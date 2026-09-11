Any Chic Person Would Approve of This Fall Shopbop List—It's Called Fashion, People

Hello, staples.

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The best fall 2026 items at Shopbop
(Image credit: Shopbop)

I’ve been loving the new fall arrivals at my favorite stores lately—especially Shopbop. I saved a few standout pieces that I knew I had to share with you, dear readers. And yes, I'm fairly confident that any stylish person I know would want something (probably a few things) from the list. The edit is giving fashion, with a capital F.

The curation runs the gamut—everything from elevated basics that will make any outfit feel modern and polished (ahem, this Anine Bing jacket) to trend-forward shoe silhouettes you'll wear throughout the season and beyond. Keep scrolling to shop fashionable fall items at Shopbop.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.