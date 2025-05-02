Now That Hailey Bieber Has Worn This Viral Miu Miu Item, It'll Be Sold Out in No Time

The S/S 25 Miu Miu runway was something to behold, as is every Miu Miu runway in modern times. The fashion crowd is still talking about it, and it sparked about a million trends, whether people who don't follow the designer runways realize it or not. One of those trends was windbreakers—specifically, wearing them with non-sporty pieces to provide a bit of contrast, as Hailey Bieber just did.

Bieber was photographed exiting a building in NYC this week wearing polished capri pants, her favorite Toteme kitten-heel flip-flops, and one of the viral Miu Miu windbreakers that sparked the massive trend. She opted for the cropped version of a gray-and-navy one, adorned with the Miu Miu logo (naturally). The jacket is somehow still fully stocked on Miu Miu's site (at press time, at least), but given Bieber's influence, I don't think it's going to stay that way.

Scroll on to see the It jacket on Bieber and a handful of Miu Miu–loving street style stars, and shop it for yourself if you've been influenced.

On Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber wearing Miu Miu windbreaker jacket

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Miu Miu Zip-Up Jacket ($3350); Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops ($450)

Shop the Jacket

On the Miu Miu S/S 25 Runway

Miu Miu windbreaker on the runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu windbreaker on the runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the Street Style Crowd

Miu Miu windbreaker, street style photo

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Amelia Gray Hamlin wearing Miu Miu windbreaker

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

Miu Miu windbreaker, street style photo

(Image credit: Matilde Bono/Getty Images)

Shop More Miu Miu Windbreakers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

