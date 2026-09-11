Any Chic Person Would Approve of This Fall Shopbop List—It's Called Fashion, People

I’ve been loving the new fall arrivals at my favorite stores lately—especially Shopbop. I saved a few standout pieces that I knew I had to share with you, dear readers. And yes, I'm fairly confident that any stylish person I know would want something (probably a few things) from the list. The edit is giving fashion, with a capital F.
The curation runs the gamut—everything from elevated basics that will make any outfit feel modern and polished (ahem, this Anine Bing jacket) to trend-forward shoe silhouettes you'll wear throughout the season and beyond. Keep scrolling to shop fashionable fall items at Shopbop.
Leset
Barb Wide Leg Pants
Source Unknown
Suki Collar Blazer
La Ligne
Dominick Sweater
The white trim takes this sweater to the next level.
adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneakers
Bailey Rose
Reversible Jacket
Just wait, this jacket is reversible.
Still Here
2tee Sweatshirt
Róhe
Reinvented Leather Jacket
Tibi
Active Knit Winslow Pants
I own these pants and wear them all the time.
This bag will earn you compliments.
Citizens of Humanity
Savannah Cigarette Jeans
AEYDE
Medea Suede Knee-High Boots
Vince
Brushed Alpaca Crew Neck Pullover
Stunning with the brushed fabric.
rag & bone
Lexi Suede Loafers
Leset
Nando Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt
You can style this tee with so many different outfits.
Madewell
The Ultimate Wide Leg Jeans
Salomon
Xt-6 Gtx Sneakers
Tanner Fletcher
Frank Ruffle Collar Long Sleeve Polo
Sam Edelman
Ruthie Woven Flats
Lioness
Bloom Long Sleeve Tee
Stella McCartney
Falabella Sunglasses
Sablyn
Tristan Crew Neck Sweater
adidas
Stan Smith Lo Ballet Flats
Get these before they sell out.
Coach
Suede Turn-Lock Haver Shoulder Bag
Can't go wrong with a Coach bag.
Lioness
Vista Bomber Jacket
This jacket looks far more expensive than it is.
Reformation
Inez Flat Mules
SHASHI
Alice Gemstone Earrings