*That* Prada Skort and 32 More Hot-Ticket Items I Spotted in Montauk
Picture this: You just arrived at The Montauk Beach House, steps away from the pristine Atlantic shoreline. You walk in and see a crowd of influencers, editors, and industry tastemakers wearing opulent summer outfits, from the iconic Prada skort to a chic Free People dress. Both the attendees' style and the vibes (thanks to a set by DJ Stella) are nothing short of immaculate. You guessed it: You're at Who What Wear's Hamptons Summer Kickoff, an invite-only event filled with endless fashion, beauty, and home inspo. Here’s a glimpse at this year's glamorous itinerary.
Upon arrival, guests sipped on strawberry-adorned drinks while shopping Lulus' summer dress edit. Further in, a color analysis from stylist Yvette Jordan helped attendees discover the perfect shade to suit their complexion. For those in need of a cute pair of sunglasses, Quay brought a whole truck full of fashion-forward sunnies.
The shopping continued with a truly unforgettable activation by Zappos. In addition to some seriously trendy sandals, the brand partnered with Bond + Bella to provide event goers with permanent anklets. Anklets are the ultimate summer accessory—this one takes two minutes to put on and lasts forever.
Elsewhere, guests lounged under stylish umbrellas—all thanks to Business & Pleasure Co.—as they awaited custom manicures from Dashing Diva and lymphatic massages from The Body Lab Studio. (PS: check out my-before-and-after—the results from my massage are incredible.)
To round out the Hamptons Summer Kickoff experience, guests had an enlightening tarot reading with Chloe from Find + Seek. Before heading out, attendees picked up goodie bags filled with warm-weather essentials, including Jergens self-tanner for the perfect natural glow and Barrière vitamin patches to counteract the effects of one too many strawberry spritzes.
I'm trying to hold on to these vibes for the rest of the season, so I've curated a list of everything I'm shopping to re-create this summer paradise.
This linen boatneck minidress says, "I summer on a yacht." Pair it with small sunnies, gold hoops, and a slicked-back bun for an ultrasophisticated look.
My jaw dropped when I spotted Who What Wear fashion editor Eliza Huber wearing this high-demand, showstopping piece to the event, and you can bet I put it on my wish list.
I've been awaiting the launch of this blush for what feels like forever. Its creamy, blendable formula melts into my skin, giving the most natural flushed finish. I can't stop reaching for the shades Juice Box, Sleepy Girl, and Piggy.
I spotted this dress countless times at the event. You might want to check it out before it goes out of stock again.
Gisou's tinted lip oils are 100% worth the hype. I love the Strawberry Sorbet flavor—it has a glossy finish and an adorable popsicle-like tint.
This tinted mineral sunscreen is perfect for summer. It has SPF 40, blends like a dream, and gives me the perfect dewy glow. Plus, it's formulated with ceramides and peptides—two of my fave moisturizing skincare ingredients.
I used to think facial mists did nothing, but now they're some of my favorite products. This spray is a blend of hypochlorous acid, zinc, and arnica. One spritz feels so refreshing in the heat.
Crochet is having a moment, and I'm 1000% here for it.
This liquid bronzer is like sunshine in a bottle. Add a couple of drops to your moisturizer or sunscreen, and you'll look like you just came back from a beach vacation.
Raffia totes are the It bag of summer. You can't step outside in the Hamptons without spotting one.
If you could bottle up summer nostalgia, it would smell like this perfume. It has tropical notes of bergamot, heliotrope, and coconut milk.
So dreamy. I'm pairing this with a flowing white maxi skirt for an ethereal look.
Speaking of, you need a white maxi skirt. I promise you can wear this on weekends, vacations, and to the office.
How dreamy is this perfume? This fresh, creamy scent has notes of salty air, tropical tiare flower, and warm sandalwood.
A sleek, minimalist pair of strappy sandals complement summer dresses beautifully.
These creamy neutral slides are going on my wish list.
Natural Glow is iconic for a reason. This self-tanner and moisturizer hybrid gives you soft, glowing skin in one step.
This is the gold standard of bronzers. The creamy, sheer formula adds natural warmth and depth to your no-makeup makeup look. Plus, the ultra-luxe packaging is gorgeous.
I'll style this top with everything from linen trousers to jean skirts.
Jean skirts will always have a special place in my heart. This nostalgic style is more modern with a midi-length hem.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.