I Studied the Runways to Find the 5 Chicest Mini Trends That Will Dominate Spring 2025 Dressing
While powder pink, tulle textures and plaid print everything is set to take over for spring/summer 2025, there are some small, but still standout, trends that need some recognition. And if the last few years have been anything to go by, it's these micro trends that could quite possibly define your entire wardrobe for the upcoming season. Just look at the suede jacket, for example. That has managed to become an integral part of most fashion people's wardrobes for multiple seasons now. Or the ballet flat—can we even remember a time when we didn't add this humble slip-on shoe to the majority of our spring outfits? I think not!
What I'm saying, is, sometimes one particular item can become bigger than the main trend itself. And this is why I'm going to share with you the micro trends that all the biggest designers have put on the runway, but might have initially gone unnoticed until the catwalks were studied by yours truly. Whether it's the accessory Saint Laurent loves that you may have worn at secondary school, to animal print bags (that aren't leopard) being shown by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Jil Sander and Valentino, these are the five mini trends I predict will be big news for spring 2025.
5 SPRING MICROTRENDS TO HAVE ON YOUR RADAR:
1. Ties
Style Notes: If I could pinpoint one accessory that's set to be small but mighty this season, it's the tie. Spotted at the likes of Saint Laurent—worn effortlessly by Bella Hadid with a slouchy suit—the office addition has been taken away from the boardroom, but still worn with tailoring. Add it to a buttoned-up shirt with a pleated skirt or style with a fluid suit, as seen on the runway.
2. Colour Combo Sneakers
Style Notes: When Prada, Miu Miu and Loewe all show a particular shoe, it's guaranteed to be a trend. And for this season, the trio went for bright two-toned trainers that give them an instant retro feel. It's all about the unexpected—think turquoise with highlighter pink, burgundy and mint and sky blue and red. Anything goes as long as all eyes will undoubtedly be on your sneakers.
3. Spotty Dress
Style Notes: Prints, prints and more prints—spring/summer 2025 is full of them. If animal isn't your thing, then take note from designers and opt for spots, dots and polkas. While Jacquemus and Acne Studios went for tops in the print, Nina Ricci and Carolina Herrera went for 'wow' dresses, and I wouldn't be surprised if polka dot dresses are the most popular wedding guest style this season.
4. Micro Shorts
Style Notes: Miu Miu made micro shorts big news back in 2023, and the Italian powerhouse has stayed true to the trend for spring/summer 2025. The only difference? The short shorts have now been given the green light by Isabel Marant, Fendi and the brand's older sister, Prada, too. To make them work beyond the runway, try styling with tall boots and an oversized jacket.
5. Python-Print Bag
Style Notes: Cow print may have been hogging the limelight lately, but any animal print—from classic leopard to antelope and snake are key for spring. And python print is the one I can't get enough of. I always think the print is best kept to accessories, and I'm supported this season by the likes of Louis Vuitton—updating the Speedy in snake—Valentino, Jil Sander and Dries Van Noten who pub bags in all forms on the runways.
