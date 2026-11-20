Having a signature style doesn't mean you have to stay within the lines. In fact, those with a clear sense of fashion often leave room for experimentation. Take Sofia Richie Grainge, for example. For a long time, Richie Grainge has mastered the art of quiet luxury, building a wardrobe around timeless silhouettes with minimalist but elevated touches. But her latest look shows that even someone with a well-established personal style can benefit from exploration.
For the Baby2Baby Gala, an annual fundraiser supporting the nonprofit, Richie Grainge stepped a little outside her usual fashion comfort zone. For the occasion, she wore Issey Miyake's Allow Pencil Dress, which features a sleek, column-style silhouette, a high neck, side cutouts created by a cape-like back panel, and pockets. Working alongside New York–based stylist Caitlin Burke, Richie Grainge embraced a look that played with proportion and architectural shapes while maintaining her synonymous understated style. And it was all done very intentionally.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Issey Miyake dress; vintage Mugler bracelet; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes
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"Sofia and I had discussed her style being classic and rooted in minimalism, but pushing it with an artistic lean," Burke says. "Issey does this so well. When [the dress] came in, I knew the silhouette would be stunning on her!"
The dress's sculptural quality also feels significant, speaking to a larger trend Burke sees emerging for winter. She points to the Gilded Age as a key influence, with its appreciation for fluid draping, architectural silhouettes, rich velvet, and subtle Victorian references.
Accessories were equally considered. Richie Grainge paired the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a statement Mugler cuff that was far from an afterthought. "With the dress being so sculptural, I wanted the jewelry to feel equally bold and sculptural," Burke says. "I sourced this vintage bangle in Paris, and first showed it to Sofia as a placeholder, thinking I would pull a similar style in silver. But when we had the fitting, together with her coloring, we both agreed the gold tone against the gray felt more interesting and less obvious than silver."
Beauty followed the same understated approach. Makeup artist Yukari Obayashi Bush created a very natural, glowy look, while her hairstylist, Kathleen Riley, created a relaxed updo finished with an undone, textured braid. "I love a simple, pulled-back hairstyle because it lets the clothes and accessories speak for themselves," Richie Grainge says. "I also feel my most confident and comfortable with my hair pulled back."
At the end of the day, the dress may have pushed Richie Grainge, but it didn't compromise the ease or elegance she's known for. It simply offered a fresh take on what she already does so well. If you've been looking for a sign to step outside your comfort zone and give your signature style a twist, this is it.
Whether you have a holiday party or wedding on your calendar, keep scrolling to shop similar dresses to Richie Grainge's.
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Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.