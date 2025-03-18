Anti–Skinny Jeans Are Still Ruling in 2025—Finally, 15 Fresh Ways to Wear Them

Skinny jeans are certainly back in full swing, but in 2025, the anti-skinny-jeans movement is still going strong. This season, denim trends are all about relaxed, effortless silhouettes that feel equal parts cool and comfortable. From ultra-baggy jeans to slouchy straight-leg styles, the latest denim looks are leaning into that undone, '90s-inspired aesthetic—think puddle jeans, oversize cuts, and wide-leg pairs that practically graze the floor. Whether you’re a longtime devotee of looser denim or just starting to phase out of your skinnies, these fresh outfit formulas will make the transition feel seamless.

For spring and summer, it’s all about embracing that laid-back, breezy energy. Pair your baggy jeans with a fitted baby tee and sleek sneakers for a perfectly balanced, off-duty look. Want something even cooler? Swap out your go-to top for a slouchy, lightweight button-down left undone over a tank—it’s an effortless styling trick that makes any relaxed denim silhouette feel intentional. If you’re going for a slightly elevated take, try wearing structured wide-leg jeans with a tailored vest or a crisp poplin shirt tucked in just right.

One of the key silhouettes making waves right now are puddle jeans—extra long, extra wide, and pooling perfectly over sneakers or loafers. It’s a nod to Y2K fashion but with a modern, polished twist. If you prefer something with a bit more structure, slouchy straight-leg styles are the ideal in-between option—they give you that relaxed feel without being overly exaggerated. And for those warm summer days, loose, lightweight denim in softer washes or even white hues will be your best bet for keeping things cool while still nailing the anti-skinny-jeans aesthetic. Scroll on for 15 fresh ways to wear your non-skinny jeans this season.

The double-Chanel top situation here is so cool.

H&M Baggy High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW

Cropped moto jackets look so much chicer in Europe.

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

The perfect transitional outfit from winter to spring.

Mango High-Rise Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

Yes for halter tops.

Agolde Dame Jeans High Rise Wide Leg $258 SHOP NOW

You can't go wrong with a simple fitted tank and baggy jeans.

Zara Straight Leg Full Length Jeans $50 SHOP NOW

This short-sleeve sweater is so classic.

Cotton On Curvy Stretch Wide Jean $60 $42 SHOP NOW

Simple and so stylish.

Citizens of Humanity Jambes Larges Annina Jeans $238 SHOP NOW

The strapless version of the blazer dress trend.

BDG Kayla Low Rider Wide Leg Jeans $79 SHOP NOW

We love this baggy-jeans-and-red-heels combo.

Free People Tennessee Boyfriend Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

It's the pop of yellow and heels paired with baggy jeans here.

Frame The Bubble High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $319 SHOP NOW

This is how you style a classic striped button-down shirt.

Re/done Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans $295 SHOP NOW

We can't get over these floral heels.

GRLFRND Bella Low Rise Boyfriend Jeans $245 SHOP NOW

The perfect baggy denim look for a rainy day.

Treasure & Bond High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $100 SHOP NOW

The one-shoulder top and necklace situation is everything.

Rag & Bone Featherweight Logan Jeans $275 SHOP NOW

Proof baggy jeans can be perfect for a night out.