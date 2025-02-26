I Studied the Runways to Find the 5 Chicest Mini Trends That Will Dominate Spring 2025 Dressing

While powder pink, tulle textures and plaid print everything is set to take over for spring/summer 2025, there are some small, but still standout, trends that need some recognition. And if the last few years have been anything to go by, it's these micro trends that could quite possibly define your entire wardrobe for the upcoming season. Just look at the suede jacket, for example. That has managed to become an integral part of most fashion people's wardrobes for multiple seasons now. Or the ballet flat—can we even remember a time when we didn't add this humble slip-on shoe to the majority of our spring outfits? I think not!

What I'm saying, is, sometimes one particular item can become bigger than the main trend itself. And this is why I'm going to share with you the micro trends that all the biggest designers have put on the runway, but might have initially gone unnoticed until the catwalks were studied by yours truly. Whether it's the accessory Saint Laurent loves that you may have worn at secondary school, to animal print bags (that aren't leopard) being shown by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Jil Sander and Valentino, these are the five mini trends I predict will be big news for spring 2025.

5 SPRING MICROTRENDS TO HAVE ON YOUR RADAR:

1. Ties

Ties on the runway at Saint Laurent, Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren and Kent Cruwen. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: If I could pinpoint one accessory that's set to be small but mighty this season, it's the tie. Spotted at the likes of Saint Laurent—worn effortlessly by Bella Hadid with a slouchy suit—the office addition has been taken away from the boardroom, but still worn with tailoring. Add it to a buttoned-up shirt with a pleated skirt or style with a fluid suit, as seen on the runway.

Shop the Trend:

ASOS DESIGN Satin Skinny Tie in Black £12 SHOP NOW Unsure about the trend? Black is always a safe bet.

MANGO Striped Silk Cotton Tie £46 SHOP NOW You'll find all the best styles in the men's department.

CELINE Thin Tie in Striped Silk £195 SHOP NOW You'll find any excuse to wear this Celine iteration.

River Island Brown Faux Suede Tie £12 SHOP NOW Suede has made its way into the tie department, too.

2. Colour Combo Sneakers

Two-toned trainers at Loewe, Miu Miu and Prada. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: When Prada, Miu Miu and Loewe all show a particular shoe, it's guaranteed to be a trend. And for this season, the trio went for bright two-toned trainers that give them an instant retro feel. It's all about the unexpected—think turquoise with highlighter pink, burgundy and mint and sky blue and red. Anything goes as long as all eyes will undoubtedly be on your sneakers.

Shop the Trend:

LOEWE Flow Runner 2.0 Leather-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers £625 SHOP NOW So fun.

Nike Ld-1000 Women's £100 SHOP NOW You couldn't get much more retro than these.

TOTEME The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers £320 SHOP NOW If you're more of a minimalist, this more subtle tan and orange colourway will be best suited.

adidas Sl 72 Og Shoes £85 SHOP NOW SL 72 are still key for spring/summer 2025— especially this bright pair.

3. Spotty Dress

Polka dot dresses at Valentino, Carolina Herrera and Nina Ricci. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Prints, prints and more prints—spring/summer 2025 is full of them. If animal isn't your thing, then take note from designers and opt for spots, dots and polkas. While Jacquemus and Acne Studios went for tops in the print, Nina Ricci and Carolina Herrera went for 'wow' dresses, and I wouldn't be surprised if polka dot dresses are the most popular wedding guest style this season.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Irisa Dress £298 SHOP NOW Every detail on this one is just so romantic.

RIXO Federica London Spot Black £385 SHOP NOW Of course Rixo is already one step ahead with so many different dress styles.

Zimmermann Acacia Polka-Dot Linen Minidress £575 SHOP NOW I'll always think of Pretty Woman with brown spots.

Nobodys Child White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £99 SHOP NOW The dress, the boat, the location... I'll take it all.

4. Micro Shorts

Micro shorts at Prada, Isabel Marant, Max Mara and Fendi. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Miu Miu made micro shorts big news back in 2023, and the Italian powerhouse has stayed true to the trend for spring/summer 2025. The only difference? The short shorts have now been given the green light by Isabel Marant, Fendi and the brand's older sister, Prada, too. To make them work beyond the runway, try styling with tall boots and an oversized jacket.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Trf Denim Mini Shorts £26 SHOP NOW Yep, I want the matching jacket.

Reformation Elsa Knit Short £128 SHOP NOW Reformation has so many styles to choose from.

We The Free We the Free the Cool Kid Suede Micro Shorts £118 SHOP NOW For all the Isabel Marant vibes.

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Ribbed Cashmere Shorts £185 SHOP NOW These feel very Parisian.

5. Python-Print Bag

Python-print bags at Dries Van Noten, Jil Sander, Louis Vuitton and Valentino. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Cow print may have been hogging the limelight lately, but any animal print—from classic leopard to antelope and snake are key for spring. And python print is the one I can't get enough of. I always think the print is best kept to accessories, and I'm supported this season by the likes of Louis Vuitton—updating the Speedy in snake—Valentino, Jil Sander and Dries Van Noten who pub bags in all forms on the runways.

Shop the Trend:

KHAITE Simona Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag £1680 SHOP NOW You'll be ticking off two trends in one with this East-West style.

Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Leather £95 SHOP NOW Style this one as a clutch or a crossbody.

MANGO Combined-Patchwork Leather Shopper Bag £230 SHOP NOW If you don't want all-over print, this is a good option.