I Looked at What the Chicest Over-50s Are Wearing This Autumn—They All Had These 6 Trends in Common

If looking elegant in your 50s is your goal this season, familiarise yourself with the 6 autumn trends co-signed by chic dressers like Cindy Crawford and Nicole Kidman.

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A collage of the key autumn 2026 fashion trends for over 50s.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Before I invest in an item of clothing, I tend to ask myself a series of questions. Do I love it now? Will I love it next year? And, all things considered, could I see myself owning it for the next few decades?

The latter has become more of a concern as I build a timeless wardrobe stocked with thoughtful pieces and consume more consciously. I look at the mirror in the changing room and envision the 50-year-old version of myself staring back, wondering if she’ll still feel the same way about the pair of crisp denim jeans or slouchy knit as I do now.

This very intentional act is part of my mission to future-proof my closet with every purchase. It’s also why I look to a stylish set of fashionable over-50s for outfit inspiration. From Chloë Sevigny to Miuccia Prada to Kate Moss, these women have honed their personal style and ensure everything they wear reflects their most authentic selves.

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This season, however, I’ve noticed a throughline in some of the most tasteful outfits. Indeed, there are several key autumn 2026 fashion trends that those over 50 keep coming back to. Cold-weather outfits always lean more formulaic than others, mainly since you not only have to look chic, but also combat the elements whilst you’re at it. In looking at the fundamentals they rely on, it’s apparent that the most worthy staples thread the needle between contemporary and classic.

Though not immune to the trend cycle, this stylish cohort introduces playful elements in strategic ways that speak to their longevity and stylish know-how. It’s not just about knowing what you like, but building a visual language where you can wear something in a way that feels true to your own sensibility, yet still feel fresh for years to come. So, without further ado, keep scrolling through for the key fashion trends women in their 50s are wearing on repeat this autumn.

5 Chic Autumn 2026 Fashion Trends for Over 50s

1. Suede Pencil Skirts

An image of Cindy Crawford wearing a white ruffle-front blouse with a suede skirt and snakeskin heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Suede has become synonymous with autumn, from Saint Laurent’s gathered loafers to Rise & Fall’s chocolate trench coats and Manu Atelier’s Le Cambon bags. Still, one shape that hasn’t enjoyed the suede treatment is slick pencil skirts. But with a renewed interest in the style, presumably due to the appetite for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s ‘90s minimal wardrobe after seeing it in Love Story, stylish over-50s are petitioning for this trend’s comeback. For covetable options, look no further than Gold Coast-born, Manhattan-based label With Jéan or French fashion powerhouse Sézane.

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2. Plaid Shirts

An image of Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a plaid shirt with grey Bermuda shorts and peep-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Flannel is a perennial staple for months when the leaves start to turn and the skies start to grey. A favourite of Monica Geller in Friends and Sally Owens in Practical Magic, and now, the tasteful over-50s. Here, Tracee Ellis Ross elevated her simple plaid by pairing it with thoughtful tailoring. (But more on that later!) Tasteful, utilitarian and elegant, this shirt trend is now cropping up everywhere from The Row to COS and Matteau.

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3. Barrel-Leg Jeans

An image of Nicole Kidman wearing a lace-trim blouse with barrel-leg jeans, satin bow-heels and a trench coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Despite their seemingly traditional appearance, jeans are just as likely to be subject to the whims of time as any other shape is. As a result, orthodox shapes like bootcut and straight-leg have been slightly overshadowed by novel styles like horseshoe and stovepipe. Still, stylish over-50s are gravitating towards denim trends that cut the difference, with the key autumn style appearing to be the looser-cut barrel jean. Offering a unique proportion, they bring an intriguing silhouette that instantly dresses up any blouse, jacket or coat it’s styled with.

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4. Two-Toned Shoes

An image of Katie Holmes wearing a knit sleeveless blouse with black trouser and two-toned shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: It’s often said that everything old is new again, which is very much the case for the rise of the two-toned shoe trend. This design motif is a trademark of Chanel, with capped slingbacks a staple of the French maison since Gabrielle herself introduced them in 1957. Fast forward nearly 70 years, Matthieu Blazy has given them a renewed reverence with his square-toe and cone-heeled versions as creative director of the luxury house. Now, you’ll find this style everywhere, from Manu Atelier to Alais Mae.

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5. Double-Breasted Blazers

An image of Naomi Watts wearing a mole tailored blazer with a grey matching set and snakeskin mules.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Blazers oscillate between schoolyard preppiness and Wall Street sleaze, either reminding you of your annoying former head girl or Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. This autumn, however, a third option has transpired with power shoulders and double-breasted buttons reminiscent of Sloane Rangers and Taggie in Rivals. With oversized proportions, this piece will be a go-to for those seeking more structure to offset all the sumptuous knits that dominate this season.

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.