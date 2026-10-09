Not a Bag—This Specific Fall Accessory Instantly Marks a Fashion Girl in 2026

Fall weather is here in many parts of the world, and already, fashion girls appear to be tired of the traditional elements of autumnal dressing. They don't want to wear knit beanies and scarves, but rather baseball caps and shawls, the latter specifically. In recent months, we've spotted everyone from Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz donning printed shawls and pashminas, worn wrapped around their bodies to keep warm on chilly days in New York and inside brisk airports. Think of them like blankets that happen to be printed with ornate designs that turn any outfit—even just a travel-day pair of lounge pants—instantly desirable and worthy of compliments.
Lawrence was the most recent A-lister to lean on a printed shawl to combat the cold weather, wearing a long black coat with a black-and-burgundy printed shawl tied around her neck. She finished off the early-winter look with a baseball cap, Garrett Leight sunglasses, and The Row's cognac-colored Hugo slides.
Earlier this season, Kendall Jenner was seen wearing a printed shawl on two occasions, first at the Emporio Armani show in Milan paired with a '90s-inspired black pencil dress and strappy sandals, and later at the airport following her trip to Venice for the Venice Film Festival. For the travel day, she wore a blue velvet shawl with a jacquard print, paired with statement sunglasses, dark-wash jeans, and leather The Row flats.
WHO: Kendall Jenner
On Kendall Jenner: The Row shoes
And in August, Kravitz was seen arriving back home to Williamsburg, Brooklyn, from the airport wearing a dusty rose–colored shawl around her shoulders—a perfect cover-up for a warm day after you've been stuck in a cold airport or plane all day. She paired the vintage-looking accessory with a New York Times baseball cap and Thistles sunglasses, plus slouchy The Row Gala pants and suede flats. The travel outfit was completed with a large woven Estelle tote bag by The Row.
Clearly, a printed shawl is the way to go when you want to wrap up in something without the bulk. They're beautiful, especially if you opt for a vintage version, and can be worn both dressed up and down. Sounds like a perfect fall accessory to me. Shop our favorite versions below.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.