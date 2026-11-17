Yesterday, ahead of the New York City premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the actress who plays the iconic role of Katniss Everdeen was photographed in a cozy winter look. She wore an ivory faux-fur jacket, gray The Row sweatpants, her go-to long-sleeve turquoise graphic tee, and chestnut Ugg boots. The cashmere-and-wool blend of the sweats polished the outfit, but the paisley scarf did the heavy lifting.
If you've been following top accessories trends for 2026, you've likely noticed paisley scarves are everywhere. Kravitz and the Olsen twins are among those wearing them, though the style, for them, is nothing new. Whether wrapped around the neck or draped over the body like a shawl, these cocooning silhouettes, rendered in delicate prints and beautifully muted colorways, offer comfort and warmth, along with visual interest and a touch of opulence—even when paired with Uggs.
If you're looking to elevate your winter outfits this year with minimal effort, keep scrolling to shop the best paisley scarves. From Zara to Saint Laurent, there's a style to suit every taste and budget.
Shop Paisley Scarves
ZARA
Printed Paisley Scarf
The jewel tones feel very fall and winter coded.
By Anthropologie
Knit Bandana Triangle Scarf
This also comes in gray, green, and burgundy.
Sézane
Pio Scarf
Parisian chic.
ZARA
Paisley Print Scarf
I want this entire look.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Silk Paisley Scarf
Rich.
ZARA
Paisley Print Scarf
I ordered this one quickly because I know it's going to sell out.
Etro
Paisley Scarf
Etro knows a thing or two about the paisley print.
Yves Saint Laurent
Vintage Scarf
You can't go wrong with a vintage Saint Laurent scarf.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.