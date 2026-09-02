My 66-Year-Old Mom Asked for Fall Fashion Advice—I Told Her to Start With These Elevated Basics at Nordstrom

My mom is absolutely stylish, but as a fashion editor, I’m still her go-to for shopping tips. As an FYI, she's 66, and I'm 38. Age has absolutely nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, but we actually share similar aesthetics, leaning toward elevated basics for a modern-classic look.
When she recently asked about pieces to consider for fall 2026, I started at Nordstrom (a retailer we both turn to for staples). I pulled a collection of fashion-forward yet versatile items that I know will work seamlessly into her closet, like a sleek blazer (similar to the above), cool knits, and wear-everywhere shoes. I have a feeling you, dear readers, will be into the selects in question. Keep scrolling to shop my mom's favorite picks (the first seven in the list) and uncover even more fall must-haves.
Open Edit
Satin Wide Leg Pull on Pants
I told my mom that she'll live in these pants with a sweater.
All in Favor
Striped Crewneck Sweater
Wit & Wisdom
Brittany Baby Bootcut Jeans
These flats will elevate any look.
My mom wanted a new navy blazer. This is a great one.
MANGO
Short Sleeve Sweater
Barbour
Connie Showerproof Jacket
Can't go wrong with Barbour.
Nordstrom
Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
Note the drawstring at the waist.
Birkenstock
Amsterdam Wrapped Leather Mules
Nordstrom
Cashmere Mini Cable Cardigan
Dreamy cashmere cardigan.
Nordstrom
Cable Knit Cashmere Sweater Tank
Here is the coordinating tank!
MANGO
Marie High Neck Jacket
Perfect for transitional weather.
Open Edit
Softluxe Ribbed Waist Cardigan
Favorite Daughter
The Downtown Polo
Boden
Embroidered Cable Knit Cardigan
Open Edit
Curator Crepe Flare Leg Trousers
CeCe
Sequin Tweed Swing Jacket
These loafers look more expensive than they are.
BP.
Boat Neck Three-Quarter Sleeve Top
This tee comes in a range of colors.
MOTHER
The Belted Spoonful High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Greta Glove Flats
MANGO
Checked Cotton Shirt
Wear this shirt as is or as a layering piece.
Favorite Daughter
The Rue Cropped Trench
ASTR the Label
Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Polo
COS
Brushed-Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
You'll get a lot of wear out of this shirt.
Nordstrom
Bias Cut Satin Midi Skirt
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans