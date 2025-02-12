It's Here: The It-Girl Skinny-Jean Outfit of 2025

The past few years were all about relaxed fits and baggy denim, but 2025 proves that structure is back. High-rise skinny jeans with a leather belt are defining this shift, offering a streamlined, pulled-together aesthetic that feels anything but dated. It’s the return of a more tailored approach to denim. Honestly, it’s about time.

Skinny jeans are back in a way that feels less nostalgic and more intentional. The 2025 update is about polish and a return to well-defined silhouettes. And the styling move that’s making all the difference? A leather belt. High-rise skinny jeans worn with a sleek belt are emerging as the outfit formula that feels equal parts effortless and put-together, proving that this once-dismissed staple still has serious staying power.

What sets this look apart from its early 2010s counterpart is the way it’s being styled. Instead of distressed washes or overly stretchy fabric, the It-girl version leans into clean denim that holds its shape. A classic leather belt—whether slim and minimal or slightly oversize—adds just enough definition to make the waist the focal point. It’s a styling trick that feels both vintage-inspired and undeniably modern, nodding to ’90s supermodel aesthetics while fitting seamlessly into today’s wardrobe.

This isn’t an outfit combination that requires overthinking. A well-fitted pair of high-rise skinnies, a polished belt, and a tucked-in top are enough to create a look that works from day to night. The simplicity is what makes it feel fresh. It’s a departure from the oversize, slouchy silhouettes that have dominated in recent years, offering a more refined alternative without feeling overly done. When paired with sleek boots, ballet flats, or even statement heels, it’s the kind of outfit that always looks chic, whether you’re running errands or heading out for the night.

See the skinny-jean outfit all the It girls are already wearing this year:

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @christietyler)

The unbuttoned look here makes this outfit.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @majawyh)

Proof black skinny jeans don’t have to be boring.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

We love the shearling suede boots.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

All about the outerwear here.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

You can’t go wrong with a simple striped tank and skinny jeans.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

A short-sleeve fitted turtleneck is perfect for spring.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

A little cropped skinny-jeans action here.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans, blazer, and belt

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

A white button-down shirt, a blazer, and a leather belt do the trick.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and western belt

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

We love this Western-inspired belt.

woman wearing denim on denim outfit with belt

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

A denim-on-denim outfit always lends a polished vibe.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Just add a fitted long-sleeve black shirt.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans, red sweater, and belt

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

This pop of red is giving.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @styledsara)

The belt and pointed-toe heels make this look.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Don’t shy away from brown accessories.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

The most French vibes with the stripes and long coat.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @modedamour)

The layering pieces here are perfection.

woman wearing high rise skinny jeans and belt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Another example of how a fitted black top makes for the chicest styling piece.

Shop our favorite high-rise skinny jeans and belts:

Dl1961 Halle Straight Instasculpt High Rise Jeans
Dl1961
Halle Straight Instasculpt High Rise Jeans

Soft Nappa Leather Belt
Massimo Dutti
Soft Nappa Leather Belt

Sculpt High Waist Trf Jeans
Zara
Sculpt High Waist Trf Jeans

Belt
H&M
Belt

10-Inch High Waist Skinny Crop Jeans
Madewell
High Waist Skinny Crop Jeans

X Boyfriend Leather Belt
Rag & Bone
X Boyfriend Leather Belt

The Pencil High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Frame
The Pencil High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Favorite Daughter the Statement Belt
Favorite Daughter
The Statement Belt

