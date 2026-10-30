In New York City, where temperatures have started cooling off, Zoë Kravitz was seen out in The Row's Cashmere Priske Coat, an example of how a coat can be the outfit, and Dua Lipa wore a few fall trends—zebra-print heels, dark-wash denim, and a fitted velvet jacket.
Over in Los Angeles, which is still in the 70s, Kendall Jenner was in a simple but chic outfit: a boatneck top, a knee-length skirt, and satin mules. Kylie Jenner also went out in a minimalist look, wearing a trench coat with a white top, light-wash jeans, and kitten-heel sandals. On the trendier side, Hailey Bieber went for one of the biggest color combinations of 2026, and Rosalía was at the Miami airport in Uggs, the polarizing shoes celebrities return to every fall.
Kravitz was out in New York City in The Row's statement red Cashmere Priske Coat, accessorizing with cat-eye sunglasses and an anti-trend jewelry piece that's been especially popular this year: diamond drop earrings.
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COS
Sculptural Cotton Swing Coat
Frank Darling
The Georgette Drop Earrings
Khaite X Oliver Peoples
1969c Sunglasses
Over in L.A., Jenner left Sushi Park in a chic combination—a three-quarter-sleeve black boatneck top and navy pencil skirt paired with The Row's June satin mules.
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Los Angeles Apparel
Baby Rib 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Top
Quince
Ultra-Stretch Ponte Pencil Skirt
Topshop
Dawson Slip on Mule in Black Satin
Jenner, also separately at Sushi Park, wore a trench coat—one of fall's most classic pieces—with a white top, light-wash jeans, and kitten-heel sandals.
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Rue Sophie
Provenance Oversized Jacket
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Classic-Fit T-Shirt
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans
Steve Madden
Cary
Back in May, I reported that blue and red would be one of *the* biggest color combinations of 2026, according to the spring/summer 2026 and fall/winter 2026 runways, such as Celine, Jil Sander, Loewe, and Prada. Just last week, Bieber styled a blue trench coat and black trousers with a red Chanel Maxi Flap Bag and The Row's black Penelope Mules.
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Zw Collection
Midi Trench
MARGESHERWOOD
Flap Small Bag
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Kick Flare Pants
Reformation
Zealand Flat Mule
Rosalía shows Uggs don't have to look basic. Though she wore a vintage pair from Ugg's coveted and hard-to-find Chrome Hearts collaboration, you can always get the regular version.
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Orseund Iris
The Weekend Knit Cardigan
ABRAND
'99 Heidi Baggy Straight Leg Jeans
UGG
Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
Lipa's zebra-print shoes (Christian Louboutin's La Pigalle Zebra Pumps) were the highlight of this outfit, worn with dark-wash denim and a fitted velvet jacket.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.