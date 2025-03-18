Anti–Skinny Jeans Are Still Ruling in 2025—Finally, 15 Fresh Ways to Wear Them

woman wearing baggy jeans and brown tank top

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Skinny jeans are certainly back in full swing, but in 2025, the anti-skinny-jeans movement is still going strong. This season, denim trends are all about relaxed, effortless silhouettes that feel equal parts cool and comfortable. From ultra-baggy jeans to slouchy straight-leg styles, the latest denim looks are leaning into that undone, '90s-inspired aesthetic—think puddle jeans, oversize cuts, and wide-leg pairs that practically graze the floor. Whether you’re a longtime devotee of looser denim or just starting to phase out of your skinnies, these fresh outfit formulas will make the transition feel seamless.

For spring and summer, it’s all about embracing that laid-back, breezy energy. Pair your baggy jeans with a fitted baby tee and sleek sneakers for a perfectly balanced, off-duty look. Want something even cooler? Swap out your go-to top for a slouchy, lightweight button-down left undone over a tank—it’s an effortless styling trick that makes any relaxed denim silhouette feel intentional. If you’re going for a slightly elevated take, try wearing structured wide-leg jeans with a tailored vest or a crisp poplin shirt tucked in just right.

One of the key silhouettes making waves right now are puddle jeans—extra long, extra wide, and pooling perfectly over sneakers or loafers. It’s a nod to Y2K fashion but with a modern, polished twist. If you prefer something with a bit more structure, slouchy straight-leg styles are the ideal in-between option—they give you that relaxed feel without being overly exaggerated. And for those warm summer days, loose, lightweight denim in softer washes or even white hues will be your best bet for keeping things cool while still nailing the anti-skinny-jeans aesthetic. Scroll on for 15 fresh ways to wear your non-skinny jeans this season.

woman wearing baggy jeans and chanel top and jacket

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

The double-Chanel top situation here is so cool.

Baggy High Jeans
H&M
Baggy High Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and moto jacket

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Cropped moto jackets look so much chicer in Europe.

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and leather blazer

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

The perfect transitional outfit from winter to spring.

MANGO, High-Rise Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans
Mango
High-Rise Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans

woman wearing halter top and baggy jeans

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Yes for halter tops.

Agolde Dame Jeans High Rise Wide Leg
Agolde
Dame Jeans High Rise Wide Leg

woman wearing baggy jeans and brown tank top

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

You can't go wrong with a simple fitted tank and baggy jeans.

Straight Leg Full Length Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist
Zara
Straight Leg Full Length Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and ladylike sweater

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

This short-sleeve sweater is so classic.

Curvy Stretch Wide Jean
Cotton On
Curvy Stretch Wide Jean

woman wearing baggy jeans and fitted black t-shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Simple and so stylish.

Jambes Larges Annina Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Jambes Larges Annina Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and strapless blazer top

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

The strapless version of the blazer dress trend.

Kayla Low Rider Wide Leg Jeans
BDG
Kayla Low Rider Wide Leg Jeans

baggy jeans with red heels

(Image credit: @styledsara)

We love this baggy-jeans-and-red-heels combo.

Tennessee Boyfriend Jeans
Free People
Tennessee Boyfriend Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and yellow cardigan

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

It's the pop of yellow and heels paired with baggy jeans here.

The Bubble High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Frame
The Bubble High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and button-down shirt

(Image credit: @mimi.orere)

This is how you style a classic striped button-down shirt.

Re/done Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Re/done
Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and cropped white t-shirt

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

We can't get over these floral heels.

Bella Low Rise Boyfriend Jeans
GRLFRND
Bella Low Rise Boyfriend Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and striped sweater with leather jacket

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

The perfect baggy denim look for a rainy day.

High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Treasure & Bond
High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and one shoulder olive top

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

The one-shoulder top and necklace situation is everything.

Rag & Bone Featherweight Logan Jeans
Rag & Bone
Featherweight Logan Jeans

woman wearing baggy jeans and lace up black top

(Image credit: @styledbya)

Proof baggy jeans can be perfect for a night out.

Tie-Waist Chino Pants
Zara
Tie-Waist Chino Pants

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
