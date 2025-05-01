Chic Dresses! Light Linens! Elevated Accessories! 24 Affordable Summer Buys You Need to See Right Now

COS, Free People and Whistles are officially in summer mode, and these are the polished pieces that are sure to go the distance.

This week has offered us the first glimpse of warm weather, and if you're anything like me, that means summer wardrobe planning is currently underway.

As a shopping editor, I spend a good portion of time hunting through the new-in sections and latest drops to bring the most expensive-looking, timeless and chic pieces to our readers, and on a recent hunt for the latest summer buys, three stores stuck out the most: Free People, Whistles and COS.

As high street stores, these are some of the very best. Each has a history of creating standout pieces, treasured timeless buys and embracing exciting new trends that immediately make our wardrobes feel brand new. And this summer, these three brands are bringing the best of their signature styles to summer dressing.

At COS, understated classics are the key buy of the season. Think throw-on dresses, light linens, and relaxed silhouettes with perfectly considered fits that make for a highly polished capsule wardrobe. For Whistles, fine details are elevating staple styles with delicate broderie blouses, fringe detail dresses, and studded ballet flats complementing new hero styles. Finally, Free People is bringing its expertise in matching sets, easy bohemian dressing and elevated accessories together for plenty of warm-weather dressing inspiration.

If you're looking to start building your dream summer wardrobe, scroll on to explore the best new-in buys at COS, Free People and Whistles.

1. COS

Open-Back Cotton Midi Dress
COS
Open-Back Cotton Midi Dress

If polished, comfortable and easy to style is what you require from an everyday dress, look no further.

Boxy Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Boxy Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt

I re-style my short sleeved linen shirt with jeans, tailoring, shorts and skirts throughout the summer months.

Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers
COS
Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers

When jeans and tailoring just won't do, look to COS's languid denim trousers.

Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia

A roomy and elevated tote that will see you through from office to seaside.

Ribbed-Knit Tank Top
COS
Ribbed-Knit Tank Top

Your tank tops are about to work hard this season, so why not give your simple styles a break whilst this elevated striped style takes over.

Voluminous Culottes
COS
Voluminous Culottes

The silhouette of this pair is truly exquisite.

Multi-Strap Suede Sandals
COS
Multi-Strap Suede Sandals

With a minimalist design and timeless shade, this is a pair that will go the distance.

Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts
COS
Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts

COS brings it's tailoring expertise to light linen shorts.

2. Whistles

White Broderie V Neck Blouse
Whistles
White Broderie V Neck Blouse

Blouses are a key item for summer 2025, and I'm already thinking of all the ways I'll style this.

White Leona Linen Blend Trouser
Whistles
White Leona Linen Blend Trouser

A pair of crisp white linen blend trousers will work hard in your wardrobe.

Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag
Whistles
Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag

The black trim brings an elevated feel to this spacious basket bag. It's already sold out once, so don't wait around.

Red Silk Blend Taffeta Maxi Dress
Whistles
Red Silk Blend Taffeta Maxi Dress

I'm a big fan of Whistles' dresses, and this is the perfect for for all my dressier summer plans.

Neutral Fern Waxed Jacket
Whistles
Neutral Fern Waxed Jacket

I know the sunshine is blazing now, but those cooler days do arrive. Prep your wardrobe with a cool waxed jacket when sudden showers arrive.

White Cotton Waisted Midi Skirt
Whistles
White Cotton Waisted Midi Skirt

So many great outfits start with a sleek white skirt, and the flattering waist panel of this one sets it apart from the rest.

Black Fringe Detail Knitted Dress
Whistles
Black Fringe Detail Knitted Dress

Your little black dress just got a fresh update for 2025.

Tan Karina Studded Ballet Pump
Whistles
Tan Karina Studded Ballet Pump

A polished addition to your footwear collection.

3. Free People

Tula Sweater Midi
Free People
Tula Sweater Midi

Free People's best pieces come in an array of colours, and I'm currently stuck between the 6 sleek shades this dress comes in.

Solar Knit Co-Ord
Free People
Solar Knit Co-Ord

From the brand that excels in excellent co-ords comes the comfy yet put-together set that I plan to wear on repeat this summer.

Round Two Cami
Free People
Round Two Cami

A simple tank top is undeniably useful, and this one is set apart by the refined high neckline.

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

We've spotted so many stylish people wearing this exact skirt. The lightweight 100% cotton composition is ideal for the warmer days.

Private Island Wrap Sandals
Free People
Private Island Wrap Sandals

I'm leaning into the boho aesthetic this summer, and these wrap around sandals will complete every single look.

Winifred Mini Dress
Free People
Winifred Mini Dress

Take a moment to appreciate the intricate details of this lace mini dress.

Coastal Crush Straw Tote
Free People
Coastal Crush Straw Tote

A versatile tote with a warm-weather edge is an easy way to bring your more polished looks into a relaxed summer space. This bag also has adjustable straps for various ways to wear.

Soraya Denim Midi Dress
Free People
Soraya Denim Midi Dress

I've been searching for a throw-on dress that has a bit of an edge, and this denim iteration ticks all the boxes.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

