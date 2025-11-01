We Tried The Viral Winter Coat Every New Yorker Owns—Here's Why It Lives Up the Hype

If you're even remotely online, you've probably heard the city-slicker adage that East Coast folks use come every November through March: "Are you from New York even? Do you have a big, black puffer jacket?" We might have puffer jackets, and, while they not all be big and black, they are superior. Of course, I'm talking about every New York girlie and the internet's favorite winter jacket: The Aritzia Super Puff..
Hailing from Vancouver and meant to combat severe wind-chill and sub-zero temperatures, the New York City crowd has adopted the viral Aritzia Super Puff. Beloved by influencers, college students, and commuters alike, the Aritzia Super Puff has become a status symbol of both warmth and taste. It’s more than just a jacket; it’s practically a social signifier. Spot one on the subway, and you can almost tell what coffee order its wearer has in hand. Its glossy sheen and cocoon-like silhouette have become shorthand for winter chic, merging practicality with the kind of effortless cool that only Aritzia seems to bottle.
But with a sea of puffers on the market and an ever-growing list of dupes flooding your TikTok feed, the question remains: is the Aritzia Super Puff really worth the hype? Six of our editors, all different heights and sizes, took it for a spin through the bitter wind tunnels of downtown Manhattan and the crowded chaos of weekend errands to find out whether this cult favorite still reigns supreme.
Below, read our editor's Aritzia Super Puff review.
Aritzia Super Puff Review
Aritzia Super Après Puff in Matte Pearl
Size: Small
Height: 5'0
Nikki's review: I've never been a fan of puffer jackets; it's because I've never found one that I think is actually stylish. Every winter, though, my friends talk about their Aritzia puffer jackets and how they're a godsend, especially in January and February, when it's the coldest in NYC. I usually just listen and let their words go in one ear and out the other, thinking to myself that I'll stick to my sophisticated long wool coats. However, a month ago, I heard that this winter in NYC might be the coldest in a while, which made me nervous and prompted frantic research for the warmest winter jackets with a stylish appeal. Quickly, I found myself on the Aritzia SuperPuff landing page exploring different options and fell in love with The Super Après Puff.
This jacket is the shortest version of all the puffers, so I'm not saying it will keep my lower half warm, but it will where it matters most—my upper body—and it definitely looks refined and suitable for someone who cares a little too much about their appearance and dressing. The mock neck collar, which, when buttoned all the way, creates a chic funnel-neck silhouette, and the matte fabric gives it a sleek look. Other features I love are the fleece-lined pockets, which keep my hands warm when I forget my gloves, and the attached cuffs with thumbholes, which add extra warmth. It's not winter yet in New York, but I've already worn this jacket on some 40-degree mornings, and it’s been lifesaving. It's safe to say this jacket is about to become my best friend.
Aritzia
The Super Après Puff
Aritzia Super Puff Mid in Black
Size: Extra-Large
Height: 5'9
Ana's review: I may or may not be biased, but as a native Floridian, one of the best winter items I own is an Aritzia Super Puff. I promptly bought the Aritzia Super Puff Long jacket a few years ago and, since moving to New York and wearing it nearly every single day in the winter to walk, it's gotten some wear and tear (and, quite a few holes and stains since it's a lighter color.) As such, I was excited to test and try out the Artizia Super Puff Mid first-hand.
Since I'm on the taller side, I wanted to find a jacket that extended a bit past my hips without making me feel like I'm wearing a marshmallow-filled blanket, which the extra padded Super Puff Long silhouette does for me already. I made the trek down to SoHo to try on the Mid style just so I could get the length just perfect and it hit right at the middle of my thighs. Plus, like with all Aritzia Super Puffs, I'm able to wear it simply with my favorite white t-shirt and jeans—the down filling on this jacket means it keeps me quiet toasty without having to layer much.
If you have an apple-shaped body or a larger chest like I do, you might find sizing up to be better for you—I took the Aritzia Super Puff Mid in my true size (around a size 16/18), but felt it ever so slightly tight around my midsection. Most of the classic Super Puff silhouettes, including the Mid, come up to a size 2XL, which means they're plus-size friendly!
Aritzia
The Super Puff Mid
Aritzia Super Puff Xtrashorty in Mochi Pink
Size: Extra-Large
Height: 5'4
Aniyah's review: I moved from FL to NYC for four years and I can’t believe I spent all this time without a SuperPuff. Everyone raves about how warm it is and how long it lasts. My fellow editor Natalie Gray Herder has had hers for six years and it’s held up so nicely. My first instinct was to get a classic black puffer for the sake of matching my rather neutral winter uniform, but I decided to shake it up a bit and opt for this baby pink cropped puffer.
This could make even the most casual look feel more whimsical and fun, and I think we need a little bit of that every now and then during the dark and dreary months. I love the thumb holes and the fact that I don’t need to layer much underneath it because it truly is so warm. Catch me wearing this everywhere from Pilates to the office.
The Supersnug Puff Long in Black and Shiny Gold
Size: Medium
Height: 5'7
Sierra's review: For a while I was a tailored coat girl, but to say that kept me warm enough would be a lie. In my hunt for the perfect puffer coat that's actually warm I asked a few friends and fashion experts and they both pointed me in the direction of Aritzia's Super Puff. Since trying it, it's been an absolute must for me. Especially on days where I know I'll be outside a lot (commuting through Manhattan in the winter is no joke) or it's just too cold to wear anything else. When Canadians come up with a solution to cold-weather you listen and that's exactly what I've done with my love for the Super Puff.
A big concern of mine in the winter is keeping warm without turning into a walking marshmallow, which is exactly why I fell in love with this line of coats in the first place—especially this one. While my first love in the Super Puff collection was a cropped puffer, the perfect entry to warmer dressing—I'm going all in this winter by choosing a longer option. There's no need for the bottom half of your body to be cold when you own a coat like this. The gold zipper against the black feels so luxe and it instantly makes heels and a nice dress feel like the obvious move when I’m styling it although it also has the ability to dress up my favorite baggy pants and sweater combination that I thrive in come winter. Expect to see me in this a lot.
Aritzia
The Supersnug Puff Long
Aritzia Super Puff Shorty in High Gloss Lavender
Size: Small
Height: 5'0
Kerane's review: For the past few years of living in NYC, I have somehow managed to never be fully prepared for the winter. Every year, I shiver under an okay wool coat with a sweater underneath. Or I’m wearing way too many layers underneath a puffer that just isn’t warm enough. And this winter is not going to be an easy one to withstand. So, I decided to try a SuperPuff from Aritzia. All my stylish friends have one, and I never thought to try it until now.
My main gripe with puffer jackets, in general, is how unfashionable they can look, but The Super Puff Shorty proved me wrong. I opted for a softer color palette this winter and got the lavender colorway. It looked so nice against my outfit, which reassured me that I wouldn’t look boring and frumpy all winter. I love that it has a detachable hood and finger holes. It’s a chic puffer with great buy-per-wear potential as the price point is pretty accessible.
Aritzia
The Super Puff Shorty
Aritzia Super Après Puff in High Gloss Black
Size: Small
Height: 5'6
Josephine's review: A black puffer is an NYC winter must-have. I’ll be reaching for The Super Après Puff Hi-Gloss all season long. The glossy finish and cropped fit make this editor-approved winter coat the perfect addition to everyday winter outfits. I’ve styled it with a pair of Ref low-rise trousers and a Gap sweatshirt for a casual office ‘fit.
I can always count on Aritiza’s Super Puffs to fit true to size, so I was confident the S would fit just right. Designed to keep you warm to -10°C / 14°F, this down coat features of this year’s hottest jacket trends, a high-neck silhouette. Not only is this funnel-neck look popular among the fashion set, it keeps you warm and toasty.
While most black puffes fall flat in imagination, the high-gloss finish is at times both elegance and fashionable as it is water-resistance and -repellent. December hasn’t even hit yet, but I’ve got a feeling The Super Après Puff Hi-Gloss with be one of the most coveted puffers of winter 2025.
Aritzia
The Super Après Puff
Aritzia Super Puff in High Gloss Mocha Brown
Size: Extra-Large
Height: 5'4
Aniyah's review: I don’t know if you’ve heard but brown is the new black. You don’t come across this shade for puffers too often and I love that. It’s a bit unexpected in a sea of black jackets on your morning commute! The glossy finish makes this feel extra stylish especially when it catches the light. I can think of a million ways I’ll never styling this in the winter, but leggings, jeans, sweatsuits, and cream trousers specifically come to mind right now. I’m a huge fan of this length because it’s long enough to cover my butt when I wear tights or leggings but short enough to not completely cut off my legs in photos. The secret good is also a major plus. To confirm, I’m a proud super puff girl now!
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.