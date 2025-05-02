Now That Hailey Bieber Has Worn This Viral Miu Miu Item, It'll Be Sold Out in No Time

The S/S 25 Miu Miu runway was something to behold, as is every Miu Miu runway in modern times. The fashion crowd is still talking about it, and it sparked about a million trends, whether people who don't follow the designer runways realize it or not. One of those trends was windbreakers—specifically, wearing them with non-sporty pieces to provide a bit of contrast, as Hailey Bieber just did.

Bieber was photographed exiting a building in NYC this week wearing polished capri pants, her favorite Toteme kitten-heel flip-flops, and one of the viral Miu Miu windbreakers that sparked the massive trend. She opted for the cropped version of a gray-and-navy one, adorned with the Miu Miu logo (naturally). The jacket is somehow still fully stocked on Miu Miu's site (at press time, at least), but given Bieber's influence, I don't think it's going to stay that way.

Scroll on to see the It jacket on Bieber and a handful of Miu Miu–loving street style stars, and shop it for yourself if you've been influenced.

On Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Miu Miu Zip-Up Jacket ($3350); Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops ($450)

On the Miu Miu S/S 25 Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the Street Style Crowd

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Matilde Bono/Getty Images)

