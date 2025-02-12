It's Here: The It-Girl Skinny-Jean Outfit of 2025

The past few years were all about relaxed fits and baggy denim, but 2025 proves that structure is back. High-rise skinny jeans with a leather belt are defining this shift, offering a streamlined, pulled-together aesthetic that feels anything but dated. It’s the return of a more tailored approach to denim. Honestly, it’s about time.

Skinny jeans are back in a way that feels less nostalgic and more intentional. The 2025 update is about polish and a return to well-defined silhouettes. And the styling move that’s making all the difference? A leather belt. High-rise skinny jeans worn with a sleek belt are emerging as the outfit formula that feels equal parts effortless and put-together, proving that this once-dismissed staple still has serious staying power.

What sets this look apart from its early 2010s counterpart is the way it’s being styled. Instead of distressed washes or overly stretchy fabric, the It-girl version leans into clean denim that holds its shape. A classic leather belt—whether slim and minimal or slightly oversize—adds just enough definition to make the waist the focal point. It’s a styling trick that feels both vintage-inspired and undeniably modern, nodding to ’90s supermodel aesthetics while fitting seamlessly into today’s wardrobe.

This isn’t an outfit combination that requires overthinking. A well-fitted pair of high-rise skinnies, a polished belt, and a tucked-in top are enough to create a look that works from day to night. The simplicity is what makes it feel fresh. It’s a departure from the oversize, slouchy silhouettes that have dominated in recent years, offering a more refined alternative without feeling overly done. When paired with sleek boots, ballet flats, or even statement heels, it’s the kind of outfit that always looks chic, whether you’re running errands or heading out for the night.

See the skinny-jean outfit all the It girls are already wearing this year:

The unbuttoned look here makes this outfit.

Proof black skinny jeans don’t have to be boring.

We love the shearling suede boots.

All about the outerwear here.

You can’t go wrong with a simple striped tank and skinny jeans.

A short-sleeve fitted turtleneck is perfect for spring.

A little cropped skinny-jeans action here.

A white button-down shirt, a blazer, and a leather belt do the trick.

We love this Western-inspired belt.

A denim-on-denim outfit always lends a polished vibe.

Just add a fitted long-sleeve black shirt.

This pop of red is giving.

The belt and pointed-toe heels make this look.

Don’t shy away from brown accessories.

The most French vibes with the stripes and long coat.

The layering pieces here are perfection.

Another example of how a fitted black top makes for the chicest styling piece.

