Jonathan Anderson Is Heading to Dior Men—Here's the Full Scoop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are still many lingering questions in the zigzagging world of creative-director moves, but today, we have one major answer. Last month, we learned that Jonathan Anderson was leaving Loewe after 11 successful years, but his professional fate was left up in the air. Today, we discovered where he'll be landing: Dior. The house's parent company, LVMH, just announced that Anderson will succeed Kim Jones and become the new menswear artistic director. His first show will be on June 27 in Paris. It's safe to say the fashion world will be circling that date on the calendar in thick red pen.

The news comes just two days after Dior presented its pre-fall 2025 show amid the cherry blossoms of Kyoto. Our editor in chief was in attendance and shared a front-row look at the show on the Who What Wear Instagram. She was certainly in good company—other guests in Japan included Anna Sawai, Lily James, Monica Barbaro, Elle Macpherson, Ai Tominaga, Makiko Takizawa, and others.

In honor of the announcement, scroll down to revisit five Jonathan Anderson design moments that are etched into my brain.

My Top 5 Jonathan Anderson for Loewe Designs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Taylor Russell stole the show on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a custom Loewe look complete with a wooden corset.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm not exaggerating when I say this is one of my favorite red carpet looks of all time. Thank you, Greta Lee and Jonathan Anderson.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For spring/summer 2023, Anderson presented pixelated pieces that looked like they belonged in Minecraft.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Promoting Challengers in 2024, Zendaya wore a sporty Loewe look that included actual tennis balls on her shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This anthurium-flower dress was another runway favorite of mine.