd wear this with suede flip flops and a denim jacket.
I predict you'll be seeing a lot of your favorite influencers in this dress this season.
This can easily be styled for a wedding, a garden party, a holiday, or just a day in town.
We're big fans of Reformation's Balia dress at Who What Wear UK.
-
Little White Dresses Are All I Can Think About RN—These Are the Best From Nordstrom, H&M, and Revolve
Long live the LWD.
-
So You Have an Eye on Everything Designer But Not the Budget—31 Luxe-Looking Finds That Scratch the Itch
Everything is under $150.
-
If You're Going to a Spring or Summer Wedding, These 26 Pieces Will Make You the Best Dressed Guest
The only warm-weather dress list you need.
-
This Stylish New Yorker Has Has Impeccable Taste—35 Chic Spring Picks That Have Her Attention
The dresses alone are gems.
-
Sorry, White Button-Downs—This Simple Upgrade Is Going to Replace You
See how we styled it.
-
Linen! Butter Yellow! Boho! 36 On-Trend Spring Items Under $300
Chic *and* affordable.
-
The Pretty Dress Trend That Won't Stop Selling Out
See how stunning it is for yourself.
-
The Basic That Makes Every Outfit More Interesting
You're going to want to see our top picks.