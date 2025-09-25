Fendi Presented a Psychedelic Collection That Felt Like a Future and Forever Summer

Yesterday in Milan, Fendi presented its colorful Spring/Summer 2026 show. It was meant to represent a future summer seen through a fantastical Fendi lens. The show felt a little mind-bending, in the best way, like a fashion show put through a kaleidoscope.
In a press release following the show, Silvia Venturini Fendi said, "It's about a relaxed and colorful sense of ease with a romantic elegance. It's not about a single definition but a fluidity between everyday life and exquisite craftsmanship. Simple gestures with complex work behind them. The duality has always attracted me."
The cast of models was unsurprisingly star-studded with the likes of Alex Consani, Gabriette, Paloma and Amelia Gray. They all walked down a runway that looked like a pixelated color field, wearing clothing that oozed with refreshing nonchalance and bright colors. There were tiered skirts with a fishtail kick and organza collars on bomber jackets. Everything was far more elevated than what you would wear on a vacation but still maintained the coolness of a forever summer.
A Cinematic Soundtrack For a Pixelated Runway
With punchy colors that lit up the runway, a colorful setting and soundtrack was necessary. Even guests sat on large seats made to look like elongated colorful pixels. Frederic Sanchez worked alongside Fendi to create a soundtrack that helped reflect the show's multigenerational cast of characters. Sanchez referred to it as a 'pixelized promenade' that featured samples of unforgettable moments across the history of Italian cinema. There were also cuts of Italian opera by Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimee, Anna Magnanni and Alain Delon, as synthesized through electronic music projects by Scanner and Matthias Schubert. Between the soundtrack and Demna's Gucci film from earlier this week, Milan Fashion Week is clearly in it's cinematic era.
Uneven and Unexpected Earring Pairings
If you thought the collection was punchy, optimistic and fun from afar, the details were even more so. Most notably, models wore uneven and unexpected earring pairings, as though they were in a rush to get somewhere fabulous and threw on whatever was on their nightstand table. Some ear cuffs hung onto ears like dollops of acrylic paint whereas others featured long gold chains with fabric woven throughout. Next season you can expect to see people recreate the runway look by separating all their earring sets and refusing to wear them as a pair.
The Ultimate Peekaboo Bag
Online the conversation about the Fendi show is focused on the iconic Peekaboo bag. Many of the latest iterations are embellished inside or outside with transparent floral beaded cages, sequined inner pockets, or woven basket constructions. Often you don't want the flap of your bag falling open. But the Peekaboo bag isn't just any bag. It welcomes such exposure with a delightful and often sequined surprise that makes you never want to fasten your bag strap again.