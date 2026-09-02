My 66-Year-Old Mom Asked for Fall Fashion Advice—I Told Her to Start With These Elevated Basics at Nordstrom

From versatile knits to stylish jackets.

Bobby Schuessler&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
The best fall items from Nordstrom
(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

My mom is absolutely stylish, but as a fashion editor, I’m still her go-to for shopping tips. As an FYI, she's 66, and I'm 38. Age has absolutely nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, but we actually share similar aesthetics, leaning toward elevated basics for a modern-classic look.

When she recently asked about pieces to consider for fall 2026, I started at Nordstrom (a retailer we both turn to for staples). I pulled a collection of fashion-forward yet versatile items that I know will work seamlessly into her closet, like a sleek blazer (similar to the above), cool knits, and wear-everywhere shoes. I have a feeling you, dear readers, will be into the selects in question. Keep scrolling to shop my mom's favorite picks (the first seven in the list) and uncover even more fall must-haves.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.