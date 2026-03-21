Anytime that my wardrobe feels a little stale, I search for a dose of inspiration from my favourite celebrities. Gearing up for the shift into the spring season, I spent a few hours scrolling through the stylish off-duty looks of some of the chicest celebrities around and noticed one capsule wardrobe staple comes up over and over again. Just like us, A-listers rely on great denim when navigating their everyday outfits. But more than just a joint adoration of denim, the chicest dressers around all turn to Agolde when adding jeans to their wardrobes.
If you’re unfamiliar with Agolde, let me introduce you. The denim-obsessed brand focuses on reinventing and perfecting denim creations, from beloved classics like the 90’s pinch-waist jeans to launching new trends like the Arc Criss Cross jeans. Whether you know it or not, you’ve probably passed Agolde jeans in the street before, and certainly have seen your favourite celebrities wearing a pair, whether you’re drawn to Hailey Bieber's minimalism or the bolder stylings of Rihanna.
Considering that these celebrities have access to every designer brand and the rarest of fashion buys, it’s a testament to Agolde’s expertise that so many turn to the brand. Personally, I can see why, having tried and tested a selection of Agolde’s best styles myself after numerous recommendations from fellow editors and friends. The cuts are enduring, even the bolder styles seem to have a timeless edge, with various silhouettes and shades to suit all preferences. The focus on jeans is much more than simply cut, but also fabrication, finer details, and all with a sustainable focus. Now, I’ve hand-selected my favourite celebrity outfits that include Agolde jeans. Whether you’re leaning into the return of the straight-leg jean or barrelling ahead with horseshoe cuts, these are the four standout pairs of celebrity-approved Agolde jeans.
Shop the Best Celebrity-Approved Agolde Jeans:
Dakota Johnson in the Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Jeans
Style Notes: Dakota Johnson's best off-duty looks depend upon great basics. Most of her outfits can be replicated with a series of sleek capsule wardrobe styles, and no Agolde jean is more classic than the 90's pinch waist jeans. This year, we've seen a return to straight-leg cuts, and this pair will go the distance.
Shop the Agolde '90s Pinch Waist Jeans:
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
I've tried these jeans on and can confirm they're as good as everyone says.
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
I call upon deep indigo shades all year round.
Hailey Bieber in the Agolde Low Curve Wide-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Hailey Bieber is a constant source of inspiration for us, whether it's a fresh bob cut, a designer bag sighting or her consistently chic outfits. This outfit feels so true to her personal style, making classic pieces incredibly cool by playing with silhouette. The Agolde Low Curve jeans play on the barrel-leg trend, just as sleek as wide-leg cuts but with a contemporary edge.
Shop the Agolde Low Curve Jeans:
AGOLDE
Low Curve High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I haven't stopped thinking about the shape of these jeans. They're currently sitting in my basket.
AGOLDE
Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Black jeans will work hard in every wardrobe.
Rihanna in the Agolde Dame Wide-Leg Denim Jeans
Style Notes: It isn't just the rarity of a Rihanna sighting that makes her outfits so intriguing. Her innate way of making staple pieces, like denim, look so standout comes by way of proportion play and styling. The wide-leg silhouette of the Dame jeans can be dressed up or down with ease, and Rihanna takes this chance to make a statement in a double-denim ensemble. Year after year, we find ourselves relying on oversized denim silhouettes, and this pair can keep up with moving trends.
Shop the Agolde Dame Jeans:
AGOLDE
Agolde Dame Wide-Leg Jeans
Wide-leg cuts come back every single year. Now is your chance to secure a great pair to rely on forever.
Agolde
Dame Wide-Leg Denim Jeans
This pair is already moving fast!
Bella Hadid in the Agolde Mid-Rise Kick Bootcut Jeans
Style Notes: Bella Hadid has stepped out a number of times in Agolde denim, but this pair has caught my eye recently. The kick flare is a refined cut frequently spotted in great French wardrobes, with an innate elegance whether dressed up for evening or worn casually throughout the day. The brilliance of the subtle cut is that they work well with boots through winter as well as sandals and ballet flats throughout the warmer months.