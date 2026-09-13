Before I invest in an item of clothing, I tend to ask myself a series of questions. Do I love it now? Will I love it next year? And, all things considered, could I see myself owning it for the next few decades?
The latter has become more of a concern as I build a timeless wardrobe stocked with thoughtful pieces and consume more consciously. I look at the mirror in the changing room and envision the 50-year-old version of myself staring back, wondering if she’ll still feel the same way about the pair of crisp denim jeans or slouchy knit as I do now.
This very intentional act is part of my mission to future-proof my closet with every purchase. It’s also why I look to a stylish set of fashionable over-50s for outfit inspiration. From Chloë Sevigny to Miuccia Prada to Kate Moss, these women have honed their personal style and ensure everything they wear reflects their most authentic selves.
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This season, however, I’ve noticed a throughline in some of the most tasteful outfits. Indeed, there are several key autumn 2026 fashion trends that those over 50 keep coming back to. Cold-weather outfits always lean more formulaic than others, mainly since you not only have to look chic, but also combat the elements whilst you’re at it. In looking at the fundamentals they rely on, it’s apparent that the most worthy staples thread the needle between contemporary and classic.
Though not immune to the trend cycle, this stylish cohort introduces playful elements in strategic ways that speak to their longevity and stylish know-how. It’s not just about knowing what you like, but building a visual language where you can wear something in a way that feels true to your own sensibility, yet still feel fresh for years to come. So, without further ado, keep scrolling through for the key fashion trends women in their 50s are wearing on repeat this autumn.
5 Chic Autumn 2026 Fashion Trends for Over 50s
1. Suede Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: Suede has become synonymous with autumn, from Saint Laurent’s gathered loafers to Rise & Fall’s chocolate trench coats and Manu Atelier’s Le Cambon bags. Still, one shape that hasn’t enjoyed the suede treatment is slick pencil skirts. But with a renewed interest in the style, presumably due to the appetite for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s ‘90s minimal wardrobe after seeing it in Love Story, stylish over-50s are petitioning for this trend’s comeback. For covetable options, look no further than Gold Coast-born, Manhattan-based label With Jéan or French fashion powerhouse Sézane.
Shop the Trend:
With Jéan
Naomi Skirt
This comes Charli XCX approved.
Reformation
Veda Cole Low Waist Leather Maxi Skirt
Pair this calf-skimming skirt with an elbow-grazing top.
STUDIO NICHOLSON
Melete Suede Midi Skirt
The best of Britain, this wrap-style skirt elevates this autumn essential.
2. Plaid Shirts
Style Notes: Flannel is a perennial staple for months when the leaves start to turn and the skies start to grey. A favourite of Monica Geller in Friends and Sally Owens in Practical Magic, and now, the tasteful over-50s. Here, Tracee Ellis Ross elevated her simple plaid by pairing it with thoughtful tailoring. (But more on that later!) Tasteful, utilitarian and elegant, this shirt trend is now cropping up everywhere from The Row to COS and Matteau.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
A best-seller, season after season.
MATTEAU
Checked Cotton-Voile Shirt
This brand might be known for its slinky dresses and butter bikinis, but don't overlook their cold weather options either.
RÓHE
Checked Wool-Blend Shirt
Perfect to layer under all your Róhe outerwear.
3. Barrel-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Despite their seemingly traditional appearance, jeans are just as likely to be subject to the whims of time as any other shape is. As a result, orthodox shapes like bootcut and straight-leg have been slightly overshadowed by novel styles like horseshoe and stovepipe. Still, stylish over-50s are gravitating towards denim trends that cut the difference, with the key autumn style appearing to be the looser-cut barrel jean. Offering a unique proportion, they bring an intriguing silhouette that instantly dresses up any blouse, jacket or coat it’s styled with.
Style Notes: It’s often said that everything old is new again, which is very much the case for the rise of the two-toned shoe trend. This design motif is a trademark of Chanel, with capped slingbacks a staple of the French maison since Gabrielle herself introduced them in 1957. Fast forward nearly 70 years, Matthieu Blazy has given them a renewed reverence with his square-toe and cone-heeled versions as creative director of the luxury house. Now, you’ll find this style everywhere, from Manu Atelier to Alais Mae.
Shop the Trend:
Alias Mae
Willow
How delicious is this pistachio shade?
Manu Atelier
Xx Mules
These mules are maximised i
Chanel
Slingbacks
A modern icon.
5. Double-Breasted Blazers
Style Notes: Blazers oscillate between schoolyard preppiness and Wall Street sleaze, either reminding you of your annoying former head girl or Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. This autumn, however, a third option has transpired with power shoulders and double-breasted buttons reminiscent of Sloane Rangers and Taggie in Rivals. With oversized proportions, this piece will be a go-to for those seeking more structure to offset all the sumptuous knits that dominate this season.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Blazer
Elegant and oversized, the Prince of Wales print just elevates this casual shape further.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Double-Breasted Blazer
Loose cut and fluid, this billowing and boxy shape does a lot to dress up simple basics.
COS
Double-Breasted Peplum Blazer
Poised and sophisticated, this hourglass silhouette enhances jeans but looks just as chic on its own.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.