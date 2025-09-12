Parisians Have Quietly Replaced Skinnies With This Chic Jeans Trend—Now I’m Seeing It at M&S, Mango and H&M

Everywhere I look, fashion people are styling the patch-pocket jeans trend. Read on to find our edit of the best pairs to buy now.

Collage of influencer wearing patch pocket jeans.
(Image credit: @styledsara, @melodiebanfield, @juliesfi)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

If you’ve read any of my articles, it won’t surprise you to learn that I’m a denim devotee.

Still, even I can grow weary of the same familiar silhouettes that circulate season after season. Craving something fresher, I've found myself drawn to a retro-inspired denim trend that’s already doing the rounds this autumn. First, I started spotting it in the new-in sections of my favourite retailers. Then, I noticed influencers I always look to for inspiration—particularly the French—styling it with renewed enthusiasm. It clicked: patch-pocket jeans are about to become one of the season's favourite buys.

Influencer @melodiebanfield stands in front of a fruit market wearing a floral blouse, patch-pocket jeans and a wicker basket.

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

Otherwise designed like any other jeans, in wide-leg, flared and straight iterations, this denim trend is set apart by the small patch-pocket detailing that sits at the front of the legs. With roots in the ’70s, this style carries a carefree, bohemian spirit that feels relaxed and well aligned with the wider swing towards boho-inspired dressing we’re seeing this year.

Unlike other denim trends that act as a blank canvas, patch-pocket jeans feel more directional on their own. They look equally at home paired with billowy blouses to play up their pretty side, or with a graphic tee to lean into their retro energy.

Influencer @styledsara wears patch pocket jeans with brown knee high boots and a white tank top.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Whilst a few months ago it felt like skinny jeans were the nostalgic style set to take over, in actuality, these cool pairs are experiencing far more favour. Firmly lodged in the rotations of French fashion people, patch-pocket jeans translate the easy yet elevated essence that they're so well known for.

Influencer @juliesfi takes a mirror selfie wearing a shirt with high-waisted, flared patch pocket jeans and heeled t-bar shoes.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

I’ve already bookmarked plenty of chic pairs, and I don’t expect it to be long before this trend goes fully mainstream. If you’re ready to get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling for my edit of the best patch-pocket jeans to shop now.

Shop Patch-Pocket Jeans:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸