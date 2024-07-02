*That* Prada Skort and 32 More Hot-Ticket Items I Spotted in Montauk

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Picture this: You just arrived at The Montauk Beach House, steps away from the pristine Atlantic shoreline. You walk in and see a crowd of influencers, editors, and industry tastemakers wearing opulent summer outfits, from the iconic Prada skort to a chic Free People dress. Both the attendees' style and the vibes (thanks to a set by DJ Stella) are nothing short of immaculate. You guessed it: You're at Who What Wear's Hamptons Summer Kickoff, an invite-only event filled with endless fashion, beauty, and home inspo. Here’s a glimpse at this year's glamorous itinerary.

Upon arrival, guests sipped on strawberry-adorned drinks while shopping Lulus' summer dress edit. Further in, a color analysis from stylist Yvette Jordan helped attendees discover the perfect shade to suit their complexion. For those in need of a cute pair of sunglasses, Quay brought a whole truck full of fashion-forward sunnies.

The shopping continued with a truly unforgettable activation by Zappos. In addition to some seriously trendy sandals, the brand partnered with Bond + Bella to provide event goers with permanent anklets. Anklets are the ultimate summer accessory—this one takes two minutes to put on and lasts forever.

Elsewhere, guests lounged under stylish umbrellas—all thanks to Business & Pleasure Co.—as they awaited custom manicures from Dashing Diva and lymphatic massages from The Body Lab Studio. (PS: check out my-before-and-after—the results from my massage are incredible.)

To round out the Hamptons Summer Kickoff experience, guests had an enlightening tarot reading with Chloe from Find + Seek. Before heading out, attendees picked up goodie bags filled with warm-weather essentials, including Jergens self-tanner for the perfect natural glow and Barrière vitamin patches to counteract the effects of one too many strawberry spritzes.

I'm trying to hold on to these vibes for the rest of the season, so I've curated a list of everything I'm shopping to re-create this summer paradise.

Lulus Backless Mini Dress
Lulus
Backless Mini Dress

This linen boatneck minidress says, "I summer on a yacht." Pair it with small sunnies, gold hoops, and a slicked-back bun for an ultrasophisticated look.

Hermès Oran Sandal
Hermès
Oran Sandal

Fact: Hermès sandals are a summer staple.

Prada Jacquard Shorts
Prada
Jacquard Shorts

My jaw dropped when I spotted Who What Wear fashion editor Eliza Huber wearing this high-demand, showstopping piece to the event, and you can bet I put it on my wish list.

Pocket Blush Juice Box
Rhode
Pocket Blush

I've been awaiting the launch of this blush for what feels like forever. Its creamy, blendable formula melts into my skin, giving the most natural flushed finish. I can't stop reaching for the shades Juice Box, Sleepy Girl, and Piggy.

Dolce Vita Sandals
Dolce Vita
Bacey Sandal

Think flip-flops can't be elegant? Think again.

NA-KD
NA-KD
Fairy Cut Mini Dress

The most adorable dress in an eye-catching red hue.

Quay Sunglasses
Quay
Hyped Up Sunglasses

I've officially found my new go-to shades. The shape is so timeless.

Free People Midi Dress
Free People
Liza Drop-Waist Midi

I spotted this dress countless times at the event. You might want to check it out before it goes out of stock again.

Dashing Diva Nail Strips
Dashing Diva
Ballerina Blush Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips

A balletcore mani at home? Say less.

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil
Gisou
Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil

Gisou's tinted lip oils are 100% worth the hype. I love the Strawberry Sorbet flavor—it has a glossy finish and an adorable popsicle-like tint.

Prada Jacquard Shorts
Prada
Jacquard Shorts

If you know me, you know I need the baby-pink colorway of this skort, too.

Kosas Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40
Kosas
DreamBeam Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

This tinted mineral sunscreen is perfect for summer. It has SPF 40, blends like a dream, and gives me the perfect dewy glow. Plus, it's formulated with ceramides and peptides—two of my fave moisturizing skincare ingredients.

Georgia Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman
Georgia Slide Sandal

Linen and raffia can elevate a classic pair of slides.

Business & Pleasure Beach Bag
Business & Pleasure Co
The Beach Bag

A chic bag that can withstand sand, salt, and heat.

Redness Reducing + Clarifying Facial Mist

Peace Out
Redness Reducing + Clarifying Facial Mist

I used to think facial mists did nothing, but now they're some of my favorite products. This spray is a blend of hypochlorous acid, zinc, and arnica. One spritz feels so refreshing in the heat.

Solid & Striped Cover-Up Dress
Solid & Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge
The Lara Cover-Up Dress

Crochet is having a moment, and I'm 1000% here for it.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops With Peptides
Drunk Elephant
D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops With Peptides

This liquid bronzer is like sunshine in a bottle. Add a couple of drops to your moisturizer or sunscreen, and you'll look like you just came back from a beach vacation.

Prada Large Crochet Tote Bag
Prada
Large Crochet Tote Bag

Raffia totes are the It bag of summer. You can't step outside in the Hamptons without spotting one.

Replica Beach Walk Eau De Toilette
Maison Margiela
Replica Beach Walk Eau De Toilette

If you could bottle up summer nostalgia, it would smell like this perfume. It has tropical notes of bergamot, heliotrope, and coconut milk.

Reformation Floral Linen Camisole
Reformation
Overland Floral Linen Camisole

So dreamy. I'm pairing this with a flowing white maxi skirt for an ethereal look.

Ocelia Drop Waist Maxi Skirt
Source Unknown
Ocelia Drop Waist Maxi Skirt

Speaking of, you need a white maxi skirt. I promise you can wear this on weekends, vacations, and to the office.

Salt Eau De Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn
Salt Eau De Parfum

How dreamy is this perfume? This fresh, creamy scent has notes of salty air, tropical tiare flower, and warm sandalwood.

Chloé Woody Tote Bag
Chloé
Woody Large Tote Bag

The most sophisticated summer travel tote.

The Row Bare Sandal
The Row
Bare Sandal

A sleek, minimalist pair of strappy sandals complement summer dresses beautifully.

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants
Madewell
Harlow Wide-Leg Pant

Come summertime, fashion people trade in their jeans for linen pants.

Quay Coffee Run Sunglasses
Quay
Coffee Run Sunglasses

I love a good pair of oversize sunglasses.

Tory Burch Slide Sandals
Tory Burch
Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandal

These creamy neutral slides are going on my wish list.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer
Jergens
Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer

Natural Glow is iconic for a reason. This self-tanner and moisturizer hybrid gives you soft, glowing skin in one step.

Mavi Pleated Wide-Legged Pants
Mavi
Pera Pleated Wide Leg

White jeans for summer? Groundbreaking.

Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer
Merit
Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer

This is the gold standard of bronzers. The creamy, sheer formula adds natural warmth and depth to your no-makeup makeup look. Plus, the ultra-luxe packaging is gorgeous.

Madewell Crochet-Knit Sweater Tank
Madewell
Crochet-Knit Sweater Tank

I'll style this top with everything from linen trousers to jean skirts.

Mavi Denim Skirt
Mavi
Marin Skirt

Jean skirts will always have a special place in my heart. This nostalgic style is more modern with a midi-length hem.

Shadedrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen Spf 30
Summer Fridays
Shadedrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30

If any brand makes a high-quality sunscreen, it's Summer Fridays. I love that this one has a silky texture and zero white cast.

