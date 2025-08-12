Forget Lace-Ups: This Casual and Easy Boot Trend Is About to Be Everywhere

Although there are still 42 days left of summer, our minds are on fall fashion, meaning it's time to shop for sweaters, pants, jackets, and women's boots. For the latter, there's one style we're eyeing: pull-on boots. Why? The short answer is that we're easily influenced by Kendall Jenner.
Yesterday, Jenner posted a series of photos on Instagram, and in one, she was wearing black pull-on calf-length boots with a butter-yellow button-down shirt, a straw hat, and sunglasses. While she wore them as part of a summer outfit, we know they will become a go-to pair for her in the fall, as we can see her pairing them with her favorite Khaite jeans, Flore Flore white tee, and The Row Margaux bag.
While pull-on boots are a popular fall style each year, what sets these apart is that they have no laces or embellishments like buckles or studs. They feature soft leather, a stacked sole, pull tabs on each side, and a calf-length silhouette. They're simple yet polished and highly versatile.
Keep scrolling to shop pull-on boots to wear now and this fall.
Get the Look
STEVE MADDEN
Ruben Boots
The distressed brown leather lends a vintage appeal.
Reformation
Eli Oversized Linen Shirt
Style with white trousers or blue jeans.
Nordstrom
Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat
Stylishly shield your skin from the sun.
Shop More Pull-On Boots
Free People
Blaze Pull-On Boots
These come in five more colorways.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
For those who prefer a little added height.
Frye
Billy Pull-On Western Boots
Style these now with a minidress and then in fall with a maxi skirt and a sweater.
Notabene
Achilles Boots
These look very similar to Jenner's boots.
ASOS DESIGN
Caspia Suede Trucker Boots
The brown suede is so luxe.
Dico Copenhagen
Julia Gaucho Boots
Dico Copenhagen has been designing high-quality leather boots and sandals for over 25 years.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.