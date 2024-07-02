That* Prada Skort and 32 More Hot-Ticket Items I Spotted in Montauk

Picture this: You just arrived at The Montauk Beach House, steps away from the pristine Atlantic shoreline. You walk in and see a crowd of influencers, editors, and industry tastemakers wearing opulent summer outfits, from the iconic Prada skort to a chic Free People dress. Both the attendees' style and the vibes (thanks to a set by DJ Stella) are nothing short of immaculate. You guessed it: You're at Who What Wear's Hamptons Summer Kickoff, an invite-only event filled with endless fashion, beauty, and home inspo. Here’s a glimpse at this year's glamorous itinerary.

Upon arrival, guests sipped on strawberry-adorned drinks while shopping Lulus' summer dress edit. Further in, a color analysis from stylist Yvette Jordan helped attendees discover the perfect shade to suit their complexion. For those in need of a cute pair of sunglasses, Quay brought a whole truck full of fashion-forward sunnies.

The shopping continued with a truly unforgettable activation by Zappos. In addition to some seriously trendy sandals, the brand partnered with Bond + Bella to provide event goers with permanent anklets. Anklets are the ultimate summer accessory—this one takes two minutes to put on and lasts forever.

Elsewhere, guests lounged under stylish umbrellas—all thanks to Business & Pleasure Co. —as they awaited custom manicures from Dashing Diva and lymphatic massages from The Body Lab Studio. (PS: check out my-before-and-after—the results from my massage are incredible.)

To round out the Hamptons Summer Kickoff experience, guests had an enlightening tarot reading with Chloe from Find + Seek. Before heading out, attendees picked up goodie bags filled with warm-weather essentials, including Jergens self-tanner for the perfect natural glow and Barrière vitamin patches to counteract the effects of one too many strawberry spritzes.

I'm trying to hold on to these vibes for the rest of the season, so I've curated a list of everything I'm shopping to re-create this summer paradise.

Lulus Backless Mini Dress $69 SHOP NOW This linen boatneck minidress says, "I summer on a yacht." Pair it with small sunnies, gold hoops, and a slicked-back bun for an ultrasophisticated look.

Hermès Oran Sandal $760 SHOP NOW Fact: Hermès sandals are a summer staple.

Prada Jacquard Shorts $1390 SHOP NOW My jaw dropped when I spotted Who What Wear fashion editor Eliza Huber wearing this high-demand, showstopping piece to the event, and you can bet I put it on my wish list.

Rhode Pocket Blush $24 SHOP NOW I've been awaiting the launch of this blush for what feels like forever. Its creamy, blendable formula melts into my skin, giving the most natural flushed finish. I can't stop reaching for the shades Juice Box, Sleepy Girl, and Piggy.

Dolce Vita Bacey Sandal $90 $60 SHOP NOW Think flip-flops can't be elegant? Think again.

NA-KD Fairy Cut Mini Dress $60 $36 SHOP NOW The most adorable dress in an eye-catching red hue.

Quay Hyped Up Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW I've officially found my new go-to shades. The shape is so timeless.

Free People Liza Drop-Waist Midi $78 SHOP NOW I spotted this dress countless times at the event. You might want to check it out before it goes out of stock again.

Dashing Diva Ballerina Blush Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips $14 SHOP NOW A balletcore mani at home? Say less.

Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil $28 SHOP NOW Gisou's tinted lip oils are 100% worth the hype. I love the Strawberry Sorbet flavor—it has a glossy finish and an adorable popsicle-like tint.

Prada Jacquard Shorts $1042 SHOP NOW If you know me, you know I need the baby-pink colorway of this skort, too.

Kosas DreamBeam Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 $40 SHOP NOW This tinted mineral sunscreen is perfect for summer. It has SPF 40, blends like a dream, and gives me the perfect dewy glow. Plus, it's formulated with ceramides and peptides—two of my fave moisturizing skincare ingredients.

Sam Edelman Georgia Slide Sandal $70 SHOP NOW Linen and raffia can elevate a classic pair of slides.

Business & Pleasure Co The Beach Bag $59 SHOP NOW A chic bag that can withstand sand, salt, and heat.

Peace Out Redness Reducing + Clarifying Facial Mist $28 SHOP NOW I used to think facial mists did nothing, but now they're some of my favorite products. This spray is a blend of hypochlorous acid, zinc, and arnica. One spritz feels so refreshing in the heat.

Solid & Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge The Lara Cover-Up Dress $198 SHOP NOW Crochet is having a moment, and I'm 1000% here for it.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops With Peptides $38 SHOP NOW This liquid bronzer is like sunshine in a bottle. Add a couple of drops to your moisturizer or sunscreen, and you'll look like you just came back from a beach vacation.

Prada Large Crochet Tote Bag $2050 SHOP NOW Raffia totes are the It bag of summer. You can't step outside in the Hamptons without spotting one.

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau De Toilette $85 SHOP NOW If you could bottle up summer nostalgia, it would smell like this perfume. It has tropical notes of bergamot, heliotrope, and coconut milk.

Reformation Overland Floral Linen Camisole $98 SHOP NOW So dreamy. I'm pairing this with a flowing white maxi skirt for an ethereal look.

Source Unknown Ocelia Drop Waist Maxi Skirt $142 SHOP NOW Speaking of, you need a white maxi skirt. I promise you can wear this on weekends, vacations, and to the office.

Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau De Parfum $110 SHOP NOW How dreamy is this perfume? This fresh, creamy scent has notes of salty air, tropical tiare flower, and warm sandalwood.

Chloé Woody Large Tote Bag $1550 SHOP NOW The most sophisticated summer travel tote.

The Row Bare Sandal $890 SHOP NOW A sleek, minimalist pair of strappy sandals complement summer dresses beautifully.

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pant $88 SHOP NOW Come summertime, fashion people trade in their jeans for linen pants.

Quay Coffee Run Sunglasses $95 SHOP NOW I love a good pair of oversize sunglasses.

Tory Burch Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandal $198 SHOP NOW These creamy neutral slides are going on my wish list.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer $13 SHOP NOW Natural Glow is iconic for a reason. This self-tanner and moisturizer hybrid gives you soft, glowing skin in one step.

Mavi Pera Pleated Wide Leg $128 $90 SHOP NOW White jeans for summer? Groundbreaking.

Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer $30 SHOP NOW This is the gold standard of bronzers. The creamy, sheer formula adds natural warmth and depth to your no-makeup makeup look. Plus, the ultra-luxe packaging is gorgeous.

Madewell Crochet-Knit Sweater Tank $70 $55 SHOP NOW I'll style this top with everything from linen trousers to jean skirts.

Mavi Marin Skirt $128 $90 SHOP NOW Jean skirts will always have a special place in my heart. This nostalgic style is more modern with a midi-length hem.