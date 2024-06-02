Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Denim Trend I'd Never Choose For the Airport

As per usual, Jennifer Lawrence arrived at JFK this weekend looking effortlessly chic and cool. (Lawrence is often photographed in NYC, wearing the latest designer pieces in the most casual of ways, and we document it a lot here on Who What Wear.) For her travel day, Lawrence opted for a denim button-down shirt, jeans, and Alaïa's popular mesh ballet flats in red. In many ways, it was the perfect travel outfit, albeit one that I might be a bit reluctant to wear, based on the denim trend she opted for.

That denim trend is puddle jeans, a favorite of fashion people as of late. It's pretty much an extension of the baggy jeans trend, but with an exaggerated length with excess fabric that "puddles" at the floor. As a self-professed germaphobe, I typically avoid wearing any garments that touch the ground as I walk, especially airport bathrooms and planes. That said, I love the way puddle jeans and pants look, but I'll probably opt for something a little less floor-skimming for my next flight.

Scroll on to see Lawrence's cool-girl travel look, and shop puddle jeans and less puddly jeans (pick your poison) for your own wardrobe.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats ($890)

