Nobody can resist Ugg season. From fashion people in their 20s to those in their 50s, everyone is wearing the boots right now in a variety of styles. The pair that has caught our attention most, though, is the iconic Sunburst Boots, recently spotted on Chloë Sevigny.
This week, while walking around NYC, Sevigny was photographed in a chic winter outfit. She paired a chore jacket with a denim midi skirt, the tall Ugg boots, and an argyle beanie, creating an outfit that reflects her signature eclectic style and draws on familiar wardrobe staples. Most notably, she brought back the vintage Uggs she's worn before, making a compelling case for their return. Whether intentional or not, the timing was perfect.
Ugg released the Sunburst Tall Boots around 2016. During its rise to fame, the style quickly became a staple of Y2K and mid-2010s street style. It was frequently worn by celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, and Jessica Simpson, who paired the shoes with everything from sweatpants to shorts. With its exposed shearling seams, relaxed suede construction, and tall profile, the boots captured the era's distinctive approach to casual, effortless dressing.
While the shoes have been discontinued for some time, the brand brought them back just two months ago, and ever since, they have been taking over our For You pages on TikTok. Now one question begs to be asked: Will the boots become just as popular as they were in the mid-to-early 2000s? Only time will tell, but my bet is yes, since tall Ugg boots are having a resurgence.
Whether you feel nostalgic for the style—as I do, having worn these exact boots in high school—or are discovering it for the first time, keep scrolling to shop the Sunburst Boots. With winter just weeks away, now's the perfect time to add a pair to your cold-weather wardrobe.
Shop Ugg Sunburst Boots
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Sunburst Tall
I wish I never got rid of the pair I had.
Shop More Tall Ugg Boots
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Classic Tall II
So classic.
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Uptowner Tall Boot
Love the navy suede.
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Ondira
One of Ugg's newer styles.
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Classic Tall II
I'd style these with dark-wash jeans and a sweater.
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Moxy Knee-High
Dramatic but cool.
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Uptowner Biker Boot
Chic and edgy.
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Classic Tall II
If you always go for Chestnut, change things up this year and invest in Black Uggs.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.