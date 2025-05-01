Chic Dresses! Light Linens! Elevated Accessories! 24 Affordable Summer Buys You Need to See Right Now

This week has offered us the first glimpse of warm weather, and if you're anything like me, that means summer wardrobe planning is currently underway.

As a shopping editor, I spend a good portion of time hunting through the new-in sections and latest drops to bring the most expensive-looking, timeless and chic pieces to our readers, and on a recent hunt for the latest summer buys, three stores stuck out the most: Free People, Whistles and COS.

As high street stores, these are some of the very best. Each has a history of creating standout pieces, treasured timeless buys and embracing exciting new trends that immediately make our wardrobes feel brand new. And this summer, these three brands are bringing the best of their signature styles to summer dressing.

At COS, understated classics are the key buy of the season. Think throw-on dresses, light linens, and relaxed silhouettes with perfectly considered fits that make for a highly polished capsule wardrobe. For Whistles, fine details are elevating staple styles with delicate broderie blouses, fringe detail dresses, and studded ballet flats complementing new hero styles. Finally, Free People is bringing its expertise in matching sets, easy bohemian dressing and elevated accessories together for plenty of warm-weather dressing inspiration.

If you're looking to start building your dream summer wardrobe, scroll on to explore the best new-in buys at COS, Free People and Whistles.

1. COS

COS Open-Back Cotton Midi Dress £115 SHOP NOW If polished, comfortable and easy to style is what you require from an everyday dress, look no further.

COS Boxy Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt £55 SHOP NOW I re-style my short sleeved linen shirt with jeans, tailoring, shorts and skirts throughout the summer months.

COS Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers £75 SHOP NOW When jeans and tailoring just won't do, look to COS's languid denim trousers.

COS Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia £135 SHOP NOW A roomy and elevated tote that will see you through from office to seaside.

COS Ribbed-Knit Tank Top £55 SHOP NOW Your tank tops are about to work hard this season, so why not give your simple styles a break whilst this elevated striped style takes over.

COS Voluminous Culottes £75 SHOP NOW The silhouette of this pair is truly exquisite.

COS Multi-Strap Suede Sandals £125 SHOP NOW With a minimalist design and timeless shade, this is a pair that will go the distance.

COS Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts £55 SHOP NOW COS brings it's tailoring expertise to light linen shorts.

2. Whistles

Whistles White Broderie V Neck Blouse £99 £79 SHOP NOW Blouses are a key item for summer 2025, and I'm already thinking of all the ways I'll style this.

Whistles White Leona Linen Blend Trouser £109 £87 SHOP NOW A pair of crisp white linen blend trousers will work hard in your wardrobe.

Whistles Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag £109 £87 SHOP NOW The black trim brings an elevated feel to this spacious basket bag. It's already sold out once, so don't wait around.

Whistles Red Silk Blend Taffeta Maxi Dress £249 £199 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of Whistles' dresses, and this is the perfect for for all my dressier summer plans.

Whistles Neutral Fern Waxed Jacket £189 £151 SHOP NOW I know the sunshine is blazing now, but those cooler days do arrive. Prep your wardrobe with a cool waxed jacket when sudden showers arrive.

Whistles White Cotton Waisted Midi Skirt £89 £71 SHOP NOW So many great outfits start with a sleek white skirt, and the flattering waist panel of this one sets it apart from the rest.

Whistles Black Fringe Detail Knitted Dress £149 £119 SHOP NOW Your little black dress just got a fresh update for 2025.

Whistles Tan Karina Studded Ballet Pump £99 £79 SHOP NOW A polished addition to your footwear collection.

3. Free People

Free People Tula Sweater Midi £78 SHOP NOW Free People's best pieces come in an array of colours, and I'm currently stuck between the 6 sleek shades this dress comes in.

Free People Solar Knit Co-Ord £118 SHOP NOW From the brand that excels in excellent co-ords comes the comfy yet put-together set that I plan to wear on repeat this summer.

Free People Round Two Cami £24 SHOP NOW A simple tank top is undeniably useful, and this one is set apart by the refined high neckline.

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW We've spotted so many stylish people wearing this exact skirt. The lightweight 100% cotton composition is ideal for the warmer days.

Free People Private Island Wrap Sandals £88 SHOP NOW I'm leaning into the boho aesthetic this summer, and these wrap around sandals will complete every single look.

Free People Winifred Mini Dress £158 SHOP NOW Take a moment to appreciate the intricate details of this lace mini dress.

Free People Coastal Crush Straw Tote £78 SHOP NOW A versatile tote with a warm-weather edge is an easy way to bring your more polished looks into a relaxed summer space. This bag also has adjustable straps for various ways to wear.