Parisians Have Quietly Replaced Skinnies With This Chic Jeans Trend—Now I’m Seeing It at M&S, Mango and H&M

Otherwise designed like any other jeans, in wide-leg, flared and straight iterations, this denim trend is set apart by the small patch-pocket detailing that sits at the front of the legs. With roots in the ’70s, this style carries a carefree, bohemian spirit that feels relaxed and well aligned with the wider swing towards boho-inspired dressing we’re seeing this year.
Unlike other denim trends that act as a blank canvas, patch-pocket jeans feel more directional on their own. They look equally at home paired with billowy blouses to play up their pretty side, or with a graphic tee to lean into their retro energy.
Whilst a few months ago it felt like skinny jeans were the nostalgic style set to take over, in actuality, these cool pairs are experiencing far more favour. Firmly lodged in the rotations of French fashion people, patch-pocket jeans translate the easy yet elevated essence that they're so well known for.
I’ve already bookmarked plenty of chic pairs, and I don’t expect it to be long before this trend goes fully mainstream. If you’re ready to get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling for my edit of the best patch-pocket jeans to shop now.
Shop Patch-Pocket Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
& Other Stories
High-Waist Flared Jeans
Style with heeled boots to make your legs go on and on.
M&S Collection
Patch Pocket Flare High Waisted Jeans
These come in UK sizes 6–24.
Mango
Wide Leg Jeans With Pockets in Medium Blue
Whilst I love these in the washed blue, they also come in four other shades.
MOTHER
The Pocketbook Hustler Roller Heel
These have a little stretch to them, ensuring a comfortable fit.
Reformation
Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
The patch-pocket detailing gives these a chic, '70s-inspired energy.
Nobody's Child
Blue High Rise Highbury Flare Jeans
Pair these with a graphic tee for an elevated take on jeans and a tee.
