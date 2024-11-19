Zendaya Wore the Elegant Pant Trend That's Prettier and More Comfortable Than Jeans

As we inch closer to winter, more often than not, I've been trading my skirts and dresses for jeans. As a result, I've reached the point in the season when I feel like all I wear is jeans and I need to change things up. Enter Zendaya. Zendaya, who always dresses perfectly for every occasion, did so again over the weekend at a screening in Los Angeles. The event appeared to be on the casual side, and she could've easily worn jeans, but instead, she went with a buzzy pant trend that's an excellent swap: pull-on satin pants.

The satin pant trend has been going strong throughout 2024, and I predict it'll continue to rise as we enter the holiday season. Not only are they comfortable, but they're prettier than most pants on the market, and they aren't all that difficult to style. In Zendaya's case, she paired her blush-color satin pants with a sheer cardigan, bandeau top, and pumps in similar hues for a soft, monochromatic look.

If you ask me, everyone needs a pair of pull-on satin pants before winter arrives, so I've found a handful of lovely pairs to choose from. Keep scrolling to see Zendaya's look for yourself and shop my satin pant picks.

Zendaya wearing a sheer cardigan and satin pants

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Christian Louboutin Kate 100mm Napa Red Sole Pumps ($795)

