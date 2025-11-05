If You're Going to Keep Wearing Floral Dresses in the Winter, This Jacket and These Boots Are Absolutely Crucial

Leave it to Alexa Chung to not only find a way to make maxi floral dresses feel relevant in 2025 but also bring the spring silhouette into winter in the chicest way possible. Recently, the beloved British It girl posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a floor-length dress covered in micro florals, which she strategically paired with a distressed brown shearling jacket from Khaite and heeled knee-high boots. She finished off the look with a tiny Louis Vuitton handbag.
"Probably on my way to get a pumpkin spiced something and avocado toast before tucking in my shirt and attempting to girl boss," she captioned the photo, which was aptly taken at golden hour in what appears to be New York City.
As she referenced in that caption, Chung's outfit is very mid-2010s coded, but somehow, she made it also feel right at home in 2025. Perhaps that has something to do with Saint Laurent's F/W 25 collection featuring similarly boho-inspired floral maxi dresses and leather jackets or the fashion world's increased interest in bohemian silhouettes and trends. Even so, we haven't seen someone wear this combo out and about in years. Now that it has Chung's stamp of approval, though, that won't be the case for long.
If you're ready to bring back your floral dresses but missed the opportunity in their traditional seasons, you're in luck. Take them right into winter with you à la Alexa Chung by tossing a shearling jacket on top and trading in sandals for knee-high boots. Trust us—this winter floral-dress outfit is going to be *everywhere.*
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.