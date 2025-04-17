Jonathan Anderson Is Heading to Dior Men—Here's the Full Scoop
There are still many lingering questions in the zigzagging world of creative-director moves, but today, we have one major answer. Last month, we learned that Jonathan Anderson was leaving Loewe after 11 successful years, but his professional fate was left up in the air. Today, we discovered where he'll be landing: Dior. The house's parent company, LVMH, just announced that Anderson will succeed Kim Jones and become the new menswear artistic director. His first show will be on June 27 in Paris. It's safe to say the fashion world will be circling that date on the calendar in thick red pen.
The news comes just two days after Dior presented its pre-fall 2025 show amid the cherry blossoms of Kyoto. Our editor in chief was in attendance and shared a front-row look at the show on the Who What Wear Instagram. She was certainly in good company—other guests in Japan included Anna Sawai, Lily James, Monica Barbaro, Elle Macpherson, Ai Tominaga, Makiko Takizawa, and others.
In honor of the announcement, scroll down to revisit five Jonathan Anderson design moments that are etched into my brain.
My Top 5 Jonathan Anderson for Loewe Designs
In 2024, Taylor Russell stole the show on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a custom Loewe look complete with a wooden corset.
I'm not exaggerating when I say this is one of my favorite red carpet looks of all time. Thank you, Greta Lee and Jonathan Anderson.
For spring/summer 2023, Anderson presented pixelated pieces that looked like they belonged in Minecraft.
Promoting Challengers in 2024, Zendaya wore a sporty Loewe look that included actual tennis balls on her shoes.
This anthurium-flower dress was another runway favorite of mine.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
-
It's Spreading: Every Day, Another Chic L.A. Fashion Girl Is Seen Wearing This Black Pants Trend With Ballet Flats
Not just any ballet flats—Paris's favorite ballet flats.
By Eliza Huber
-
Every Arrival I'm Shopping From Banana Republic, J.Crew, SSENSE, and More This Spring
TBH, I want it all.
By Natalie Gray Herder