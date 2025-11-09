It's Official: This Is the Specific Pant Trend and Color People Will Wear Instead of Jeans This Winter

You may have noticed that we spend a lot of time and energy covering whatZoë Kravitz wears here on Who What Wear, and that's unlikely to change. Her effortless outfits and subtle ways of embracing the latest trends (and setting them) is worth writing about over and over. An example of the low-key way in which she incorporates trends into her wardrobe came while she was spotted walking around NYC recently. In this case, the trend was a winter one, and I predict we're about to see it all over New York and on every other chic person that inhabits a city that gets cold this time of year: chocolate brown corduroy pants.
Chocolate brown continues to be the color everyone wants to wear all the time, and corduroy pants are cozy and classic (and even a bit preppy), all of which makes them a great wintertime swap for jeans. Kravitz styled her corduroy pants with a hoodie, scarf tied around her head, and Vans slip-on sneakers. But like jeans, they're a style you could just as easily dress up if you wanted to.
Keep scrolling to see Kravitz's outfit, and shop my picks for the best chocolate brown corduroy pants of the season.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.