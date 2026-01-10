2026 is here! And as someone who practically lives in jeans, I’m on the hunt for some easy but elegant denim outfit ideas to keep them from feeling boring or “samey”. Now, as a self-proclaimed minimalist, I usually steer clear of trends; however, for 2026, I’ve decided to incorporate a nice mix of classic elements that will never date, along with some slightly more on-trend items to ensure that my outfits feel fresh.
My first port of call for effortlessly chic outfit inspiration? Instagram, of course. And after hours of scrolling on my feed, I’ve found seven stylish denim outfits from my favourite fashion influencers that I’m planning to copy this year. Think classic straight-leg jeans paired with trending 90s-inspired tees to cool barrel styles worn with timeless denim jackets. It’s all about prioritising outfit formulas that feel fresh and elevated for 2026, while still putting ease and comfort at the forefront.
Keep scrolling to discover seven easy but elegant jeans outfits to copy this year.
7 Easy but Elegant Jeans Outfits to Copy in 2026
1. Trench Coat + Long-Sleeve Tee + Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: '90s-inspired t-shirts are having a moment right now, and the two-toned iteration above feels much more elevated than your classic long-sleeved tee. To dress mine up, I’ll be pairing it with timeless staples such as a sleek trench coat, blue straight-leg jeans, and kitten-heel boots.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Mavis oversized trench coat
This grey hue makes a nice point of difference from classic beige.
ASOS DESIGN
Textured Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This also comes in a red-and-cream colourway.
AGOLDE
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The styling possibilities are endless.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Mid-Heel Boots
Opt for a croc leather to give your outfit some texture.
DeMellier
The Midi Hudson
DeMellier never disappoints me.
2. Blazer + Button-Up Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: If you’re looking to dress up your wide-leg jeans, a boxy blazer and button-up shirt will do the trick. To make it even cooler, take a cue from the outfit above and wear them open, layered over a white t-shirt.
Shop the Look:
Autograph
Wool Blend Single Breasted Blazer
I love this slightly longer iteration.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
With Nothing Underneath makes some of the best shirts on the market.
Boden
Cotton T-Shirt
A basic you'll reach for no matter the season.
CHLOÉ
Organic High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Light-blue denim goes with pretty much anything.
3. Faux-Fur Coat + Flared Jeans + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: From short-pile iterations to longer shaggy versions, the faux-fur hype that dominated last year shows no sign of slowing down in 2026. I love the shaggy jacket and flared denim combo pictured above. It’s the perfect balance of looking cool without feeling too out of my comfort zone.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
This is sure to earn you loads of compliments.
Levi's
Ribcage Bell Jeans
Flared jeans that still feel wearable.
Whistles
Black Pointed Heeled Boot
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
Prada
Large Washed Leather Top-Handle Bag
This is high up on my luxury wishlist.
4. Denim Jacket + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Double denim always gets a yes from me, but I especially love the idea of mixing my denim washes, much like the outfit above. The indigo denim bomber and black barrel-leg jeans make for a combo that you can easily take from day to night with a simple swap of footwear.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Denim Jacket
This comes with a detachable faux-fur collar.
COS
Flocked-Denim Barrel-Leg Trousers
Such a good shape.
Maison Margiela
Tabi 60 leather ankle boots
Almost 40 years later, and these boots are still dividing the fashion set.