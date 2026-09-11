I Didn’t Think Tights and Ballet Flats Would Work—Trust Kate Moss to Make the Pairing Look French, Not Flat

Early autumn is perhaps my favourite time of year, not least of all because it affords me the opportunity to embrace my long-time favourite accessory: tights. And, stocking me up on styling inspiration, I can see that Kate Moss is as pleased as I am, stepping out amid the maelstrom of New York Fashion Week events in a semi-sheer pair styled with an LBD. Where I typically pair my 15-deniers with knee-high boots or at least a pointed-toe heel, Kate sidestepped both, instead stepping into a pair of flat, French-looking shoes I would have assumed wouldn't work. Trust Kate to prove me wrong.
Selecting a pair of black ballet flats, Kate crafted a look that would have been just as at home on the streets of Paris. Practical enough for trotting up the city, the simple flats lent her outfit an elegant foundation, which she accessorised into a totally sophisticated look.
With their totally flat silhouette, I'd always assumed that a ballet flat-and-tights pairing would cut the leg off, shortening the frame, but I must admit that Kate's look does anything but. Perhaps it's the tonal black shades of the tights and shoes, which create one sleek, fluid line that then flows seamlessly into her LBD for a cohesive, elongated look.
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Wrapped up in a cream jacket and topped with a pair of oversized sunglasses, Kate kept her styling uncomplicated and chic. At last confirming that my tights can look just as chic with a minidress and ballet flats as they do with any heeled boot, I'm ready to take this styling inspiration to the ground. If you're feeling similarly inspired, I think I've just found my new favourite early-autumn pairing.
Shop Tights and Ballet Flats:
Massimo Dutti
Leather Knotted Ballerina Flats
Style these with tights and a mini or dress them down with jeans.
COS
Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in black and red.
Calzedonia
Matt Soft Comfort Opaque 50 Denier Tights
These also come in 14 other shades!
Sézane
Irina Low Ballet Flats
The crinkled composition gives these such an elevated edge.
Zara
Leather Heeled Ballet Flats With Bow
The small block heels adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Marks & Spencer
5pk 15 Denier Body Shaping Shine Tights
15 denier tights are an autumn non-negotiable.
Dune London
Highmark Flats
The simple, clean flats are perfect for daily styling.
AEYDE
Nomi Leather Ballet Flats
Aeyde's ballet flats have long been a fashion person's favourites.
Swedish Stockings
Svea Premium Tights
These come in six different sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.