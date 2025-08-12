Forget Lace-Ups: This Casual and Easy Boot Trend Is About to Be Everywhere

Although there are still 42 days left of summer, our minds are on fall fashion, meaning it's time to shop for sweaters, pants, jackets, and women's boots. For the latter, there's one style we're eyeing: pull-on boots. Why? The short answer is that we're easily influenced by Kendall Jenner.

Yesterday, Jenner posted a series of photos on Instagram, and in one, she was wearing black pull-on calf-length boots with a butter-yellow button-down shirt, a straw hat, and sunglasses. While she wore them as part of a summer outfit, we know they will become a go-to pair for her in the fall, as we can see her pairing them with her favorite Khaite jeans, Flore Flore white tee, and The Row Margaux bag.

While pull-on boots are a popular fall style each year, what sets these apart is that they have no laces or embellishments like buckles or studs. They feature soft leather, a stacked sole, pull tabs on each side, and a calf-length silhouette. They're simple yet polished and highly versatile.

