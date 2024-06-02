Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Denim Trend I'd Never Choose For the Airport

Allyson Payer
By
published

As per usual, Jennifer Lawrence arrived at JFK this weekend looking effortlessly chic and cool. (Lawrence is often photographed in NYC, wearing the latest designer pieces in the most casual of ways, and we document it a lot here on Who What Wear.) For her travel day, Lawrence opted for a denim button-down shirt, jeans, and Alaïa's popular mesh ballet flats in red. In many ways, it was the perfect travel outfit, albeit one that I might be a bit reluctant to wear, based on the denim trend she opted for.

That denim trend is puddle jeans, a favorite of fashion people as of late. It's pretty much an extension of the baggy jeans trend, but with an exaggerated length with excess fabric that "puddles" at the floor. As a self-professed germaphobe, I typically avoid wearing any garments that touch the ground as I walk, especially airport bathrooms and planes. That said, I love the way puddle jeans and pants look, but I'll probably opt for something a little less floor-skimming for my next flight.

Scroll on to see Lawrence's cool-girl travel look, and shop puddle jeans and less puddly jeans (pick your poison) for your own wardrobe.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a denim-on-denim outfit at the airport

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a denim-on-denim outfit at the airport

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats ($890)

Shop the Look

Denim Oversized Shirt
Good American
Denim Oversized Shirt

Low Slung Puddle Wide Leg
Agolde
Low Slung Puddle Wide Leg Jeans

Alaia red ballerinas
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Shop More Puddle Jeans

Curvy Superwide-Leg Jeans in Ahern Wash: Airy Denim Edition
Madewell
Curvy Superwide-Leg Jeans in Ahern Wash: Airy Denim Edition

Paloma Baggy
Citizens of Humanity
Paloma Baggy

Bacall Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Khaite
Bacall Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Good American Good Ease High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Ease High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch$ $ 
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean

Agolde Puddle Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Puddle Low-Rise Jeans

Shop More Airport-Friendly Jeans

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Val 90s Mid Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

Agolde Ren Jeans
Agolde
Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Toteme black jeans
Toteme
Twisted Seam High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Explore More:
Jennifer Lawrence Jeans
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸