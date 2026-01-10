I Know You're a Fashion Person If You Wear Your Jeans Like This, This and This in 2026

2026 is here! And as someone who practically lives in jeans, I’m on the hunt for some easy but elegant denim outfit ideas to keep them from feeling boring.

Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in Features
@nlmarilyn, @alexisforeman, @sobalera
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @alexisforeman, @sobalera)

2026 is here! And as someone who practically lives in jeans, I’m on the hunt for some easy but elegant denim outfit ideas to keep them from feeling boring or “samey”. Now, as a self-proclaimed minimalist, I usually steer clear of trends; however, for 2026, I’ve decided to incorporate a nice mix of classic elements that will never date, along with some slightly more on-trend items to ensure that my outfits feel fresh.

My first port of call for effortlessly chic outfit inspiration? Instagram, of course. And after hours of scrolling on my feed, I’ve found seven stylish denim outfits from my favourite fashion influencers that I’m planning to copy this year. Think classic straight-leg jeans paired with trending 90s-inspired tees to cool barrel styles worn with timeless denim jackets. It’s all about prioritising outfit formulas that feel fresh and elevated for 2026, while still putting ease and comfort at the forefront.

Keep scrolling to discover seven easy but elegant jeans outfits to copy this year.

7 Easy but Elegant Jeans Outfits to Copy in 2026

1. Trench Coat + Long-Sleeve Tee + Straight-Leg Jeans

Jeans Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: '90s-inspired t-shirts are having a moment right now, and the two-toned iteration above feels much more elevated than your classic long-sleeved tee. To dress mine up, I’ll be pairing it with timeless staples such as a sleek trench coat, blue straight-leg jeans, and kitten-heel boots.

Shop the Look:

2. Blazer + Button-Up Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans

Jeans Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: If you’re looking to dress up your wide-leg jeans, a boxy blazer and button-up shirt will do the trick. To make it even cooler, take a cue from the outfit above and wear them open, layered over a white t-shirt.

Shop the Look:

3. Faux-Fur Coat + Flared Jeans + Pointed Boots

Jeans Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Style Notes: From short-pile iterations to longer shaggy versions, the faux-fur hype that dominated last year shows no sign of slowing down in 2026. I love the shaggy jacket and flared denim combo pictured above. It’s the perfect balance of looking cool without feeling too out of my comfort zone.

Shop the Look:

4. Denim Jacket + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Ankle Boots

Jeans Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Double denim always gets a yes from me, but I especially love the idea of mixing my denim washes, much like the outfit above. The indigo denim bomber and black barrel-leg jeans make for a combo that you can easily take from day to night with a simple swap of footwear.

Shop the Look:

5. Button-Up Shirt + Ecru Jeans + Leather Accessories