Chic Dresses! Light Linens! Elevated Accessories! 24 Affordable Summer Buys You Need to See Right Now
COS, Free People and Whistles are officially in summer mode, and these are the polished pieces that are sure to go the distance.
This week has offered us the first glimpse of warm weather, and if you're anything like me, that means summer wardrobe planning is currently underway.
As a shopping editor, I spend a good portion of time hunting through the new-in sections and latest drops to bring the most expensive-looking, timeless and chic pieces to our readers, and on a recent hunt for the latest summer buys, three stores stuck out the most: Free People, Whistles and COS.
As high street stores, these are some of the very best. Each has a history of creating standout pieces, treasured timeless buys and embracing exciting new trends that immediately make our wardrobes feel brand new. And this summer, these three brands are bringing the best of their signature styles to summer dressing.
At COS, understated classics are the key buy of the season. Think throw-on dresses, light linens, and relaxed silhouettes with perfectly considered fits that make for a highly polished capsule wardrobe. For Whistles, fine details are elevating staple styles with delicate broderie blouses, fringe detail dresses, and studded ballet flats complementing new hero styles. Finally, Free People is bringing its expertise in matching sets, easy bohemian dressing and elevated accessories together for plenty of warm-weather dressing inspiration.
If you're looking to start building your dream summer wardrobe, scroll on to explore the best new-in buys at COS, Free People and Whistles.
1. COS
If polished, comfortable and easy to style is what you require from an everyday dress, look no further.
I re-style my short sleeved linen shirt with jeans, tailoring, shorts and skirts throughout the summer months.
When jeans and tailoring just won't do, look to COS's languid denim trousers.
A roomy and elevated tote that will see you through from office to seaside.
Your tank tops are about to work hard this season, so why not give your simple styles a break whilst this elevated striped style takes over.
With a minimalist design and timeless shade, this is a pair that will go the distance.
2. Whistles
Blouses are a key item for summer 2025, and I'm already thinking of all the ways I'll style this.
A pair of crisp white linen blend trousers will work hard in your wardrobe.
The black trim brings an elevated feel to this spacious basket bag. It's already sold out once, so don't wait around.
I'm a big fan of Whistles' dresses, and this is the perfect for for all my dressier summer plans.
I know the sunshine is blazing now, but those cooler days do arrive. Prep your wardrobe with a cool waxed jacket when sudden showers arrive.
So many great outfits start with a sleek white skirt, and the flattering waist panel of this one sets it apart from the rest.
Your little black dress just got a fresh update for 2025.
3. Free People
Free People's best pieces come in an array of colours, and I'm currently stuck between the 6 sleek shades this dress comes in.
From the brand that excels in excellent co-ords comes the comfy yet put-together set that I plan to wear on repeat this summer.
A simple tank top is undeniably useful, and this one is set apart by the refined high neckline.
We've spotted so many stylish people wearing this exact skirt. The lightweight 100% cotton composition is ideal for the warmer days.
I'm leaning into the boho aesthetic this summer, and these wrap around sandals will complete every single look.
Take a moment to appreciate the intricate details of this lace mini dress.
A versatile tote with a warm-weather edge is an easy way to bring your more polished looks into a relaxed summer space. This bag also has adjustable straps for various ways to wear.
I've been searching for a throw-on dress that has a bit of an edge, and this denim iteration ticks all the boxes.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
33 Cool and Classic Handbags Under $500 That Look Triple the Price
Luxe-looking bags for less.
-
Sorry, White Button-Downs—This Simple Upgrade Is Going to Replace You
See how we styled them.
-
Linen! Butter Yellow! Boho! 36 On-Trend Spring Items Under $300
Chic *and* affordable.
-
The Pretty Dress Trend That Won't Stop Selling Out
See how stunning it is for yourself.
-
The Basic That Makes Every Outfit More Interesting
You're going to want to see our top picks.
-
Stop the Search—These Are the Only Pants You Need to Buy This Season
We know good pants when we see them.
-
The Anti-Trend Jeans Everyone With Good Taste Is Exclusively Shopping For
See how they look IRL.
-
The Items Everyone With Good Taste Is Eyeing From Free People
Caution: may cause shopping spree.